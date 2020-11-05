Greentown Labs to host first-ever Climatetech Summit on November 5 and 6

SOMERVILLE, Mass., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of a Presidential election that featured climate change as a central issue for many Americans, Greentown Labs will host its first-ever Climatetech Summit today and tomorrow, November 5 and 6, to discuss climate action at scale. The two day collaborative event will focus on what Greentown Labs views as the four pillars of climate action—technology, finance, policy, and justice—and how all dimensions of society will need to transform in order to build a holistic approach to a clean energy future.

The event features an array of keynote speakers and thought leaders who will share insights on how to finance climate solutions; how to build a just and equitable sustainable future; how to develop and deploy meaningful climate policy; and the technologies entrepreneurs are developing to address climate change. Keynote speakers include:

Gina McCarthy, CEO of the Natural Resources Defense Council and former Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency under President Obama;

Joseph Curtatone, Mayor of Somerville, Mass.;

Sylvester Turner, Mayor of Houston, TX;

Kathleen Theoharides, Secretary of Massachusetts' Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs;

Marc Engel, Chief Supply Chain Officer at Unilever; and

Darryl Willis, VP of Energy at Microsoft.

The full list of speakers can be found here .

The Climatetech Summit is an evolution and expansion of Greentown Labs' annual DEMO Day which is a celebration and showcase of its climatetech startups and the community that supports them. In light of COVID-19, the Climatetech Summit will be fully virtual and hosted via Hopin , an event platform with ample opportunities for networking and attendee engagement. Attendees will hear lightning pitches from more than 30 climatetech startups and have an opportunity to visit more than 100 virtual booths of startups working on solutions for the biggest greenhouse gas emitting sectors: electricity, transportation, manufacturing, buildings, and agriculture and water. These startups and the nearly 200 additional startups Greentown Labs has supported since 2011 have collectively created more than 6,500 jobs and raised more than $1 billion in funding. Learn more about the showcasing startups here .

"This is the decade for bold climate action and we need everyone to play a part in the climatetech revolution," said Greentown Labs CEO, Emily Reichert. "We need investors and project financiers to support the entrepreneurs who are developing new technologies; we need policymakers who are willing to implement ambitious policies at every level of government; we need business leaders who are eager to test and deploy startups' solutions; and through all of this, we need to come together and build a just and equitable clean energy future for all of us."

The Climatetech Summit is made possible by a diverse group of climate champions and partners of Greentown Labs: the Australian Consulate-General of New York ; Enel , a multinational power company and a leading integrated player in the global power, gas and renewables markets; Franklin Energy , a leading provider of white-label, turn-key energy efficiency and grid optimization programs for more than 60 utility and government partners across the U.S. and Canada; Saint-Gobain , a world-leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of building materials and solutions; and Vineyard Wind , an offshore wind development company seeking to build the first utility-scale offshore wind energy project in the United States. Learn more about all of Greentown Labs' partners here .

The Climatetech Summit will begin today, November 5, at 11:30 AM ET. Learn more and register here.

