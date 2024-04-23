GreenPower Unveils New Commercial All-Electric, Purpose-Built EV Star Utility Truck at NAFA

"The addition of the EV Star Utility Truck to GreenPower's already robust all-electric commercial vehicle lineup offers our commercial fleet customers another zero-emission solution to fulfill their demands," said Brendan Riley, President of GreenPower. "GreenPower's expertise fuels our innovation, propelling the all-electric commercial vehicle industry forward to meet growing demand for safe, sensible and sustainable fleets."

GreenPower's EV Star Utility Truck is purpose-built and fully customizable to fit a range of vocational applications and utility use-cases including:

Agriculture and Landscape

Carpentry

Construction

Electrical

Heating and Cooling

Government and Municipality

Plumbing

With a range of up to 150 miles and a typical payload capacity of 5,500 pounds that can increase up to 6,000 pounds, the EV Star Utility Truck is built for day-to-day demands and workloads. The vehicle is equipped with optional power sources, providing accessible power through built-in plugs to accommodate tool charging conveniently on a job site. The front box of the vehicle has optional full pass-through capacity, allowing for oversize tools and supplies. The EV Star Utility Truck offers tailored contractor body configurations, coming in a standard bed size of 16 feet, with the option to customize the length to meet the customer's needs, allowing for more room and applications.

The EV Star Utility Truck upfitted on GreenPower's proprietary EV Star Cab & Chassis by the Company's recently announced in-house truck body building entity, GP Truck Body. GP Truck Body enables GreenPower to be a one-stop shop purchasing and manufacturing experience for commercial customers. GP Truck Body provides tailored options for any number of body types, including the EV Star Utility Truck, minimizing order and delivery time to meet the increasing demand for commercial EVs. In addition to the EV Star Utility Truck, GP Truck Body offers a complete line of truck bodies including dry freight, refrigerated boxes, aluminum stakebeds, steel and aluminum flatbeds and service bodies, that maximizes payload and delivery range.

"We have listened to our customers, and we are thrilled to add the EV Star Utility Truck to our EV Star Cab & Chassis product line, further diversifying our all-electric commercial vehicle applications," said Claus Tritt, GreenPower's Vice President of Medium-Duty and Commercial Vehicle Sales. "Through GP Truck Body, customers can seamlessly order and tailor the EV Utility Truck with minimal time between order and delivery."

About the EV Star Cab & Chassis

GreenPower's EV Star Cab & Chassis is designed to accommodate a multitude of upfits or bodies for different use cases and sets the standard for zero-emission goods and people transportation. With a 7,000-pound payload capacity and a range of up to 150 miles, the all-electric GreenPower proprietary EV Star Cab & Chassis is a purpose-built vehicle designed to meet any fleet needs. Its clean sheet design approach facilitates optimal battery pack placement and weight distribution, allowing it to accommodate a larger energy supply, deliver a longer range and set the new standard for zero-emission goods and people transportation.

About GreenPower Motor Company, Inc.

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans and a cab and chassis. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric vehicles that are purpose-built to be battery powered with zero emissions while integrating global suppliers for key components. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. GreenPower was founded in Vancouver, Canada with primary operational facilities in southern California. Listed on the Toronto exchange since November 2015, GreenPower completed its U.S. IPO and NASDAQ listing in August 2020. For further information go to www.greenpowermotor.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

