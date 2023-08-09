Greentown Labs Appoints Timmeko Moore Love to Houston General Manager, Senior Vice President

News provided by

Greentown Labs

09 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

Venture executive brings more than 20 years of innovation management experience to the Houston climatetech incubator

SOMERVILLE, Mass. and HOUSTON, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greentown Labs, the largest climatetech incubator in North America, today announced Timmeko Moore Love as its first-ever Houston General Manager and Senior Vice President (SVP). In this role, Love will lead Greentown Houston's business operations, growing team, and build on its current membership base.

Continue Reading

Love's deep experience in leadership, innovation, venture, and climate will play a critical role in Greentown Houston's growth as it strives to make an even greater impact on accelerating the energy transition. Love will lead Greentown Houston as it works to help member companies achieve commercial success while growing the climatetech ecosystem in the Greater Houston Region and across Texas.

"We are thrilled to have Timmeko joining our leadership team," said Jason Hanna, Co-Founder and Interim CEO of Greentown Labs. "Her wealth of experience will be instrumental in helping Greentown Houston maximize its impact through operational excellence, while inspiring and accelerating climate entrepreneurship from the energy capital of the world."

Prior to Greentown, Love served as the first Black woman in the Fortune 500 to lead a venture capital program at Entergy Corporation, an energy utility; while there, she was named to the 2020 Global Corporate Venturing Powerlist. Love also held corporate venturing roles and led accelerator programs at Mayo Clinic and Best Buy Capital.

"Greentown Labs is committed to ensuring founders' success and is an agent of action in the fight against climate change," said Love. "I am excited to continue my service to the Greater Houston climate innovation ecosystem through this esteemed platform, and partner internally and externally to evolve and expand our services and programs."

Love began her career in the electronics and semiconductor industry where she held leadership roles as a research and development engineer, product manager, strategist, and business development manager. She was recognized for leadership in open innovation by Global Semiconductor Alliance. Love holds an MBA from Columbia Business School, Masters in Engineering Physics from Cornell University, and joint bachelors degrees in physics from Dartmouth College and Florida A&M University.

About Greentown Labs
Greentown Labs is a community of climate action pioneers working to design a more sustainable world. As the largest climatetech startup incubator in North America, Greentown Labs brings together startups, corporates, investors, policymakers, and many others with a focus on scaling climate solutions. Driven by the mission of providing startups the resources, knowledge, connections, and equipment they need to thrive, Greentown Labs offers lab space, shared office space, a machine shop, an electronics lab, software and business resources, and a large network of corporate customers, investors, and more. With incubators in Somerville, Mass. and Houston, Texas, Greentown Labs is home to more than 200 startups and has supported more than 500 since the incubator's founding in 2011. These startups have collectively created more than 24,000 jobs, raised more than $4 billion in funding, and generated more than $9.8 billion in regional economic impact. For more information, please visit www.greentownlabs.com or Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Greentown Media Contact:
Julia Travaglini
[email protected]
888.954.6836 ext. 1

SOURCE Greentown Labs

Also from this source

Greentown Labs Appoints Aisling Carlson to Senior Vice President of Partnerships

Greentown Go Energize 2023 with Vineyard Wind and MassCEC Announces Startup Cohort with Innovations for Responsible Offshore Wind Development

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.