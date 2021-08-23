Greenspring Media Announces New Editor of Minnesota Monthly Magazine

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenspring Media, parent company of Minnesota Monthly magazine, welcomes Amy Nelson as the new Editor for Minnesota Monthly magazine. Nelson, formerly Managing Editor of Cambria Style Magazine and a Master of Arts graduate from the University of Minnesota's School of Journalism, is a well-known editor, writer, and journalist in our state. She held a variety of roles in her 20 years at the St. Paul Pioneer Press, including as Features Editor, as the newspaper's first Social Media Editor, and as Editor of Spaces Magazine before it ceased publication in 2020. Nelson will lead the strategic content development for Minnesota Monthly magazine in both print and digital forms, effective immediately.

"We're thrilled to have Amy join our team as Editor," said Tammy Galvin, Publisher at Greenspring Media. "Her extensive experience with content curation and engagement in print and digital mediums to meaningfully engage and grow all of Minnesota Monthly's loyal, robust, and large audiences will no doubt be indispensable to our team."

Amy Nelson, Editor

Greenspring Media is a 55-year-old multi-platform communications company specializing in the creation and distribution of lifestyle content that connects readers and viewers to advertisers and marketing partners. Greenspring Media publishes over 18 publications, including Minnesota Monthly and Midwest Home; a full service suite of digital services including Google Display and Programmatic Advertising, Paid Social Media Advertising, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Search Engine Marketing (SEM), Website Remarketing, Video and OTT Advertising, and more; custom publications for the best tourism bureaus, non-profit organizations and key clients; and produces the region's most targeted and qualified events—all of which bring loyal readers and subscribers to clients who understand the value of 360-degree marketing programs in print, digital and face-to-face environments.

