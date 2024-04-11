Greenscreens.ai Announces Integration Partnership with McLeod Software

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenscreens.ai, the freight industry's premier dynamic pricing platform, has officially announced its integration into McLeod Software's PowerBroker, a software solution for logistics, brokerages, and 3PLs. This integration empowers mutual users to deliver dynamic freight market pricing by providing direct access to Greenscreens' aggregated market data and company-specific data.

With this integration, users can configure automated target and max pay calculations using Greenscreens market rate data as a rate indicator for each load, enabling better data-driven decisions. Additionally, it facilitates seamless updating of PowerBroker carrier and customer data in Greenscreens, supports the upload of historical lane rate data to enhance the most accurate predictive ratings for future load quoting, and ensures daily transmission of updated lane rate information through Market Rate Export.

"Greenscreens.ai continues to respond to market demand, and our latest integration with McLeod is a testament to this," said Matthew Silver, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Greenscreens.ai. "Brokerages operating on McLeod will now have access to Greenscreens.ai rate predictions within the TMS where they operate. Our unique methodology also allows users to click through to our UI for a full feature experience without having to reenter lane data. We are pleased to have aligned with McLeod to bring forward such a powerful integration and cannot wait for the growing number of brokerages adopting dynamic pricing to benefit from the exceptional development work that has been completed."

"McLeod Software is pleased to welcome Greenscreens.ai to our Partner eco-system. Greenscreens.ai's predictive rating platform based on advanced AI algorithms will be invaluable to our PowerBroker customers. We look forward to serving our current and future customers," said Ahmed Ebrahim, SVP of Integrations & Partnerships at McLeod Software.

About Greenscreens.ai

Greenscreens.ai is a dynamic pricing infrastructure for the logistics industry that delivers short-term predictive freight market pricing intelligence and business insights to help you grow and protect your margins. We exist to help our customers quote with confidence & win more business…more profitably. Our solution combines the power of aggregated market data and your data with advanced machine-learning techniques to deliver short-term predictive freight market pricing specific to your company's individual buying and selling behavior

About McLeod Software

McLeod Software provides best in class, comprehensive, transportation and logistics ERP solutions. The company's LoadMaster and PowerBroker products include CRM, dispatch operations, EDI, accounting, billing and settlements, carrier, driver and trip management, business process automation, visual workflow management, and document management systems, all specifically developed for trucking. Visit McLeodSoftware.com to learn more.

Media Contact: Celine Clayton, [email protected]

SOURCE GreenScreens.ai