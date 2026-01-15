Greentown Labs Appoints Julia Travaglini to Head of its Boston Incubator

Long-tenured Greentown Labs leader to helm Greentown Boston

SOMERVILLE, Mass. and HOUSTON, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Greentown Labs , the world's largest climatetech and energy incubator, today announced Julia Travaglini as the Head of its Boston incubator. In this role, Travaglini will deepen Greentown Boston's impact as dedicated innovation infrastructure, strengthen its ecosystem connections, and amplify its role as a global beacon for climate innovation.

Travaglini has been a key leader at Greentown for the past decade as a champion for entrepreneurs and a linchpin of Massachusetts's climatetech landscape. Most recently, she was the Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications, directing brand strategy, ecosystem-building events, and government affairs. She also served as Greentown's Chief of Staff for two years.

"Julia has played an immense role in making Greentown the place and community it is today," said Georgina Campbell Flatter, CEO of Greentown. "As a tireless champion of entrepreneurs and a key builder of Massachusetts's climatetech ecosystem, Julia is the perfect person to be our inaugural Head of Boston."

"I've known Julia since 2016, and she's been essential to everything we've built here," said Jason Hanna, a Co-founder of Greentown, Greentown Board Member, and GM of AI Applications at Re:Build Manufacturing. "What makes her special isn't just her expertise, it's the way she shows up for our entrepreneurs, day in and day out. This role was made for her, and I can't think of anyone better to lead Greentown Boston into its next chapter."

In this position, Travaglini will help Greentown Boston's more than 140 startups thrive through world-class labs, services, and founder pathways. She will continue catalyzing the ecosystem to rally around entrepreneurs as a force multiplier, while ensuring that Massachusetts inspires and enables others through its community, connections, and storytelling.

"Greentown exists to support climatetech founders and their teams in their efforts to bring new solutions to market, faster," said Travaglini. "We take great pride in this work, and I'm energized by what lies ahead—supporting more startups, expanding our offerings, and continuing to grow the climatetech ecosystem here in Massachusetts. I'm grateful for the opportunity to step into this role and build on Greentown's first 15 years of impact."

Prior to joining Greentown full-time, Travaglini was a Senior Account Executive at HB Agency, the marketing agency that had Greentown as a client from 2013-2015. She holds a bachelor's degree in public relations and marketing from Quinnipiac University.

In addition to Travaglini's appointment, Greentown promoted two other internal leaders to senior positions. Aisling Carlson , formerly Senior Vice President of Partnerships and Investor Programs, is now the organization's Chief Growth Officer. Greg Ralich , formerly Vice President of Labs and Safety, is now Greentown Boston's Head of Startup Success.

