Greentown Labs CEO Emily Reichert Named Barr Foundation Fellow

SOMERVILLE, Mass., July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of her leadership and impact at Greentown Labs and across the Greater Boston community, Dr. Emily Reichert, Chief Executive Officer, has been named a Barr Foundation Fellow.

As a member of the 2019 Class of Barr Fellows, Dr. Reichert will participate in a two-year program that includes a group learning journey, a three-month sabbatical, and facilitated retreats. Greentown Labs will also receive an award of up to $125,000 from the Foundation to support Dr. Reichert's participation in the Fellowship.

Joining 68 leaders recognized as Fellows since 2005, the 12 members of the Barr Fellowship Class of 2019 are:

Eve Bridburg, Founder and Executive Director, GrubStreet

Thabiti Brown, Head of School, Codman Academy Charter Public School

Yolanda Coentro, President and CEO, Institute for Nonprofit Practice

Mark Culliton, Founder and CEO, College Bound Dorchester

Jen Faigel, Executive Director, CommonWealth Kitchen

Nigel Jacob, Co-Founder and Co-Chair, Mayor's Office of New Urban Mechanics, City of Boston

Emily Reichert, Chief Executive Officer, Greentown Labs

Jerry Rubin, President and CEO, Jewish Vocational Service, Inc.

Anita Sharma, Executive Director, Political Asylum/Immigration Representation Project

Natalícia Tracy, Executive Director, Brazilian Worker Center

Father John Unni, Pastor, Saint Cecilia Parish

Shannah Varón, Executive Director, Boston Collegiate Charter School

"The Fellows will benefit from the cohort's diversity in background, perspectives, and experiences," said Kimberly Haskins, Senior Program Officer at the Barr Foundation. "We are excited to support leaders and organizations working across multiple sectors, which can help break down silos in approaches, broaden thinking, and lead to innovative ideas and strategies on important community issues."

Each new class of Fellows is nominated through a confidential process. There is no application. This year's process began in January, with confidential nominations invited from nearly 200 individuals, including members of past Barr Fellowship classes, Foundation staff, and others who have strong knowledge of the diverse leaders working in Greater Boston. After confirming the eligibility of nominees, those nominators were invited to review and provide input on eligible candidates. An eight-member selection committee, including three Foundation trustees and five civic leaders, then determined finalists.

"I'm honored to be selected as Barr Fellow for the Class of 2019 and grateful for the opportunity to participate in such an esteemed program," said Dr. Reichert. "The Barr Foundation's commitment to climate solutions for clean energy, mobility, and resilient communities directly aligns with both my personal and professional values and I look forward to applying my learnings from the two-year Fellowship to the Greentown Labs community and beyond."

For more information about the Barr Fellowship, including bios of the Class of 2019, members of previous classes of Fellows, and eligibility and selection process, visit: https://www.barrfoundation.org/barr-fellowship .

About Greentown Labs

Greentown Labs is a community of bold, passionate entrepreneurs creating solutions for today's biggest climate and environmental challenges. Located in Somerville, Mass., and founded in 2011, the Greentown Labs Global Center for Cleantech Innovation is the largest cleantech incubator in North America, operating a 100,000 sq. ft. campus comprised of prototyping and wet lab space, shared office space, a machine shop, electronics lab, and a curated suite of programs and resources. Greentown Labs is home to more than 90 startups and has supported more than 210 since its inception. These startups collectively employ more than 2,800 people and have raised more than $650 million in funding. The incubators' mission is to provide entrepreneurs with the community, resources, and space they need to thrive. For more information, please visit www.greentownlabs.com or on Twitter , Facebook, or LinkedIn .

About the Barr Foundation

The Barr Foundation's mission is to invest in human, natural, and creative potential, serving as thoughtful stewards and catalysts. Based in Boston, Barr focuses regionally, and selectively engages nationally, working in partnership with nonprofits, foundations, the public sector, and civic and business leaders to elevate the arts, advance solutions for climate change, and connect all students to success in high school and beyond. Founded in 1997, Barr now has assets of $1.8 billion, and has contributed more than $1 billion to charitable causes. For more information, visit barrfoundation.org or follow @BarrFdn on Twitter and Facebook .

