Greentown Labs Announces Go Make 2025 with Evonik

The partnerships-focused accelerator is accepting applications from startups with climatetech innovations for the personal-care industry

SOMERVILLE, Mass. and HOUSTON, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greentown Labs , the largest climatetech incubator in North America, and Evonik , a world leader in specialty chemicals, are now accepting applications for Greentown Go Make 2025 . Designed to accelerate startup-corporate partnerships to advance climatetech, this Greentown Go program is focused on increasing sustainability within the personal-care industry through the development, introduction, and commercialization of technologies that reduce products' manufacturing-related emissions and end-of-life environmental impact.

More specifically, Go Make 2025 is interested in biodegradable polymers and sustainable specialty chemicals for personal care. Further details on the technology areas of interest can be found in the request for applications .

Startups selected for the program will gain access to mentorship, networking opportunities, and educational workshops throughout the highly structured, four-month program. Program benefits for the participating startups include:

A structured platform to engage leadership from Evonik and explore potential partnership outcomes, including joint development, licensing, investment, and more

Mentorship, networking opportunities, and partnership-focused programming from the Greentown community of climatetech startup experts

Exclusive access to the Greentown and Evonik networks

The global personal care market generated approximately $440 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $580 billion by 2027. Personal-care products, used for hygiene, cosmetics and beautification, cleaning, and grooming, today represent 0.5 to 1.5 percent of global greenhouse-gas emissions and contribute to environmental pollution after use. Consumers are increasingly demanding more sustainable, natural, and environmentally friendly alternatives, creating both a need and an opportunity for sustainable innovation in the industry.

Evonik aims to meet this consumer-driven demand with sustainable ingredients for personal-care products that are safe for people and the environment. In September 2024, Evonik announced a new innovation strategy with an increased focus on sustainability and is bundling a large proportion of its R&D activities in three new innovation growth areas: bio-based solutions, the energy transition, and the circular economy. These areas are predicted to generate more than $1.5 billion in additional sales by 2032, compared to a 2023 baseline.

"The Greentown Go program represents an exciting opportunity for startups to showcase their groundbreaking solutions in sustainable chemistry," said Anil Saxena, Vice President RD&I at Evonik. "At Evonik, innovation and sustainability are not just buzzwords; they are fundamental to our strategic growth. We are eager to identify and collaborate with companies that share our commitment to creating a more sustainable future."

Greentown runs Greentown Go programs across five tracks: Go Build (buildings), Go Energize (energy and electricity), Go Grow (food and agriculture), Go Make (manufacturing), and Go Move (transportation). These startup-corporate partnerships programs challenge the status quo within each key greenhouse-gas sector as they accelerate partnerships between industry giants and innovators.

"The building blocks of the personal-care industry are ripe for climatetech innovation, and there's no better partner for harnessing this opportunity than Evonik, a global leader in specialty chemicals," said Aisling Carlson, Senior Vice President of Partnerships at Greentown. "Greentown Go has a strong track record of fostering meaningful startup-corporate partnerships, and we look forward to working with Evonik and a set of groundbreaking entrepreneurs in this program."

Applications for Go Make 2025 are due by Jan. 23, 2025 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Applicants may apply from anywhere in the world. To learn more and apply, visit the Go Make 2025 website .

About Greentown Labs

Greentown Labs is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit accelerating climatetech innovation and commercialization by empowering entrepreneurs and enabling collaboration. As the largest climatetech startup incubator in North America—with locations in Somerville, Mass. and Houston, Texas—Greentown convenes the climatetech ecosystem to provide entrepreneurs the community, connections, and resources they need to thrive. Greentown is home to more than 200 startups and has supported more than 575 since its founding in 2011; these startups have collectively created more than 11,000 jobs and raised more than $7.5 billion in funding. For more information, visit www.greentownlabs.com or follow Greentown on LinkedIn.

Greentown Media Contact:

Julia Travaglini

Senior Vice President of Marketing & Communications

[email protected]

About Evonik

Evonik is one of the world leaders in specialty chemicals. The company is active in more than 100 countries around the world and generated sales of €15.3 billion and an operating profit (adjusted EBITDA) of €1.66 billion in 2023. Evonik goes far beyond chemistry to create innovative, profitable, and sustainable solutions for customers. About 32,000 employees work together for a common purpose: We want to improve life today and tomorrow.

Evonik Media Contact:

Holger Seier

Marketing Director Research and Development

[email protected]

SOURCE Greentown Labs