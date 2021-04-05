Greenscreens.ai appoints Rod Strata as Chief Commercial Officer & Co-CEO

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenscreens.ai, a leader in dynamic pricing for the Logistics market, announced today that Rod Strata, a veteran of more than 30 years in the transportation, supply chain and enterprise technology sectors, has joined the company as Chief Commercial Officer, Co-CEO, and member of the board.

Strata will be responsible for Sales, Marketing, and Commercial Operations working side by side with Dawn Salvucci-Favier, Chief Product Officer & Co-CEO, delivering value to the Logistics industry through its disruptive dynamic pricing intelligence platform.

Rod Strata stated, "I'm extremely excited to join the Greenscreens.ai team and to quickly enable our customers, partners and the transportation ecosystem to harness the complexity of digital transformation in the freight intelligence revolution. Our focus is delivering business outcomes and allowing companies of any size to compete during these dynamic times by leveraging the power of machine learning and business intelligence with a modern, low-cost solution, without the burden of large integration costs and capital investment."

Strata has proven expertise delivering measurable value. He has served in leadership roles over his career including COO & EVP of Sales at TMW, COO of SAP's retail sector, and head of global Transportation and Logistics practice, North America Supply Chain. He also has held senior leadership roles at i2 technologies and RedPrairie, now Blue Yonder. He began his career working in the Trucking industry for Roadway Express, McLean Trucking and Yellow Freight System.

"Rod is a phenomenal fit for our organization, with uncommonly broad experience in enterprise technology solutions for the Transportation and Logistics markets in North America, Asia and worldwide," Benjamin Gordon, Greenscreens Chairman, said. "Most notably, he began his career in transportation operations and has a deep understanding and appreciation of our mission to help customers achieve their operational objectives."

Greenscreens.ai management team and staff represent decades of first-hand experience at the intersections of Logistics, Data Science and Technology Solutions.

About Greenscreens.ai

Greenscreens.ai is an AI, machine learning and behavioral economics platform for the truckload spot rate market that delivers buy and sell-side market intelligence and business insights to help you grow and improve decision making. To learn how Greenscreens.ai is helping our industry to adapt and thrive, visit: www.greenscreens.ai

