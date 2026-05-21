Greentown Go Make 2026 with Shell and Technip Energies Announces Startup Cohort

Five startups will participate in the open-innovation program focused on catalytic solutions for industrial decarbonization and the energy transition

SOMERVILLE, Mass. and HOUSTON, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Greentown Labs, the world's largest climatetech and energy incubator, today announced the startup cohort for Greentown Go Make 2026—an open-innovation program with Shell Catalysts & Technologies (Shell) and Technip Energies. Go Make 2026 focuses on process technology and catalytic innovations for low-carbon fuels, low-carbon gases, CO 2 removal, and alternative chemical manufacturing.

Catalysts are a critical enabler of the global energy transition. Nearly 90 percent of all chemical processes rely on catalysis, but many catalytic methods remain fossil-based and energy-intensive.

After a highly competitive selection and deliberation process that saw 148 applicants from 35 countries, a cohort of five cutting-edge startup participants was selected:

Biosimo (Houston, TX) makes scalable biochemicals from ethanol that match petrochemical cost, performance, and industrial manufacturing scale.

Catalyxx (Chesterfield, MO) transforms bioethanol into drop-in, cost-competitive, carbon-negative chemicals.

HydGene Renewables (Sydney, Australia) produces low-carbon hydrogen and industrial chemicals from waste biomass using a modular biocatalyst platform designed for distributed deployment.

TreaTech (Lonay, Switzerland) turns waste into renewable gas, water, and minerals through catalytic hydrothermal gasification.

Unifuel (Los Altos, CA) develops a chemical technology for profitable decarbonization of fuels and chemicals based on a multifunctional catalyst.

The Go Make 2026 cohort will participate in a kickoff event on June 9 at The Ion in Houston, TX. Learn more and register here.

These startups will gain access to a structured program to collaborate with leadership from Shell and Technip Energies, focused on exploring and developing potential partnerships like pilots and demonstrations. Specifically, the cohort will have the opportunity to work directly with members of Shell Catalysts & Technologies' and Technip Energies' technical catalyst and process engineering teams, including in areas such as technical validation, scale-up and operational implementation, process design, and market channel validation. The startups will also benefit from networking and mentorship opportunities, partnership-focused programming, and marketing visibility.

Shell Catalysts & Technologies brings to the program world-class catalyst and research and development expertise, with a track record of developing leading-edge zeolites, catalysts, advanced solvents, and pioneering processes.

Technip Energies is a global technology and engineering powerhouse for energy infrastructure and decarbonization, combining its complementary business segments—Technology, Products, and Services and Project Delivery—to turn innovation into scalable, industrial reality.

"Catalysis is used in almost all industrial chemical processes; therefore, it is a critical enabler in building a sustainable chemical industry," said Wei Cai, Chief Technology Officer of Technip Energies. "Through Go Make 2026, in collaboration with Shell and Greentown Labs, we are pleased to work with this cohort of startups developing new catalysts and processes for low-carbon fuels, CO 2 removal, and alternative chemical manufacturing. By combining their innovative ideas with our engineering and Shell's catalyst expertise, we aim to accelerate the development and deployment of sustainable solutions that drive decarbonization across the industry."

In addition to its startup incubators, Greentown runs cohort-based Greentown Go programs across five tracks: Go Make (manufacturing), Go Move (transportation), Go Energize (energy and electricity), Go Build (buildings), and Go Grow (food and agriculture). These open-innovation programs address industry's most pressing climate challenges by facilitating partnerships between leading corporations and climatetech entrepreneurs.

"Catalysis underpins the majority of industrial chemical processes, which together account for a significant share of global emissions, making it a critical lever for reducing carbon intensity while improving performance," said Georgina Campbell Flatter, CEO of Greentown. "Greentown Go Make 2026 is designed to close the gap between breakthrough innovation and industrial deployment. By connecting startups with Shell and Technip Energies' technical expertise and global scale, we're helping accelerate solutions that improve efficiency and drive industrial decarbonization."

About Greentown Labs

Greentown Labs is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit accelerating climatetech innovation for the planet, people, and prosperity. As the world's largest climatetech and energy startup incubator, Greentown catalyzes ecosystems to provide entrepreneurs mission-critical access to labs, equipment, customers, capital, talent, community, and resources for business and leadership growth. Greentown is home to more than 260 startups and has supported more than 700 since its founding in 2011; these startups, with a survival rate of 88 percent, have collectively created more than 16,600 jobs and raised more than $12.5B in funding. For more information, visit www.greentownlabs.com or follow Greentown on LinkedIn.

Greentown Media Contact

Mark Lancaster

Head of Marketing and Technology

[email protected]

About Shell Catalysts & Technologies

Shell Catalysts & Technologies provides Shell and non-Shell businesses with the tools, technologies, and insights that are needed to help industrial assets perform at their best.

What sets us apart is the knowledge we have gained from Shell's corporate heritage as an operator of refineries and petrochemical plants around the world. It also gives us a unique perspective on how refiners can remain competitive as, for example, demand for transport fuel declines.

Our world-class catalyst and research and development expertise have enabled us to establish an enviable track record for developing leading-edge zeolites and catalysts, advanced solvents and pioneering processes, and provide a strong foundation for our future technology development.

For more information, visit: https://www.shell.com/CT

Cautionary note | Shell Global

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a global technology and engineering powerhouse. With leadership positions in LNG, hydrogen, ethylene, sustainable chemistry, and CO 2 management, it is contributing to the development of critical markets such as energy, energy derivatives, decarbonization, and circularity.

Its complementary business segments, Technology, Products, and Services (TPS) and Project Delivery, turn innovation into scalable and industrial reality. Through collaboration and excellence in execution, its 18,000+ employees across 35 countries are fully committed to bridging prosperity with sustainability for a world designed to last.

Technip Energies generated revenues of €7.2 billion in 2025 and is listed on Euronext Paris. The company also has American Depositary Receipts trading over the counter.

For further information: www.ten.com

Technip Energies Media Contact

Jason Hyonne

Press Relations & Social Media Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Greentown Labs