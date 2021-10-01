Greenphire to Address Key Clinical Trial Issues at SCRS's Global Annual Site Solutions Summit

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenphire , the global leader in financial lifecycle management for clinical trials, today announced company executives will take an active role in the Society for Clinical Research Sites (SCRS) annual Global Site Solutions Summit by hosting two sessions at the 17th annual event taking place from Oct. 1-3, 2021, in Hollywood, Fl.

The SCRS Global Site Solutions Summit provides a unique hub where sites, sponsors, CRO executives, and regulators come together to discuss best practices and ideas while developing strategic partnerships.

The Greenphire hosted events include:

New Operational Best Practices Developed in Response to Navigating the COVID Pandemic Joe Gough, MA, Sr. Solutions Specialist, Strategic Medical Center and University Accounts

Oct. 1, at Noon EST

Mr. Gough will lead a discussion centered on sharing best practices among workshop attendees related to the clinical research operational challenges faced during COVID-19 and new best practices resulting in improved efficiency and outcomes for research sites. These new best practices will offer sites a framework for future operational success.

"Nothing has ever affected the clinical trial industry more than when the COVID-19 pandemic hit," said Mr. Gough. "Trials were put on hold or shut down and new vaccine-related studies were initiated at record speed. COVID-19 opened the door for the implementation of new technologies and novel operational practices to be tested. I am honored to lead this interactive discussion to explore the challenges and new best practices identified by my clinical research colleagues that can hopefully benefit all in our industry in 2021 and beyond."

Using Patient Stipends to Establish Fair Market Value

Wayne Baker, Chief Commercial Officer

Oct. 2 at 3 p.m. EST

Wayne Baker will join Rochelle Redding, MS, CPM, Associate Director Global, Site Budgets and Payment, Merck in this panel discussion. Baker will discuss how an appropriate patient compensation plan is a critical part of recruitment and retention success; how to determine industry benchmarks to establish a level playing field; and how the industry can access Fair Market Value for global clinical research.

"Today the industry considers patients as partners but broken budgetary processes have not ensured that these crucial stakeholders are taken care of on a consistent basis," said Baker. "One of the most important factors in keeping patients engaged and enrolled in a study is removing financial burden through compensation. As trials continue to evolve, shifting from on-site to hybrid or decentralized, removing obstacles from trial participants as well as research sites through technology and more accurate fair market value data is needed now more than ever."

