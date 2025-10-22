Greentown Labs and Edison Awards Announce Strategic Partnership to Support Early-stage Climate Entrepreneurs

The organizations will collaborate to expand recognition and resources for startups

BOSTON and HOUSTON, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Greentown Labs , the world's largest climatetech and energy incubator, and the Edison Awards , which honors market-ready innovations and the global community of innovators driving them forward, today announced a collaborative partnership to expand recognition and resources for entrepreneurs.

This partnership will enable more entrepreneurs to benefit from the support of these two organizations and their respective networks. Greentown members will be in attendance at the Edison Awards gala event in April and are currently nominating for the Edison Awards' annual prizes , which elevate entrepreneurs by offering community, credibility, visibility, and the connections that accelerate market growth. The Edison Awards will gain deeper access to leading climatetech innovators within Greentown's ecosystem, further broadening the scope of industries and solutions recognized through its program.

"Innovation thrives when visionaries connect with opportunity," said Frank Bonafilia, CEO of the Edison Awards. "Our partnership with Greentown Labs is about creating those essential bridges connecting talented entrepreneurs with new products with the right networks. We're not just fostering innovation, we're enabling solutions that can genuinely improve lives and protect our planet."

"Innovation is a team sport—and that means startup-support organizations like the Edison Awards and Greentown can move further, faster by working together," said Georgina Campbell Flatter, Greentown's CEO. "The Edison Awards shares our entrepreneur-first ethos, and we're excited to expand our support for startups by helping them tap into the fantastic resources the Edison Awards provides to its winning companies."

In addition to collaborating to expand their respective networks of startups, the Edison Awards and Greentown are partnering on each other's signature events. The Edison Awards is a Supporter of Greentown's Climatetech Summit on Nov. 4 and 6, 2025, and Greentown will be an official partner of the Edison Awards event and gala in April 2026.

About the Edison Awards

Established in 1987, the Edison Awards honor excellence in innovation, celebrating the products, services, and leaders transforming how we live and work. Inspired by Thomas Edison's legacy, the program recognizes game-changing solutions across industries worldwide, offering global recognition, credibility, and connections that drive growth. The 2026 Edison Awards will be held April 15-16 in Fort Myers, Fla. Learn more or submit a nomination for a 2026 Edison Best New Product Award™ now through Nov. 14 at www.edisonawards.com .

About Greentown Labs

Greentown Labs is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit accelerating climatetech innovation and commercialization by empowering entrepreneurs and enabling collaboration. As the largest climatetech and energy startup incubator in the world—with locations in Somerville, Mass. and Houston, Texas—Greentown convenes the climatetech ecosystem to provide entrepreneurs the community, connections, labs, and resources they need to thrive. Greentown is home to more than 200 startups and has supported more than 625 since its founding in 2011; these startups have collectively created more than 16,500 jobs and raised more than $9.6 billion in funding. For more information, visit www.greentownlabs.com or follow Greentown on LinkedIn.

