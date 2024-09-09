Saint-Gobain and Greentown Labs Renew Joint Commitment to Drive Climatetech Growth and Innovation

The building materials company continues Terawatt Partnership through 2026

SOMERVILLE, Mass. and HOUSTON, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Saint-Gobain, the worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction, and Greentown Labs, the largest climatetech incubator in North America, today announced the extension of their Terawatt Partnership through 2026.

Through this partnership, Saint-Gobain remains committed to supporting sustainability-minded startup growth through multiple forms of collaboration and engagement. For example, Saint-Gobain will continue to provide expertise to help startups create a path to market for innovations that enhance people's well-being and fulfill Saint-Gobain's global purpose—Making the World a Better Home.

As a partner of Greentown since 2014, Saint-Gobain has represented a gold standard for Greentown's corporate partners by hosting many events and programs. Among them are multiple Greentown Go Build accelerators focused on finding startups that are advancing building tech solutions and enabling circularity and decarbonization of the built environment. The company also offers the Greentown entrepreneurial community access to experts who offer knowledge and mentorship as startups prepare to define their business strategies, engage with investors, and market their products and technologies.

Additionally, over the past 10 years, Saint-Gobain has supported Greentown with numerous product donations through its North American subsidiaries, CertainTeed and SageGlass. These product donations have helped to create a compelling and high-performance workspace for Greentown community members through state-of-the art solutions addressing energy efficiency, acoustical performance, sound quality as well as daylighting. Such donations supported the construction of the main building at Greentown's Somerville, Massachusetts location and the launch of Greentown Houston, which opened in 2021 as the city's first-ever climatetech incubator; Saint-Gobain was a founding partner of both spaces.

Through 2026, Saint-Gobain will continue to maintain existing on-site test facilities and collaborate with Greentown's startup companies to evaluate new building materials and technology. The company continues to sponsor the Town Green event space, "Town Green by Saint-Gobain," at Greentown's Somerville location, to enable startups, investors, industrial partners, and others to engage and collaborate toward bringing climate innovation to life. The company will also continue serving on Greentown's Industry Leadership Council .

"Saint-Gobain has been an exemplary partner to Greentown for more than a decade—engaging with and investing in our startups, forging joint development agreements, offering expertise and mentorship, donating materials, and more," said Aisling Carlson, Senior Vice President of Partnerships, Greentown Labs. "With the built environment representing seven percent of global GHG emissions, we're proud to work closely with an organization that's leading decarbonization efforts in this sector and look forward to many more years of collaboration."

"Partnering with Greentown Labs over the last decade has been a real success story," said Basma Kharrat, Vice President, External Ventures, Saint-Gobain. "At NOVA by Saint-Gobain, we connect the startup ecosystem and our businesses by structuring strategic collaborations, bringing meaningful value to both sides. For more than a decade, we have experienced repeatedly the value of the partnership with Greentown, whether through the multiple opportunities to work with great startups, through our shared accelerator programs bringing very promising startups to the next level, or through the dozens of engagements with the Greentown community. We are excited to explore the next opportunities that lie ahead."

About Saint-Gobain

Worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction, Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and services for the construction and industrial markets. Its integrated solutions for the renovation of public and private buildings, light construction and the decarbonization of construction and industry are developed through a continuous innovation process and provide sustainability and performance. The Group's commitment is guided by its purpose, "MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER HOME."

€47.9 billion in sales in 2023

160,000 employees, locations in 76 countries

Committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050

About Greentown Labs

Greentown Labs is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit accelerating climatetech innovation and commercialization by empowering entrepreneurs and enabling collaboration. As the largest climatetech startup incubator in North America—with locations in Somerville, Mass. and Houston, Texas—Greentown convenes the climatetech ecosystem to provide entrepreneurs the community, connections, and resources they need to thrive. Greentown is home to more than 200 startups and has supported more than 500 since its founding in 2011; these startups have collectively created more than 11,000 jobs and raised more than $6.5 billion in funding. For more information, visit www.greentownlabs.com or follow Greentown on LinkedIn.

