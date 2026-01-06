Greentown Labs Announces Go Make 2026 with Shell and Technip Energies

The open-innovation program seeks applications from startups supporting a sustainable industrial future

SOMERVILLE, Mass. and HOUSTON, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Greentown Labs , the world's largest climatetech and energy incubator, today announced Greentown Go Make 2026 —an open-innovation program with Shell Catalysts & Technologies ( Shell ) and Technip Energies focused on catalytic solutions for industrial decarbonization and the energy transition.

Go Make 2026 is seeking applications from startups with a technology readiness level of 3-8 that are developing process technology and catalytic innovations for low-carbon fuels, low-carbon gases, CO 2 removal, and alternative chemical manufacturing.

Startups selected for the program will gain access to a structured platform to engage with leadership from Shell and Technip Energies. Startups selected for the program will receive networking opportunities, partnership-focused programming, and marketing visibility, and will be able to explore and develop potential collaborations with Shell and Technip Energies, including pilots and demonstrations.

Catalysts are the foundation of industrial chemistry and a critical enabler of the global energy transition. Nearly 90 percent of all chemical processes rely on catalysis, but many catalytic methods remain fossil-based and energy-intensive.

Shell brings to the program world-class catalyst and research and development expertise, with a track record of developing leading-edge zeolites, catalysts, advanced solvents, and pioneering processes.

"The Go Make program underscores the vital role catalytic process technologies play in our world," said Elise H. Nowee, President Shell Catalysts & Technologies. "We look forward to combining our expertise in catalyst development and manufacturing with Technip Energies' engineering capabilities to help promising startups develop innovative solutions for the energy transition."

Technip Energies is a global technology and engineering powerhouse for energy infrastructure and decarbonization, combining its complementary business segments—Technology, Products, and Services and Project Delivery—to turn innovation into scalable, industrial reality.

"Achieving industrial decarbonization requires bold innovation paired with deep process and engineering expertise," said Wei Cai, Chief Technology Officer of Technip Energies. "Technip Energies is excited to collaborate with entrepreneurs who are rethinking catalytic pathways, low-carbon fuels, and circular chemistry. By combining our process and engineering expertise with Shell's catalyst leadership, we want to help promising solutions progress from breakthrough concepts to deployable industrial reality, with the aim of reducing global emissions."

"Decarbonizing catalysts is a critical step in the energy transition, and with Shell and Technip Energies at the table, Go Make 2026 is on track for significant impact," said Georgina Campbell Flatter, Greentown's CEO. "This open-innovation program has the opportunity to be transformational for the participating startups, each of which will get a front-row seat with industry experts and prospective customers."

In addition to its startup incubators, Greentown runs cohort-based Greentown Go programs across five tracks: Go Make (manufacturing), Go Move (transportation), Go Energize (energy and electricity), Go Build (buildings), and Go Grow (food and agriculture). These open-innovation programs address industry's most pressing climate challenges by facilitating partnerships between leading corporations and climatetech entrepreneurs.

Applications for Go Make 2026 are due by March 10, 2026 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Applicants may apply from anywhere in the world. To learn more and apply, visit the Go Make 2026 website .

