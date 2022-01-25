Greenspring Media Acquires Tiger Oak's Meetings + Events Division

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenspring Media, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hour Media, announced today that it has acquired the Meetings + Events and Custom Publishing divisions of Tiger Oak Media. The portfolio includes eight meetings and event titles serving the California, Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, Mountain, Northeast, Northwest, and Texas markets, as well as a few related custom titles. Greenspring Media is adding the print and digital titles to its existing portfolio of Minnesota Monthly, Midwest Home, Real Food, the Official Visitors Guide to the Twin Cities, Bloomington Mall of America Visitors Guide, Experience Rochester, Live Play AAA, Drinks, Meeting Planners Guide, Twin Cities Living, b Mag, and Western Prairie Minnesota Visitors Guide, the Food & Wine Experience, GrillFest, the Luxury Home Tour, Fine Spirits Classic, and the Midwest Home Design Awards.

"We have worked closely with the hospitality, meetings and events industry along with their suppliers and partners throughout our 55-year history, so we understand the challenges they have faced and the bright opportunity that lies ahead," said Tammy Galvin, Publisher of Greenspring Media. "We will continue to do what we do best: Provide authoritative editorial content packages across multiple channels to reach the key decision-makers for our advertising partners."

"This acquisition represents an ideal opportunity to extend Hour Media's portfolio in these new markets and to firmly secure Greenspring Media's position as the leader in the Minnesota market," noted John Balardo, President of Hour Media. "Adding this business-to-business channel to our leading consumer print, digital and event portfolio will create incredible packaging opportunities for our business partners."

Greenspring Media and Hour Media will focus their considerable resources to enhance client service, reader experience, and product distribution of these brands.

Hour Media and its related entities are multi-media companies that publish and produce more than 150 magazines and custom titles, 40 consumer websites, and 70 shows and events throughout the United States. Hour Media Group is the largest publisher of city and regional magazines in the country. The company has offices in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, and Ohio, with more than 300 employees across the country.

Greenspring Media is a 55-year-old multi-platform communications company specializing in the creation and distribution of lifestyle content that connects readers and viewers to advertisers and marketing partners. Greenspring Media publishes over 18 publications, including Minnesota Monthly and Midwest Home ; a full service suite of digital services including Google Display and Programmatic Advertising, Paid Social Media Advertising, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Search Engine Marketing (SEM), Website Remarketing, Video and OTT Advertising, and more; custom publications for the best tourism bureaus, non-profit organizations and key clients; and produces the region's most targeted and qualified events— all of which bring loyal readers and subscribers to clients who understand the value of 360-degree marketing programs in print, digital and face-to-face environments.

