Greentown Labs and M-Lab Announce Startup Cohort for Greentown Go x M-Lab 2025

The program will support four startups in grid & infrastructure energy management and next-generation recycling technologies, fostering potential collaborations with leading Japanese corporations

SOMERVILLE, Mass. and HOUSTON, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Greentown Labs , the world's largest climatetech and energy incubator, and M-Lab , a consortium of leading Japanese industrial corporations based in Silicon Valley, have announced the Greentown Go x M-Lab 2025 program cohort featuring four cutting-edge startups pioneering innovations in grid management and critical-mineral recovery. These selected startups will participate in an exclusive, full-day workshop culminating in a public showcase designed to accelerate pilot opportunities, commercial partnerships, and investment prospects with M-Lab member companies.

As the global energy transition intensifies, decarbonizing power systems requires technologies that make grids more flexible, digital, and resilient. At the same time, the growing demand for advanced grid infrastructure, energy management, AI, and computing is placing unprecedented pressure on global supply chains, making sustainable, circular approaches to critical-mineral recovery more essential than ever. By convening startups and global corporations around structured collaboration, the program aims to catalyze pilot projects, development partnerships, and strategic investments that accelerate the deployment of transformative technologies.

Following a competitive global review of startups across a wide range of innovation areas, four standout startups were selected for their potential to drive impact in two priority domains: grid and infrastructure energy management and next-generation recycling technologies:

IONATE (London, U.K.) produces hybrid intelligent transformers that provide real-time grid control functions (e.g., voltage regulation, harmonic/transient suppression, power-factor correction) with integrated sensing.

(London, U.K.) produces hybrid intelligent transformers that provide real-time grid control functions (e.g., voltage regulation, harmonic/transient suppression, power-factor correction) with integrated sensing. Magnefy (Stanford, Calif., U.S.) is an edge-AI magnetic-sensing platform for non-invasive, real-time monitoring of critical electrical power assets, enabling predictive maintenance and reducing downtime.

(Stanford, Calif., U.S.) is an edge-AI magnetic-sensing platform for non-invasive, real-time monitoring of critical electrical power assets, enabling predictive maintenance and reducing downtime. Nth Cycle (Burlington, Mass., U.S. | Greentown Member Company ) is a critical-mineral-refining company that uses its proprietary electro-extraction system to recover production-grade critical minerals from end-of-life industrial scrap, low-grade ores, and mining wastes.

(Burlington, Mass., U.S. | ) is a critical-mineral-refining company that uses its proprietary electro-extraction system to recover production-grade critical minerals from end-of-life industrial scrap, low-grade ores, and mining wastes. Phoenix Tailings (Woburn, Mass., U.S. | Greentown Member Company) produces domestic U.S. clean rare-earth metals needed to power the clean-energy future.

"Grid management and critical resource recovery are not just priorities—they are the foundation for a sustainable future," said Kei Morita, VP of New Technology and CVC at ENEOS Americas Inc., an M-Lab member company. "At M-Lab, we drive the next generation of innovation with startups, leveraging global business capabilities, a multinational customer base, and resources across industries. By uniting leading companies from Japan and worldwide, we aim to tackle society's biggest challenges and accelerate real-world implementation across Asia and global markets."

"The decade ahead will bring soaring electricity demand and increasing pressure on global supply chains," said Georgina Campbell Flatter, CEO of Greentown. "Meeting this moment requires startups and corporates working together to modernize the grid and recover critical minerals. The entrepreneurs in this cohort are pioneering exactly those solutions, and with the partnership of M-Lab companies, we can accelerate their path from breakthrough to real-world deployment.

The selected startups will take part in closed collaboration workshops with M-Lab companies ENEOS, Mitsubishi Corporation (Americas), Takenaka, Tokio Marine Holdings, Yazaki Innovations, Mitsubishi HC Capital, Mitsubishi Research Institute, and Nitto Denko. Curated by the Greentown Go program team, these sessions are designed to accelerate pilot projects and strategic partnerships through facilitated networking and deployment-focused programming that aligns corporate innovation priorities with startup capabilities.

The program will officially launch with a public showcase on Thursday, Oct. 30 in Millbrae, Calif., spotlighting breakthrough innovations in grid management and mineral circularity from both the selected startups and participating corporations. Please RSVP here .

About Greentown Labs

Greentown Labs is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit accelerating climatetech innovation and commercialization by empowering entrepreneurs and enabling collaboration. As the largest climatetech and energy startup incubator in the world—with locations in Somerville, Mass. and Houston, Texas—Greentown convenes the climatetech ecosystem to provide entrepreneurs the community, connections, labs, and resources they need to thrive. Greentown is home to more than 200 startups and has supported more than 625 since its founding in 2011; these startups have collectively created more than 16,500 jobs and raised more than $9.6 billion in funding. For more information, visit www.greentownlabs.com or follow Greentown on LinkedIn.

Greentown Media Contact:

Reena Karasin

Senior Director of Communications and Marketing

[email protected]

About the M-Lab Companies

M-Lab, a consortium of large leading Japanese organizations based in Silicon Valley, has driven the next generation of innovation since 2016 by leveraging business expertise, a vast global customer base, and cross-industry corporate resources. Participating companies have identified shared priorities and formed co-innovation initiatives in the mobility, healthcare, climatetech, and materials sectors. The M-Lab consortium companies participating in this program include: ENEOS, Mitsubishi Corporation (Americas), Takenaka, Tokio Marine Holdings, Yazaki Innovations, Mitsubishi HC Capital, Mitsubishi Research Institute, Nitto Denko, and Mazda.

M-Lab Companies Media Contact:

Joseph Reganato

Director of Corporate Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Greentown Labs