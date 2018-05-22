Greenridge Farm Partners with OUTFRONT Media to Launch First-Ever Out-of-Home Advertising Campaign

Located across several expressways and bridge trestles throughout Chicago, the 27 billboards feature a number of eye catching taglines like, "Our fine print is not 'fine print'" calling attention to Greenridge Farm's Naturals line of all-natural, premium deli meats and sausages and aims to encourage consumers to take a second look and compare the ingredients to those in other brands. OUTFRONT Studios, OUTFRONT's in-house full-service creative boutique, developed the creative concept for the billboards, which reflects Greenridge Farm's quality-centric brand philosophy. By making customers aware of their wholesome, natural offerings, Greenridge is hoping to become "the natural choice" at the deli counter.

"We are excited to see Greenridge Farm's first OOH campaign raise their profile throughout Chicago," said Jodi Senese, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at OUTFRONT Media. "The collaboration between our teams was extraordinary, and our ability to develop the creative and include both our billboards and mobile network will truly show Chicago who Greenridge Farm is."

As part of the larger campaign, Greenridge Farm will also be leveraging OUTFRONT's Mobile Network to increase engagement opportunities among their target audience. The campaign will utilize geofencing technology to reach shoppers at select Chicagoland grocery stores selling Greenridge Farm deli meats and sausages.

"We are thrilled to be launching this campaign throughout Chicagoland," said Sebastian Madej, Co-founder and CEO of Greenridge Farm. "Our Naturals line of deli meats, sausages and cheeses is a step above our competitors with regards not only to having exceptional taste, but also having natural, good for you ingredients. Chicago is our hometown too, and we wanted to give our fellow Chicagoans products that are both delicious AND healthy, because they shouldn't have to choose."

Already hailed as the official bratwurst of the Chicago Cubs, Greenridge Farm Naturals products are handcrafted in Chicago with ingredients that are healthy and delicious for the conscientious consumer.

About OUTFRONT Media Inc.

OUTFRONT Media connects brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT Media is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage people on-the-go.

Contacts:

OUTFRONT Press:

Carly Zipp

(212) 297-6479

carly.zipp@outfrontmedia.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greenridge-farm-partners-with-outfront-media-to-launch-first-ever-out-of-home-advertising-campaign-300652491.html

SOURCE OUTFRONT Media Inc.