Greentown Labs Appoints Tana Boone as First-Ever Senior Vice President of People and Culture

"We are thrilled to have Tana join Greentown Labs as our first ever SVP of People and Culture," said Dr. Emily Reichert, CEO of Greentown Labs."Greentown's culture of optimism, resilience and mission-focus has fueled our first decade of impact. Our climate crisis could not be more urgent; what we accomplish in the coming decade will be critical. As we continue to grow to support more entrepreneurs addressing this challenge, we will look to Tana's experience and proven leadership to help us build a stronger and more inclusive culture, team, and organization."

"Greentown Labs has created a community dedicated to unstoppable climate progress by focusing on people—climatetech entrepreneurs—first and foremost," said Alicia Barton, CEO of FirstLight Power and Greentown Labs Board Chair. "In hiring its first SVP of People and Culture, Greentown is doubling down on the strategy of harnessing the world's top talent to fight climate change, starting with our own team. Tana's impressive accomplishments to date make her the ideal person to launch this exciting next chapter for Greentown Labs."

Ms.Boone joins Greentown from Lesley University where she served as the Associate Vice President of Finance with responsibility for its campus-wide digital transformation, along with major budget and planning initiatives. Prior to that, Ms. Boone served as the Chief Operating Officer at Dartmouth College, where she was responsible for various aspects of the organization including finance and budget, HR, facilities, and revenue generation. In this role, she led diversity and inclusivity initiatives for the IT division, and redesigned recruitment practices, onboarding, and retention processes.

"It is a privilege to join Greentown Labs at this important moment in its history," said Ms. Boone."I am excited about the opportunity to grow our team and our members' teams so we can reflect the diversity of our country and the world we serve. I look forward to helping us build a sustainable and diverse world, community, and workforce. Let's celebrate our differences and grow stronger together."

Ms. Boone started her career in finance and is a graduate of the University of Massachusetts. She holds an MBA with a concentration in Human Resource Management from the University of Phoenix and a Master of Science in Higher Education from Kaplan University. She is a Higher Education Resource Services alumna and obtained a Project Management Certificate from Duke University. Ms. Boone has served on the volunteer boards and leadership teams of several youth non-profit associations and is most proud of her work as the President of the Manchester East Cobras, a program that encourages inner-city children to play sports instead of spending time on the streets—in this role she was able to increase participation by almost 100 children.

Greentown Labs is a community of climate action pioneers working to design a more sustainable world. As the largest climatetech startup incubator in North America,Greentown Labs brings together startups, corporates, investors, policymakers, and many others with a focus on scaling climate solutions. Driven by the mission of providing startups the resources, knowledge, connections, and equipment they need to thrive, Greentown Labs offers lab space, shared office space, a machine shop, an electronics lab, software and business resources, and a large network of corporate customers, investors, and more. With its headquarters in Somerville, Mass. and a recently opened incubator in Houston, TX, Greentown Labs is home to more than 180 startups and has supported more than 400 startups since the incubator's founding in 2011.These startups have collectively created more than 8,400 jobs and have raised more than $2.2 billion in funding. For more information,please visit www.greentownlabs.com or Twitter , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

