Greenspoon Marder Expands Land Use and Zoning Practice Group with Addition of Partner Matthew Scott

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenspoon Marder expands the firm's Land Use and Zoning practice group with the addition of partner Matthew H. Scott in the Downtown Fort Lauderdale office.

Mr. Scott has developed a diverse practice that includes real estate development and government relations work, municipal and zoning law matters, and commercial real estate transactions. He advises and counsels developers and landowners during the various stages of the entitlement process. With extensive experience and contacts in Broward and Palm Beach Counties, Mr. Scott has in-depth knowledge of South Florida development and guides clients through the frequently complex government permitting process.

"I am excited to join the firm to be a part of the premier land use and zoning practice group in Broward County. I am looking forward to utilizing the Greenspoon Marder platform to help our clients achieve their real estate development goals," expressed Mr. Scott.

"The Land Use and Zoning practice group has consistently been at the forefront of the industry, implementing amendments and orders pertaining to land use throughout South Florida. We are excited to add Matthew as a dynamic attorney who further complements the core of the team," said Gerald Greenspoon, co-managing director of Greenspoon Marder.

"Matthew's addition to the firm is timely as we witness a period in the real estate development market with steady demands. His proficiency with permitting and entitlement matters in the region will significantly benefit our clients" added Michael Marder, co-managing director of Greenspoon Marder.

"In welcoming Matthew, we look forward to combining his legal acumen with the strategic team we have here at Greenspoon Marder. Together, we will continue to navigate complex land use matters and deliver excellent legal services," expressed Dennis D. Mele, partner and chair of the Land Use & Zoning practice group.

About Greenspoon Marder

