Greentown Labs Announces Go Make 2027: Advanced Carbon Materials

The open-innovation program seeks applications from startups developing novel carbon-based technologies for high-performance industry

SOMERVILLE, Mass. and HOUSTON, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Greentown Labs, the world's largest climatetech and energy incubator, today announced Greentown Go Make 2027: Advanced Carbon Materials—an open-innovation program with one of the world's largest energy and chemicals company focused on accelerating advanced carbon material innovations for industrial transformation.

Go Make 2027: Advanced Carbon Materials is seeking applications from startups that are developing novel carbon-based technologies for energy storage, transportation and aerospace, industrial systems, and beyond.

The program seeks applications from startups developing novel carbon-based technologies for high-performance industry Post this

Startups selected for the program will gain access to a structured accelerator platform designed to facilitate validation activities and explore potential long-term collaborations, including joint development, licensing, purchase orders, and investment. Startups will also receive mentorship, collaboration-focused programming, desk space at Greentown Labs, a needs-based stipend, and marketing visibility throughout the program.

The program is seeking startups developing innovative carbon materials that unlock new capabilities through changes in material structure, novel processing chemistries, or the use of abundant, cost-advantaged feedstocks. These innovations must deliver measurable gains in performance, reliability, and scalability—all at a market-supported production cost for targeted end markets.

"Advanced carbon materials are at the heart of some of the most game-changing innovations happening in industry today, enabling breakthroughs in energy storage, lightweighting, and other high-performance applications that are critical to decarbonization," said Georgina Campbell Flatter, CEO of Greentown. "Go Make 2027: Advanced Carbon Materials is an incredible opportunity for startups working in this space to engage directly with a world-class industry partner and accelerate their paths to commercial impact."

In addition to its startup incubators, Greentown runs cohort-based Greentown Go programs across five tracks: Go Make (manufacturing), Go Move (transportation), Go Energize (energy and electricity), Go Build (buildings), and Go Grow (food and agriculture). These open-innovation programs address industry's most pressing climate challenges by facilitating partnerships between leading corporations and climatetech entrepreneurs.

Applications for Go Make 2027: Advanced Carbon Materials are due by October 9, 2026 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Applicants may apply from anywhere in the world. To learn more and apply, visit the Go Make 2027 website.

Greentown Labs is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit accelerating climatetech innovation for the planet, people, and prosperity. As the world's largest climatetech and energy startup incubator, Greentown catalyzes ecosystems to provide entrepreneurs mission-critical access to labs, equipment, customers, capital, talent, community, and resources for business and leadership growth. Greentown is home to more than 250 startups and has supported more than 675 since its founding in 2011; these startups, with a survival rate of 88 percent, have collectively created more than 16,600 jobs and raised more than $12.5B in funding. For more information, visit www.greentownlabs.com or follow Greentown on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE Greentown Labs