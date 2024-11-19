Greentown Labs and Browning the Green Space Open Applications for Year 3 of the ACCEL Program to Support BIPOC Entrepreneurs

The year-long accelerator is accepting applications from BIPOC founders developing climatetech solutions

SOMERVILLE, Mass. and HOUSTON, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greentown Labs , the largest climatetech incubator in North America, and Browning the Green Space (BGS), a nonprofit dedicated to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion in clean energy and climatetech, are accepting applications from BIPOC-led climatetech startups for Year 3 of the Advancing Climatetech and Clean Energy Leaders Program (ACCEL) .

ACCEL bolsters startups as they develop critical climatetech solutions by offering access to funding, networking connections, resources, and opportunities that structural inequities put out of reach. The year-long program combines acceleration with a curated curriculum, incubation at Greentown, and extensive mentorship from Greentown and BGS's networks of industry experts.

Startups selected for ACCEL will benefit from the accelerator by:

Receiving non-dilutive grant funding up to $25,000 to support their development

to support their development Participating in trainings led by Curriculum + Resources Partner VentureWell , including its Ascend and Aspire programs, covering customer discovery, pitch decks, financial models, and fundraising

, including its Ascend and Aspire programs, covering customer discovery, pitch decks, financial models, and fundraising Engaging in additional workshops spanning product development, market strategy, capital raising, legal guidance, and team building

Gaining valuable mentorship from experienced industry experts

Experiencing fundraising and investment support, including pitch-deck development and investor introductions

Receiving desk space and membership within Greentown for the duration of the program, which grants access to $1M+ of in-kind resources, including software and legal support; 75+ corporate partners; community resources; and more

Receiving BGS membership to unlock opportunities to learn, connect, and engage with practitioners in the clean-energy sector on a just energy transition for Black and Brown communities

Presenting to investors and industry leaders at public kickoff and showcase events

Experiencing enhanced visibility through ACCEL marketing

The first two years of ACCEL have supported more than a dozen early-stage climatetech startups, supplying $325k in grant funding, hosting more than 50 workshop sessions, and engaging 20 expert mentors. The seven Year 2 startups (participating from 2024 through early 2025) are working on innovations as diverse as yeast-centered water treatment, vertical-axis offshore wind turbines, and algae- and cellulose-based fashion beads and embellishments. Their accomplishments during the accelerator have included conducting pilot projects, securing prize wins, and more. Further results from the first two years of ACCEL can be found here and here .

ACCEL is supported by the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center (MassCEC), a state economic development agency dedicated to accelerating the growth of the clean energy and climatetech sector across the Commonwealth; Microsoft , a global technology company working to accelerate progress toward a more sustainable future by reducing its environmental footprint, and providing solutions that help its customers do the same; and the Barr Foundation , a Boston-based foundation with a regional focus, working with partners to elevate the arts, advance solutions for climate change, and connect all students to success in high school and beyond.

"Greentown Labs and Browning the Green Space have created a critical program that provides diverse entrepreneurs with the funding, mentorship, and connections needed to overcome barriers and bring transformative solutions to the clean energy space," said Jennifer Applebaum, Managing Director of Workforce Development at MassCEC. "Each new cohort expands the reach of climate innovations, and MassCEC is proud to support ACCEL's third year of breaking down barriers and expanding opportunities."

ACCEL builds on elements of Greentown's successful incubator programming and its Greentown Go accelerator programs, along with BGS's expertise in company building and supporting underserved communities. The curriculum for ACCEL is led by VentureWell , a nonprofit with deep expertise in the climatetech space that funds and trains innovators to create successful, socially beneficial businesses.

"ACCEL is a critical program for building a diverse, inclusive climatetech industry and championing BIPOC entrepreneurs," said Greentown COO Joubin Hatamzadeh. "We are immensely proud of what the participating startups, mentors, and program partners have achieved over the first two years of ACCEL and look forward to welcoming a new set of founders."

"We are excited about the third year of the ACCEL Program!" said BGS' Co-founder, President, and Executive Director Kerry Bowie. "The program has grown each year, and we have continued to gain additional insights around sharing best practices and removing barriers in order to accelerate the entrepreneurial journeys of these talented founders of color in the climatetech space."

"VentureWell is committed to increasing access to innovation and entrepreneurship, and ACCEL participants inspire us with their insightful solutions and their drive," said VentureWell's Vice President, Ventures Christina Tamer. "We are proud to partner with ACCEL to help BIPOC-led startups bring their climatetech innovations to market by giving them tools, training, and mentorship to support them on their entrepreneurial journeys."

Applications for ACCEL are due by Jan. 7, 2025. Interested entrepreneurs can learn more about the call for applications by visiting the website or contacting [email protected] . Applicants may apply from anywhere in the world, with priority consideration given to applicants based in Greater Boston and Greater Houston, where Greentown's incubators are located.

