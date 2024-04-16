GreenPower to Showcase its All-Electric Commercial Vehicles at San Diego Gas & Electric EV Fleet Day

San Diego fleet operators and managers will join SDG&E and GreenPower for the third annual EV Fleet Day to experience the latest medium and heavy-duty electric vehicles and explore an outdoor expo of solution providers. Brendan Riley, President of GreenPower, will be available to discuss the benefits of GreenPower's all-electric, purpose-built, zero-emission commercial vehicles and school buses and share information on how small fleet operators can deploy all-electric commercial vehicles at a very low cost of ownership. In addition, Riley can show attendees how GreenPower is a one-stop-shop, offering customers a complete line of truck bodies tailored to handle any job through GP Truck Body .

Through the Company's California dealers, GreenPower vehicles are eligible for the California Hybrid and Zero-emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP) and its Innovative Small E-Fleet pilot (ISEF). "For many small fleet operators, the upfront costs of purchasing an all-electric truck can be high," said Claus Tritt, Vice President of Medium-Duty and Commercial Vehicle Sales. "Through HVIP and other available vouchers, GreenPower's vehicles are available for a fraction of the original cost, meaning that a fleet owner would be able to walk away with an EV Star Cargo Plus through a GreenPower dealer for less than $25,000, pre-tax. Events such as EV Fleet Day provide an opportunity for fleet operators to engage with the manufacturers and funding agencies so they can understand the opportunities available to them."

GreenPower provides more durable, cleaner and safer transportation alternatives to businesses looking to deploy all-electric commercial vehicles including trucks and cargo vans. With the recent launch of GP Truck Body, GreenPower now covers every stage of the fleet experience, making the ordering process more seamless and drastically reducing the time from order to delivery to meet the customer's business needs. GreenPower's innovative technologies can help businesses drive down operating costs, minimize maintenance costs while delivering outstanding reliability and efficiency.

EV Fleet Day Ride-Along

In addition to vehicle displays and networking, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in the EV ride-along experience to feel the power and performance of an electric fleet vehicle firsthand. GreenPower's EV Star Stakebed Truck, the EV Star Passenger Van with the rear ADA option, and the Type A Nano BEAST school bus will be available for the ride-along portion of the event that is open to the public from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

For more information on GreenPower's vehicle offerings visit www.greenpowermotor.com . To learn more about incentives and how to navigate the application process visit https://greenpowermotor.com/e-incentives-gp .

Contacts:

Mark Nestlen

VP of Business Development and Strategy, GreenPower

[email protected]

Allie Potter

Skyya PR for GreenPower

(218) 766-8856

[email protected]

About GreenPower Motor Company

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans and a cab and chassis. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric vehicles that are purpose built to be battery powered with zero emissions while integrating global suppliers for key components. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. GreenPower was founded in Vancouver, Canada with primary operational facilities in southern California. Listed on the Toronto exchange since November 2015, GreenPower completed its U.S. IPO and NASDAQ listing in August 2020. For further information go to www.greenpowermotor.com.

