GreenPath Named Exclusive Nonprofit Financial Counseling Partner for Season 3 of Opportunity Knocks

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenPath Financial Wellness, a national nonprofit that has provided free financial counseling and education for over 65 years, has been named the exclusive nonprofit financial counseling partner for Season 3 of Opportunity Knocks, the award-winning series on PBS that follows real families as they take practical steps toward greater financial stability.

Opportunity Knocks Season 3 official poster showing the three Opportunity Coaches Jean Chatzky, Patrice Washington, and Louis Barajas.

Named "Best Feel-Good Show" by the Academy of Reality Television, Opportunity Knocks returns for a new season focused on single moms as they navigate the financial pressures millions of Americans know personally, including debt, housing instability, predatory lending, income strain, and the emotional weight of financial stress. Unlike traditional reality television built around conflict, humiliation, or elimination, Opportunity Knocks follows families with dignity, pairing them with nationally recognized Opportunity Coaches Jean Chatzky, Patrice Washington, and Louis Barajas. Working alongside local and national partners, the series shows what becomes possible when practical tools, trusted guidance, and real resources come together to help families overcome financial challenges and move forward with confidence.

"No one should feel alone when they're facing financial stress," said Kristen Holt, GreenPath President and CEO. "We're here to help you take that first step, even when it feels daunting. One of the things we hear most often from people after they connect with a counselor is, 'I wish I had called sooner.' Having someone there to listen without judgment, to give you support and help guide you through your options, it can make a huge difference. GreenPath is honored to serve as the exclusive financial counseling partner for Opportunity Knocks Season 3 and to help connect more people with support and resources they can use to build financial stability."

GreenPath's partnership underscores the role nonprofit financial counseling can play for people who are working hard, doing their best, and still feeling stuck. Many individuals wait to seek help because they feel overwhelmed, ashamed, or unsure of where to start. Through one-on-one counseling, people can better understand their full financial picture, create a realistic budget, explore options for managing debt, and identify practical next steps that fit their goals.

The impact of Opportunity Knocks extends beyond the screen. According to The Opportunity Initiative's grant reporting, sustained impacts over five years for families featured in the series since Season 1 show an average credit score increase of +88 points, 55% debt reduction, and average household income increases of $17,946.

Viewers can watch Opportunity Knocks Season 3 on PBS WORLD and local PBS stations, and stream on PBS Passport, PBS.org, YouTube @oppknockstv, and OpportunityKnocks.net.

Season 3 is presented by Zip Co, with additional funding provided by Visa, the Wells Fargo Foundation, GreenPath, and the National Council for Financial Opportunities. The series is distributed nationally by American Public Television and presenting station WXXI Public Media.

About GreenPath Financial Wellness

GreenPath Financial Wellness is a trusted, national nonprofit on a mission to empower people to lead financially healthy lives. Founded in 1961 and headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan, GreenPath offers free financial and housing counseling with NFCC- and HUD- certified experts. If you're struggling to budget, manage debt, or reach your financial goals, you are not alone. Contact GreenPath at (866) 648-8122 or visit www.greenpath.com.

About Opportunity Knocks

Opportunity Knocks is a series on PBS that follows real families as they take practical steps toward greater financial stability with support from trusted partners, tools, and community resources. The series is part of The Opportunity Initiative, a national nonprofit project focused on expanding economic mobility through media, technology, and community partnerships.

GreenPath Financial Wellness Media Contact:

Audrey Downs

Communications Manager

[email protected]

Opportunity Knocks Media Contact:

Jenn George Hunter

[email protected]

SOURCE GreenPath Financial Wellness