Greenspoon Marder Promotes Six Attorneys to Partner in 2020

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenspoon Marder is pleased to announce the promotion of six attorneys to partner from various offices firmwide. The individuals recognized for their professional accomplishments and outstanding client service include: Marcela Bermudez, Matthew Ginder, Adam D. Kemper, Ron Lebow, Phillip Silvestri and Lawren A. Zann.

"Each of these new partners have reached this stage of success due to their hard work, ongoing dedication to our firm and legal skills," said co-managing director, Michael Marder. "We are proud to call them partners, and know that this group of attorneys exemplify the type of quality and high professional standards that we hold here at Greenspoon Marder," said co-managing director, Gerald Greenspoon.

Ms. Bermudez is a member of the firm's Immigration & Naturalization practice group. She focuses her practice on business immigration. Ms. Bermudez advises and represents a diverse group of clients, including banks, global financial service companies, technology companies, and business and corporations of all sizes in the hiring, transfer and retention of foreign nationals. She also represents individuals, including artists, researchers, professors and scientists. Ms. Bermudez has a broad client base servicing LATAM with its evolving economic and immigration concerns. Ms. Bermudez is a frequent speaker on immigration issues at national and local conferences. She has been published and quoted in a variety of publications including Cannabis Business Times, SHRM Magazine and Bloomberg Law Daily Labor Report. She serves on the Tri-State Diversity Council's New York Advisory Board and Greenspoon Marder's Diversity Council. She received her J.D. from Yeshiva University Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law in 2000.

Mr. Ginder is a member of the firm's Cannabis Law practice group. He represents various cannabis and hemp-related businesses where he assists in many areas of the industry, including licensing, regulatory and compliance, and business transactions. Mr. Ginder is regularly quoted in a variety of publications including Marijuana Business Daily, SFBJ, Miami Herald and Sun Sentinel, to name a few. Additionally, he is a frequent speaker on a variety of cannabis issues. Mr. Ginder is ranked among Chambers & Partners in the "Cannabis Law: Corporate/Transactional" category in 2019. In 2018, he was named one of the "30 Most Powerful Cannabis Attorneys" by mg Magazine. He received his J.D. from Nova Southeastern University Shepard Broad Law Center in 2009.

Mr. Kemper is a member of the firm's Labor & Employment practice group. Mr. Kemper has extensive experience advising companies on workplace compliance and also litigating employment-related disputes on behalf of both employees and companies. Mr. Kemper also does extensive writing, public speaking and training on relevant labor and employment topics. He has been published and quoted in a variety of publications including Law360, Daily Business Review, South Florida Business Journal, Miami New Times, HR Magazine, South Florida Business & Wealth, Cannabis News Florida, DecentraNet Market Report, among several others. He has also been recognized by South Florida Legal Guide as a "Top Up & Comer" in 2020 and by Super Lawyers magazine as a "Florida Rising Star" from 2017-2020. Mr. Kemper received his J.D. from the Florida International University College of Law in 2010.

Mr. Lebow is a member of the firm's Health Law practice group. He focuses his practice on business, contract, corporate and regulatory matters. Mr. Lebow has extensive experience drafting and negotiating agreements and structuring operations and business arrangements for a variety of medical providers. He was recognized by the National Law Journal as a "Health Law Trailblazer" in 2019. Mr. Lebow received his J.D. from Brooklyn Law School in 2001.

Mr. Silvestri is a member of the firm's Litigation and Cannabis Law practice groups. His practice focuses on defending highly regulated businesses in state and federal courts. Mr. Silvestri primarily represents businesses in the cannabis, timeshare, and banking/finance industries. In addition to litigation, Mr. Silvestri has extensive mediation experience both as an advocate and neutral. He has been recognized by Super Lawyers magazine as a "Rising Star" from 2012-2019. Mr. Silvestri received his J.D. from Wake Forest University in 2008.

Mr. Zann is a member of the firm's Litigation practice group. He concentrates his practice in the areas of commercial litigation and complex class action litigation. Mr. Zann has extensive trial experience and has defended companies facing complex class actions in state and federal courts covering a broad range of industries throughout the country. He received his J.D. from the University of Miami School of Law in 2007.

