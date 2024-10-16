Greentown Labs Welcomes 70+ New Climatetech Startups to its Incubators

The leading startup support organization has admitted more than 70 early-stage climatetech startups to date in 2024

SOMERVILLE, Mass. and HOUSTON, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greentown Labs , the largest climatetech incubator in North America, today announced the addition of more than 70 new climatetech startups in the first three quarters of 2024.

Greentown, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit on a mission to accelerate climatetech innovation and commercialization by empowering entrepreneurs and enabling collaboration, has incubators in Somerville, Mass. and Houston, Texas and runs several accelerator programs each year.

Greentown is home to more than 200 startups and has supported more than 500 since its founding in 2011. These startups are innovating to decarbonize the key greenhouse-gas-emitting sectors—agriculture, buildings, electricity, manufacturing, and transportation—and to build resilient, adaptive communities.

Of the 71 new members, 41 are based at Greentown Boston and 30 at Greentown Houston. The top sectors among these members are manufacturing (25 startups) and resiliency & adaptation (20 startups), and 22 of the startups gained membership to Greentown through its Greentown Go , ACCEL , and Carbon to Value Initiative accelerators. Greentown has received more than 470 applications for its incubators and accelerator programs this year to date.

"The depth and breadth of technologies our members are developing speaks to the strength of our ecosystems and the dynamism of the climatetech industry," said Greentown's Chief Operating Officer Joubin Hatamzadeh. "We love seeing our 71 new members prototyping in our labs, connecting with our partners, supporting one another through our community events, and taking advantage of all that Greentown membership has to offer. We can't wait to see all that they'll accomplish while at Greentown and beyond!"

Detailed lists of the new members are available for the first , second , and third quarters of 2024, excepting startups in stealth mode.

Many of Greentown's 200 startup members will be featured at its 2024 Climatetech Summit on Oct. 22 at Greentown Houston and Oct. 24 at Greentown Boston . The summit, Greentown's largest event of the year, will include speaking programs, startup pitches, member showcases, networking, and more. Registration is open here .

About Greentown Labs

Greentown Labs is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit accelerating climatetech innovation and commercialization by empowering entrepreneurs and enabling collaboration. As the largest climatetech startup incubator in North America—with locations in Somerville, Mass. and Houston, Texas—Greentown convenes the climatetech ecosystem to provide entrepreneurs the community, connections, and resources they need to thrive. Greentown is home to more than 200 startups and has supported more than 500 since its founding in 2011; these startups have collectively created more than 11,000 jobs and raised more than $7.5 billion in funding. For more information, visit www.greentownlabs.com or follow Greentown on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Julia Travaglini

SVP of Marketing and Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Greentown Labs