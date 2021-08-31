GreenPower Motor Company Unveils the BEAST, a Purpose-Built, Zero-Emission All-Electric Type D School Bus

The BEAST (Battery Electric Automotive School Transportation), an all-electric 40 foot Type D battery electric school bus, delivers a class-leading range of up to 150 miles on a single charge via a 194kWh battery pack. The bus can seat up to 90 passengers with standard features that include: air ride suspension, ABS disk brakes and pass-through storage. Featuring a modern monocoque chassis, the BEAST is the safest, most durable and reliable battery-electric school bus available on the market. Its seamlessly integrated body and chassis design forms a composite structure which is the GreenPower Motor Company Truss(T) factor.

Safety is at the forefront of every vehicle GreenPower puts on the road, and the BEAST is no exception. What's more, GreenPower's innovative technology can drive down fuel costs and minimize maintenance costs while delivering outstanding reliability and efficiency. GreenPower's school buses offer a significant increase in strength and battery weight distribution thanks to its unique structurally superior integrated purpose-built design.

"The launch of the BEAST marks a significant milestone not only for GreenPower but for the industry," said Brendan Riley, president of GreenPower. "GreenPower remains committed to providing innovative, technology forward, purpose-built vehicles, and our new BEAST vehicle is no exception. The youth of today are the future of our tomorrow, which is why we are humbly proud to bring such a world class offering to the market."

GreenPower will begin initial deliveries to customers under existing contracts in the coming weeks, and anticipates that the pace of these deliveries will increase significantly by the end of the year.

"The accelerated adoption of zero-emission school buses means a healthier and more sustainable environment for our children and communities. We are confident that the BEAST will drive the future of the all-electric school bus paradigm shift while providing parents the peace-of-mind knowing their children are safe and protected from diesel emissions and harmful noise pollution," said Fraser Atkinson, CEO of GreenPower. "The BEAST will provide school districts with dramatic fuel cost savings, reduced operational costs and material progress towards reducing their carbon footprint."

In anticipation of the growth in demand from President Biden's Federal Infrastructure Plan, GreenPower increased its school bus production from 5 units per month to 10 units per month at the beginning of the year and expects to increase production rates over time as interest in zero-emission all-electric school buses accelerates rapidly throughout the country.

To learn more about the BEAST and to set up a 1:1 demo, contact Ryne Shetterly, VP of sales and marketing at GreenPower.

For more information on GreenPower's presence at the ACT Expo, please visit https://greenpowermotor.com/investor-center/act-expo-event/ .

About GreenPower Motor Company Inc.

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo van and a cab and chassis. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric vehicles that are purpose built to be battery powered with zero emissions while integrating global suppliers for key components. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. GreenPower was founded in Vancouver, Canada with primary operational facilities in southern California. Listed on the Toronto exchange since November 2015, GreenPower completed its U.S. IPO and NASDAQ listing in August 2020. To learn more please visit: www.greenpowermotor.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

