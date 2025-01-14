Greentown Labs Appoints Naheed Malik as Chief Financial Officer

Experienced executive will lead finance, accounting, and human resources to support the incubator's growth and climate impact

SOMERVILLE, Mass. and HOUSTON, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Greentown Labs , the largest climatetech incubator in North America, today announced Naheed Malik as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO). In this role, Malik will lead all aspects of finance, accounting, and human resources for Greentown.

Malik is a strategic finance executive with over 25 years of experience, specializing in scaling finance functions for growth in nonprofits and corporations in the technology and real estate sectors. As CFO, Malik will serve as a key leader on Greentown's executive team—playing a central role in setting financial and operational strategy, maintaining best financial and human resources practices, reinforcing solid core functions, promoting financial health, and bolstering organizational growth.

"We are thrilled to have Naheed, a true expert in nonprofit financial leadership, take the helm of Greentown's financial operations," said Kevin Dutt, Interim Chief Executive Officer at Greentown. "Her deep expertise will be a boon for Greentown as we seek to serve even more climatetech startups in our home states of Massachusetts and Texas, and beyond."

Malik has held finance leadership positions including Vice President, Financial Planning & Analysis and Vice President, Corporate Finance at American Tower Corporation, a global wireless tower real estate company, where she partnered with operational leaders to scale and standardize financial planning and analysis and strategic finance functions. Malik was also part of the startup team for American Tower Foundation and served as Vice President, Finance for the nonprofit.

Prior to American Tower, Malik led financial planning and analysis at Wolters Kluwer Health and was a management consultant with Kearney and a CPA, audit at EY.

"I am delighted to join Greentown at such an exciting time in its organizational growth," said Malik. "As a nonprofit that's deeply dedicated to its mission of supporting climatetech innovation, Greentown is poised to build on its impressive track record and expand its impact in the years to come."

Malik has served as a board member for Boston-area nonprofits, including the Center for Women & Enterprise and OPEN Boston. She holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a Bachelor of Science in accounting from Western Kentucky University and is a licensed CPA.

About Greentown Labs

Greentown Labs is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit accelerating climatetech innovation and commercialization by empowering entrepreneurs and enabling collaboration. As the largest climatetech startup incubator in North America—with locations in Somerville, Mass. and Houston, Texas—Greentown convenes the climatetech ecosystem to provide entrepreneurs the community, connections, and resources they need to thrive. Greentown is home to more than 200 startups and has supported more than 575 since its founding in 2011; these startups have collectively created more than 13,500 jobs and raised more than $8.2 billion in funding. For more information, visit www.greentownlabs.com or follow Greentown on LinkedIn .

