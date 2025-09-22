Greentown Labs and Nominal Launch Industrial Center of Excellence within Greentown Houston

Partnership between the incubator and software provider will bolster support for climate and energy startups

HOUSTON, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Greentown Labs , the world's largest climatetech and energy startup incubator, and Nominal , the modern software platform for hardware test, today announced the launch of an Industrial Center of Excellence within Greentown's Houston incubator.

Nominal provides the Connected Test and Operations Stack for leading engineering teams across energy, robotics, aerospace, and defense. Its unified data platform provides the analytics and automation that mission-critical engineers need to deliver resilient hardware at scale—as fast as possible. This center will advance the efficiency, automation, and scalability of industrial-system innovations—including the many being developed by Greentown Houston startups.

About one-third of Greentown Houston startups are focused on decarbonizing the manufacturing sector, which contributes 31 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions—with innovations ranging from producing sustainable steel to converting plastic waste into liquid fuel. This partnership will rally support around these entrepreneurs, helping ideas move from prototype to pilot to global impact at the pace the world requires.

"The future belongs to teams who can deliver resilient hardware faster than anyone else," said Bryce Strauss, Nominal's Co-founder. "Competitive edge is defined by test velocity. Nominal is building a connected stack of software tools where every discipline works shoulder-to-shoulder to make confident, real-time decisions."

As part of Nominal's new operational outpost at Greentown Houston, the two organizations will co-develop and host specialized workshops tailored to the needs of startups, corporates, and technical teams across industries. Nominal will also hold weekly office hours for Greentown startups, offering free consultations on building the right test infrastructure, accelerating iteration cycles, and scaling operations as fast as possible.

"Our mission is to remove friction for innovative entrepreneurs, so they can rapidly scale their transformative solutions," said Lawson Gow, Greentown's Head of Houston. "The Industrial Center of Excellence with Nominal will complement Greentown's robust prototyping, equipment, and lab offerings to accelerate entrepreneurs' ability to bring disruptive technologies out of the lab and into the world."

Startups interested in tapping into these offerings from Greentown and Nominal can get in touch here .

About Greentown Labs

Greentown Labs is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit accelerating climatetech innovation and commercialization by empowering entrepreneurs and enabling collaboration. As the largest climatetech and energy startup incubator in the world—with locations in Somerville, Mass. and Houston, Texas—Greentown convenes the climatetech ecosystem to provide entrepreneurs the community, connections, labs, and resources they need to thrive. Greentown is home to more than 200 startups and has supported more than 625 since its founding in 2011; these startups have collectively created more than 16,500 jobs and raised more than $9.6 billion in funding. For more information, visit www.greentownlabs.com or follow Greentown on LinkedIn.

About Nominal

Nominal is a data infrastructure and analytics platform that enables hardware engineering teams to quickly and reliably test and validate critical systems. Its Core software handles multi-modal data ingestion, management, visualization, and automated validation. Its Connect product enables edge analytics, real-time telemetry, and hardware-in-the-loop testing. It works across nearly every hardware-intensive industry—supporting commercial and U.S. Department of Defense programs building aircraft, satellites, weapon systems, nuclear reactors, automobiles, and more. For more information visit nominal.io .

