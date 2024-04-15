Greenspoon Marder Launches Environmental Practice Group Led by New Partner Christopher "Smitty" Smith in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenspoon Marder is pleased to announce the launch of its Environmental practice group in the Los Angeles office, to be chaired by new partner Christopher "Smitty" Smith. Alongside this exciting development, we welcome senior counsel Barbara Croutch and associate Azadeh Gowharrizi who have joined as fellow members of the Environmental, Insurance Recovery and Litigation practice groups.

Greenspoon Marder's Environmental practice group handles an increasingly complex and ever-changing patchwork of federal, state, and local environmental laws and regulations. As highly experienced practitioners in environmental law, these attorneys have assisted clients with matters involving environmental litigation, Superfund, Brownfields, California's Proposition 65, enforcement defense, regulatory and compliance counseling, and greenwashing.

"We are delighted to welcome seasoned attorneys Smitty, Barbara, and Azadeh to our firm as we formally launch this Environmental practice. Their collective years of legal acumen will be an asset to our clients seeking services in matters pertaining to complex environmental litigation and regulatory proceedings," said Michael Marder, co-managing director at Greenspoon Marder.

"As part of our ongoing strategy to expand in existing markets like Los Angeles, the arrival of this dynamic trio of Environmental attorneys reflects our resolution to establish new areas and groups that complement our core legal practices," added Gerald Greenspoon, co-managing director at Greenspoon Marder.

"I am excited to join the Greenspoon Marder team and lead this newly launched practice area for the firm. Over the past 15 years, my practice has included handling some of the most complex environmental issues involving federal, state, and local agencies, and I look forward to bringing that experience to Greenspoon Marder. The firm's entrepreneurial spirit makes this an exciting opportunity, and I am eager to leverage the firm's national platform to expand my practice and to continue advising existing clients on issues related to environmental law," said Mr. Smith.

Mr. Smith litigates complex legal issues on behalf clients on issues involving environmental law, insurance recovery and counseling, real estate, and product liability. With extensive experience in both prosecuting and defending claims through trial in federal and state courts, Smitty specializes in resolving complicated environmental matters stemming from industrial operations, real estate development, and closed facilities impacted by contamination. He is the former Chair of the Los Angeles County Bar Association's Environmental Section and most recently was recognized among Lawdragon's "2024 Leaders in Environmental Law."

Ms. Croutch has over 34 years of litigation experience. She focuses her practice in the areas of class actions, commercial litigation, complex products liability and toxic torts litigation, insurance recovery disputes, environmental contamination litigation, and personal injury and wrongful death defense. She represents businesses in defense of environmental contamination claims arising from Superfund sites in California and has worked closely with major manufacturers and consumer-facing businesses to resolve claims alleging injuries due to various contamination products.

Ms. Gowharrizi has over 18 years of experience in complex litigation and dispute resolution at mid-sized and Am Law 100 firms, prosecuting and defending claims in both state and federal court. In addition to her extensive civil litigation experience, she has advised clients on internal and regulatory investigations. She also has cross-border experience that includes counseling foreign corporate clients on litigation strategies and risks.

About Greenspoon Marder

Greenspoon Marder LLP is a full-service law firm with over 225 attorneys and more than 20 office locations across the United States. With operations from Miami to New York and from Denver to Los Angeles, our firm attracts some of the nation's top talent in key markets and innovation hubs. Our core practice areas include Real Estate, Litigation, and Transactional Services, complemented by the capabilities of a full-service firm. Greenspoon Marder has held a spot on The American Lawyer's Am Law 200 as one of the top law firms in the U.S. since 2015, and our goal is to provide exceptional client service by developing a thorough understanding of each client's business needs and objectives in order to provide strategic, cost-effective solutions. For more information, visit www.gmlaw.com.

