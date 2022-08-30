Greenspoon Marder Expands Corporate & Business Practice with Addition of Partner Howard Mulligan in New York

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Am Law 200 law firm Greenspoon Marder is pleased to announce the expansion of the firm's Corporate & Business practice group with the addition of partner Howard Mulligan in New York. Mr. Mulligan brings a great deal of experience focusing his practice on the intersecting disciplines of corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, structured finance, fund formation, commercial real estate, securities law, capital markets and business restructurings.

"Howard's multifaceted practice further solidifies our distinguished Corporate team, and his experience in the cannabis, cryptocurrency, and blockchain space complements existing areas of the firm," says Gerald Greenspoon, co-managing director at Greenspoon Marder. "We are excited to welcome such a high-caliber partner in Howard, and are confident that his extensive knowledge in capital market transactions, restructurings, and fund formation will elevate our current capabilities," says Michael Marder, co-managing director at Greenspoon Marder.

"I am very excited about joining Greenspoon Marder and being part of its collaborative and supportive workplace culture. I believe that the firm's unique platform will be ideal to service my existing clients and expand the parameters of my practice," says Mr. Mulligan.

Mr. Mulligan has worked on a wide range of capital market transactions relating to public offerings, private placements, securitizations involving numerous asset classes, derivative transactions, business restructurings, purchases of assets from bankruptcy estates and more. He has been involved with acquisitions and dispositions of cannabis and hemp related assets, equipment lease portfolios and structured products, purchases and sales of commercial real estate, including "B" notes and mezzanine loans, as well as restructurings of synthetic transactions.

About Greenspoon Marder

Greenspoon Marder LLP is a full-service law firm with over 200 attorneys and more than 20 office locations across the United States. With operations from Miami to New York and from Denver to Los Angeles, our firm attracts some of the nation's top talent in key markets and innovation hubs. Our core practice areas include Real Estate, Litigation, and Transactional Services, complemented by the capabilities of a full-service firm. Greenspoon Marder has upheld a spot on The American Lawyer's Am Law 200 as one of the top law firms in the U.S. since 2015, and our goal is to provide exceptional client service by developing a thorough understanding of each client's business needs and objectives in order to provide strategic, cost-effective solutions. For more information, visit www.gmlaw.com.

