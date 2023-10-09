GREENSCREENS.AI WELCOMES INDUSTRY VETERAN MATTHEW HARDING AS CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER

FORT PIERCE, Fla., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenscreens.ai, the freight industry's premier dynamic pricing platform, today announced that pricing intelligence pioneer Matthew Harding has joined their leadership team as Chief Technology Officer. In this role, Matthew will help accelerate the company's efforts in data democratization and technology enhancements to help freight companies navigate the ever-changing landscape of sourcing freight capacity.

Matthew, most recently the head of 4PL Data and Analytics for Uber Freight, brings a wealth of industry experience in Data Science and Consulting. He also holds a strong background in Transportation Management Systems and Procurement from roles at Chainalytics, Transplace, Logistics.com, Manhattan Associates, and The Sabre Group.

Greenscreens.ai's goal when seeking a new Chief Technology Officer was to find an individual who could not only help scale the technical operations but could contribute to the continued growth and innovation through a deep understanding of the intricacies of the freight market.

"Matt's 25 years of experience as an early innovator in pricing intelligence and rate benchmarking, along with his technical leadership, entrepreneurial thinking, and customer value-focused approach, made him the perfect candidate to fill our role," said Dawn Salvucci-Favier, CEO and Chief Product Officer. "We couldn't be more excited to welcome Matt to the Greenscreens family to help lead us in the next phase of our evolution."

Through Greenscreens.ai's cloud-based, data-driven technology platform, logistics service providers can arm frontline users with enhanced decision-making, pricing intelligence, and workflow automation, which can result in a significant improvement to gross margins, employee productivity and time to value while also achieving improved trading partner relationship management and the ability to turn pricing into a competitive advantage.

"The rapid growth that Greenscreens.ai is currently experiencing is a true testament to their innovative core," said Matthew Harding. "It is clear that the future of logistics is being rewritten, and Greenscreens.ai is on the leading edge of that transformation. I am thrilled to be a part of the Greenscreens.ai mission to serve the transportation industry and ultimately enhance the value proposition for all Greenscreens.ai customers."   

About Greenscreens.ai

Greenscreens.ai is a dynamic pricing infrastructure for the logistics industry that delivers freight market pricing intelligence and business insights to help grow and protect margins. We exist to help our customers quote with confidence & win more business…more profitably. Our solution combines the power of aggregated market data and an organization's own data with advanced machine learning techniques to deliver short-term predictive freight market pricing specific to your company's individual buying and selling behavior. To learn more, visit: www.greenscreens.ai.

