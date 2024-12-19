GreenPower Announces Order of 11 BEAST All-Electric School Buses for Western U.S. Markets

"As school districts continue to make the change from NOx emitting diesel school buses to a cleaner, healthier means of transporting students, school district transportation departments are pursuing the gold standard of the industry – the GreenPower all-electric, purpose-built BEAST and Nano BEAST school buses," said Paul Start, GreenPower's Vice President of Sales – School Bus Group. "With 2025 fast approaching, the GreenPower school bus order pipeline and production schedule are both at record levels with sales projections for next year set to eclipse the 2024 calendar year."

The three orders announced today are:

From GreenPower's exclusive California dealer Model 1 for seven BEASTs for the Los Banos Unified School District in Los Banos, California .

dealer Model 1 for seven BEASTs for the Los Banos Unified School District in . From GreenPower's exclusive Arizona dealer RWC Group for two BEASTs for the Casa Grande Elementary School District in Casa Grande, Arizona .

dealer RWC Group for two BEASTs for the Casa Grande Elementary School District in . From GreenPower's exclusive Oregon dealer Peterson Trucks for two BEASTs for the Hood River County School District in Hood River, Oregon .

GreenPower's BEAST is a purpose-built 40-foot Type D all-electric, zero-emission school bus with seating for up to 90 students. Designed from the ground up as an EV, it is a fully integrated structure that features a strong and corrosion resistant aluminum body made from extruded aluminum, manufactured by Constellium, seamlessly mated to a high strength steel Truss (bus) chassis. The complete flat floor design allows for adjustable track seating with no wheel wells in the passenger compartment, and the high floor keeps students out of the impact zone. Combined port charging is standard with Level 2 rates up to 19.2 kW and DC Fast Charging rates up to 85 kW, allowing for full charging in less than three hours.

