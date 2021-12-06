Greenspoon Marder Launches Insurance Recovery and Counseling Practice Group Led By New Partner Richard Giller in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenspoon Marder is pleased to announce the launch of the firm's Insurance Recovery and Counseling practice group to be led by partner Richard Giller in Los Angeles.

Greenspoon Marder's national Insurance Recovery and Counseling Practice Group represents policyholders in all types of insurance matters. Our team of attorneys assist clients in assessing and addressing their insurance needs, and securing insurance recovery in connection with both first and third-party insurance policies. Mr. Giller and team have successfully secured hundreds of millions of dollars in defense costs, settlement, and indemnity payments on behalf of our clients. Our goal is to maximize our clients insurance payout as efficiently and expeditiously as possible.

"We are thrilled to welcome Richard to our Los Angeles office as we strategically expand our Insurance Recovery and Counseling practice group, and build our firm's national footprint," says Gerry Greenspoon, co-managing director at Greenspoon Marder. "In the last year throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen significant market changes across every industry, and the needs of our clients continue to shift. Richard's exceptional insurance recovery experience and its crossover with the sports and entertainment industry will be a great benefit to our clients," adds Michael Marder, co-managing director at Greenspoon Marder.

"I am honored to take the reins of Greenspoon Marder's Insurance Recovery and Counseling practice group and I am excited to quickly grow the group into one of recognized prominence. The firm's national presence, superior reputation, and complimentary practices, together with its cadre of exceptional attorneys, will make my new role that much easier," says Richard Giller.

Mr. Giller concentrates his practice on recovering insurance benefits from insurance companies on behalf of his institutional and individual clients. With over 35 years of experience, Mr. Giller develops litigation strategies for complex insurance & commercial disputes. He has represented policyholders across the U.S. and has successfully secured hundreds of millions of dollars in defense costs, settlements, and indemnity payments on behalf of his clients. Besides advising Fortune 500 clients, Mr. Giller represents collegiate and professional athletes, professional sports teams and entertainers in securing payouts under various insurance products including permanent total disability (PTD), temporary total disability (TTD), and loss-of-value (LOV) insurance claims.

