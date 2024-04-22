GreenPower Appoints Paul Start as Vice President of Sales for the Company's School Bus Group

"We are pleased to have Paul Start join GreenPower to lead our school bus team," said GreenPower President Brendan Riley. "His extensive experience in the school bus industry will help support GreenPower's existing sales and create new opportunities for our all-electric, purpose-built, zero-emission school buses suite of products."

Paul brings more than 35 years of school bus expertise in North America to the team at GreenPower. Most recently he served as the Dealer Development Manager for Thomas Built Buses where he worked for nearly 20 years. Prior to that he was with Macnab Transit Sales Corp. for almost 14 years initially as a sales representative and then as Sales Manager. He started his career in the industry as a sales and marketing administrator for a school bus OEM.

In his role at GreenPower, Paul will lead the school bus sales team to generate new business opportunities, support existing sales functions, manage dealers and serve as a liaison between the sales department and other internal departments for vehicle production, finance, service, support and parts sales. "Paul joins GreenPower at an opportune time given the strides we've made in developing relationships in key states," Riley continued. "He will help focus the Company on serving our customers and dealers and ensuring that GreenPower meets the growing demand for our industry leading products."

"I am incredibly excited to start this next chapter of my professional career with GreenPower," Start said. "Sales and relationships are about trust and value. As the leader in the EV school bus sector, GreenPower gives me the tools and ability to provide both to our dealers and customers. To work with this team and be able to offer GreenPower's all-electric, purpose-built school bus technology that addresses the various needs of school districts gives me the opportunity to head this important division of the leading OEM in the sector."

GreenPower's school bus line includes the Type D BEAST and Mega BEAST, and the Type A Nano BEAST and Nano BEAST Access. The BEAST is a purpose-built, 40-foot, zero-emission school bus with seating for up to 90 passengers. Designed from the ground up as an all-electric vehicle, the BEAST is a unified structure that features a seamlessly integrated aluminum body made from extruded aluminum manufactured by Constellium on a high strength steel Truss (bus) chassis. Its complete flat floor design allows for full seat tracking with no obstacles, and high floors to keep students out of the crash zone.

The Mega BEAST is also a 40-foot Type D all-electric, purpose-built, zero-emission school bus that delivers a class-leading 387 kWh battery pack. It provides for the longest range and has the biggest battery pack in the school bus market, provides for more uphill climbing power and has the most desirable V2G capability for a more stable electric grid and community sustainability in areas where it is deployed.

The School Transportation News award-winning Nano BEAST has a standard 118 kWh battery pack with a range of up to 140 miles. Configured for up to 24 passengers, the Type A Nano BEAST features a seamlessly integrated aluminum body made from extruded aluminum manufactured by Constellium. It is built on the EV Star Cab & Chassis which is the same foundation as the EV Star Passenger Van which received a score of 92.2 from the FTA Altoona Bus Testing program, one of the highest scores ever achieved.

The Nano BEAST Access provides the same features as the standard Nano BEAST with seating for up to 18 ambulatory passengers and up to 3+ wheelchair securements, complimented by a BraunAbility rear curbside lift.

About GreenPower Motor Company Inc.

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo van and a cab and chassis. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric vehicles that are purpose built to be battery powered with zero emissions while integrating global suppliers for key components. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. GreenPower was founded in Vancouver, Canada with primary operational facilities in southern California. Listed on the Toronto exchange since November 2015, GreenPower completed its U.S. IPO and NASDAQ listing in August 2020. For further information go to www.greenpowermotor.com.

