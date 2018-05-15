GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

First Quarter of 2018 Operational Highlights

As of March 31, 2018 , GreenTree had 26 leased-and-operated ("L&O") hotels and 2,328 franchised-and-managed ("F&M") hotels in operation in 266 cities across China , compared to 26 L&O hotels and 2,263 F&M hotels in operation in 263 cities as of December 31, 2017 .

In the first quarter of 2018, the Company opened 80 F&M hotels, 44 in the mid-scale segment, 6 in the business to mid-to-up-scale segment and 30 in the economy segment. Of the hotels opened, 10 hotels were in Tier 1 cities [2] , 22 in Tier 2 cities [3] and the remaining 48 hotels in other cities in China , while the Company closed a total of 15 F&M hotels in the quarter.

As of March 31, 2018 , the Company had a total of 406 hotels contracted for or under development.

The average daily room rate, or ADR, for all hotels in operation, was RMB156 in the first quarter of 2018, compared to RMB152 in the first quarter of 2017, an increase of 2.6% year-over-year.

The occupancy rate for all hotels in operation was 79.2% in the first quarter of 2018, compared to 77.6% in the first quarter of 2017, an increase of 1.6% year-over-year.

The revenue per available room, or RevPAR, which is calculated by multiplying our hotels' ADR by its occupancy rate, was RMB124 in the first quarter of 2018, representing a 5.1% year-over-year increase from RMB118 in the first quarter of 2017.

As of March 31, 2018, we had approximately 22 million individual loyal members and over 860,000 corporate members, compared to approximately 21 million and over 820,000, respectively, as of December 31, 2017. During the first quarter of 2018, we sold approximately 96% of our room nights through our direct sales channels, including our individual loyal members and corporate members, while online travel agencies, or OTAs, only contributed approximately 4% of our room nights.

"After 13 years of hard work by our team and fast organic growth, we are proud to have completed our IPO on the NYSE on March 27, 2018,' commented Mr. Alex Xu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GreenTree. "Historically, the first quarter has been our softest quarter due to the Chinese New Year holiday. However we were able to achieve solid operating results for the quarter. We are quite pleased with our start as a public company, and we are confident in our positioning going forward. We will continue to focus on our existing business model which we believe will benefit our customers and franchisees, grow our membership program and invest in our brands and our technology. We have a strong pipeline and are on track to open more new hotels. We are particularly excited to premier our three new business to mid-to-up-scale brands this year, namely Gme, Gya and VX. With additional cash on our balance sheet, we intend to make selective acquisitions to further expand our hotel network. Overall, continued strong economic growth and increasing consumer spending, along with our distinct portfolio of brands, strong pipeline, and asset-light model, should help us continue to deliver strong operational performance and value to our shareholders over the long term."

First Quarter of 2018 Financial Results



Quarter Ended

March 31, 2017 March 31, 2018 March 31, 2018

RMB RMB USD Revenues





Leased-and-operated hotels 41,762,816 44,175,458 7,042,607 Franchised-and-managed hotels 112,236,364 143,868,763 22,936,065 Membership fees 12,267,607 16,899,200 2,694,130 Total revenues 166,266,787 204,943,421 32,672,802

Total revenues for the first quarter of 2018 were RMB204.9 million (US$32.7 million)[1], representing a 23.3% increase over the first quarter of 2017. This year-over-year increase was primarily attributable to the net additional 65 F&M hotels to our network, the opening of a GreenTree Eastern L&O hotel in Shanghai in June 2017, improved RevPAR for both F&M and L&O hotels as well as membership growth; and was partially offset by the closure of one L&O hotel and the conversion of six L&O hotels to F&M hotels.

Total revenues from leased-and-operated hotels for the first quarter of 2018 were RMB44.2 million ( US$7.0 million ) [1] , representing a 5.8% year-over-year increase. This year-over-year increase was mainly attributable to RevPAR growth of 17.0% resulting from a GreenTree Eastern hotel opened in Shanghai in 2017, and partially offset by the closure of one hotel and the conversion of six hotels to F&M hotels in 2017.

Total revenues from franchised-and-managed hotels for the first quarter of 2018 were RMB143.9 million ( US$22.9 million )[1], representing a 28.2% year-over-year increase. Initial franchise fees increased 75.4% year-over-year, primarily due to the gross opening of 80 hotels in the first quarter of 2018 as compared to 48 hotels opened in the first quarter of 2017. The 25% year-over-year increase in recurring franchisee management fees was primarily due to RevPAR growth of 4.2% as well as growth in central reservation system ("CRS") usage fees, annual IT and marketing fees and hotel manager fees, which in turn resulted from the increased number of hotels and hotel rooms in operation.



Quarter Ended

March 31, 2017 March 31, 2018 March 31, 2018

RMB RMB USD Initial franchise fee 7,122,581 12,494,913 1,991,983 Recurring franchise management fee 105,113,783 131,373,850 20,944,082 Revenues from franchised-and-managed hotels 112,236,364 143,868,763 22,936,065

Membership fees represent the one-time membership fee the Company charges in relation to its paid memberships recognized as our revenue on a straight line basis over the estimated life of the membership, which is three to six years depending on the membership level. This totaled RMB16.9 million ( US$2.7 million )[1] in the first quarter of 2018, representing a 37.8% year-over-year increase. The increase was primarily a result of an increase in the number of our paid members from approximately 17 million as of December 31, 2017 to approximately 18 million as of March 31, 2018 as we continued to promote our paid membership program.



Quarter Ended

March 31, 2017 March 31, 2018 March 31, 2018

RMB RMB USD Operating cost and expenses





Hotel operating costs 57,034,812 65,111,072 10,380,237 Selling and marketing expenses 9,653,945 11,349,067 1,809,308 General and administrative expenses 18,434,930 20,400,857 3,252,376 Other operating expenses 852,735 143,262 22,839 Total operating cost and expenses 85,976,422 97,004,258 15,464,760

Hotel operating costs for the first quarter of 2018 were RMB65.1 million (US$10.4 million)[1], compared to RMB57.0 million in the first quarter of 2017, representing a 14.2% year-over-year increase. The year-over-year increase were mainly attributable to the increased general managers in our hotel network and other costs associated with the expansion of our F&M hotels, and higher rental costs in the GreenTree Eastern L&O hotel and other L&O hotels; and was partially offset by reduced rental costs, depreciation and amortization and operating costs related to the closure and conversion of seven L&O hotels.



Quarter Ended

March 31, 2017 March 31, 2018 March 31, 2018

RMB RMB USD Rental 15,300,179 17,632,067 2,810,966 Utilities 4,696,087 5,111,000 814,814 Personnel cost 6,402,224 7,231,850 1,152,927 Depreciation and amortization 6,141,427 4,820,413 768,487 Consumable, food and beverage 2,745,119 4,436,637 707,304 Costs of general managers of franchised-and-operated hotels 12,921,722 15,585,608 2,484,713 Other costs of franchised-and-operated hotels 5,591,800 6,750,036 1,076,115 Others 3,236,254 3,543,461 564,911 Hotel Operating Costs 57,034,812 65,111,072 10,380,237

Selling and marketing expenses for the first quarter of 2018 were RMB11.3 million (US$1.8 million)[1], compared to RMB9.7 million in the first quarter of 2017. The year-over-year increase of 17.6% in the first quarter of 2018 was mainly attributable to advertising and promotion expenses mainly related to our three new business to mid-to-up-scale brands (Gme, Gya and VX), increased personnel, compensation and other costs (i.e. travel expenses) of business development personnel, as a result of the increased opening of hotels.

General and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2018 were RMB20.4 million (US$3.3 million)[1], compared to RMB18.4 million in the first quarter of 2017. The year-over-year increase of 10.7% was mainly due to IPO-related expenses and increased compensation of staff at our headquarters resulting from the growth of our business.

Gross profit for the first quarter of 2018 was RMB139.8 million (US$22.3 million)[1], compared to RMB109.2 million in the first quarter of 2017, representing a year-over-year increase of 28.0%. Gross margin improved to 68.2%, compared to 65.7% a year ago.

Income from operations for the first quarter of 2018 was RMB121.8 million (US$19.4 million)[1], compared to RMB80.6 million in the first quarter of 2017, representing a year-over-year increase of 51.0%. Operating margin improved to 59.4%, compared to 48.5% a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the first quarter of 2018 was RMB113.6 million (US$18.1 million)[1], compared to RMB87.7 million for the first quarter of 2017, a year-over-year increase of 29.6%. The adjusted EBITDA margin, defined as adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) as percentage of total revenues, was 55.4% in the first quarter of 2018, compared to 52.7% in the first quarter of 2017.

Net income attributable to GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. for the first quarter of 2018 was RMB90.2 million (US$14.4 million)[1], or 44.0% of net revenues, compared to RMB74.5 million, or 44.8% of net revenues, in the first quarter of 2017, a year-over-year increase of 21.0%.

Core net income (non-GAAP) for the first quarter of 2018 was RMB84.0 million (US$13.4 million)[1], compared to RMB65.9million in the first quarter of 2017, representing a 27.5% year-over-year increase. The core net margin, defined as core net income (non-GAAP) as percentage of total revenues, was 41.0% in the first quarter of 2018, compared to 39.6% in the first quarter of 2017.

Basic and diluted earnings per ADS for the first quarter of 2018 were RMB0.98 (US$0.16)[1], compared to RMB0.82 for the first quarter of 2017, representing a year-over-year increase of 19.5%.

Cash flow. Operating cash inflow for the first quarter of 2018 was RMB116.0 million (US$18.5 million)[1], due primarily to improved operating performance across our hotel portfolio. Investing cash inflow for the first quarter of 2018 was RMB160.1 million (US$25.5 million)[1], which was attributable primarily to changes in short term investments, and partially offset by purchase of property and equipment of RMB58.3 million. Financing cash inflow for the first quarter of 2018 was RMB790.5 million (US$126.0 million)[1], which was attributable primarily to IPO proceeds net of capitalized expenses of RMB833.2 million, partially offset by dividends to pre-IPO shareholders and related taxes of RMB42.7 million.

Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, Short term investments and Trading securities. As of March 31, 2018, the Company had a total balance of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short term investments and trading securities of RMB2,077.2 million (US$331.2 million)[1], as compared to RMB1,251.6 million as of December 31, 2017, primarily due to the proceeds of our IPO net of capitalized expenses and net operating cash inflow.

Guidance

For the full year 2018, the Company expects growth in total revenues of 20-25% from 2017.

The guidance set forth above reflects the Company's current and preliminary view based on our estimates, and may not be indicative of our financial results for future interim periods and the full year ended December 31, 2018 and is subject to change.

Conference Call



Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and core net income, as we present it, is a useful financial metric to assess our operating and financial performance before the impact of investing and financing transactions, income taxes and certain non-core and non-recurring items in our financial statements.

The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and core net income should not be construed as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by other charges and gains we consider to be outside the ordinary course of our business.

The use of Adjusted EBITDA and core net income has certain limitations because it does not reflect all items of income and expenses that affect our operations. Items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA and core net income are significant components in understanding and assessing our operating and financial performance. Depreciation and amortization expense for various long-term assets, income tax and share-based compensation have been and will be incurred and are not reflected in the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA. Each of these items should also be considered in the overall evaluation of our results. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA and core net income does not consider capital expenditures and other investing activities and should not be considered as a measure of our liquidity. We compensate for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of our depreciation and amortization, interest expense/income, gains/losses from trading securities, income tax expenses, share-based compensation, share of loss in equity investees, government subsidies and other relevant items both in our reconciliations to the corresponding U.S. GAAP financial measures and in our consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance.

The term Adjusted EBITDA and core net income is not defined under U.S. GAAP, and Adjusted EBITDA and core net income is not a measure of net income, operating income, operating performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. When assessing our operating and financial performance, you should not consider this data in isolation or as a substitute for our net income, operating income or any other operating performance measure that is calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, our Adjusted EBITDA and core net income may not be comparable to Adjusted EBITDA and core net income or similarly titled measures utilized by other companies since such other companies may not calculate Adjusted EBITDA and core net income in the same manner as we do.

Reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA and core net income, to the consolidated statement of operations information are included at the end of this press release.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. ("GreenTree" or the "Company") (NYSE: GHG) is a leading franchised hotel operator in China. As of December 31, 2017, GreenTree had the highest proportion of franchised-and-managed hotels among the top four economy to mid-scale hotel networks in China. In 2017, GreenTree was the fourth largest economy to mid-scale hotel group in China in terms of number of hotel rooms according to the China Hospitality Association. The Company has built a strong suite of brands including its flagship "GreenTree Inns" brand as a result of its long-standing dedication to the hospitality industry in China, the consistent quality of its services, signature hotel designs, broad geographic coverage and convenient locations. GreenTree has positioned its brands to appeal to value- and quality-conscious business and leisure travelers.

For more information on GreenTree, please visit http://ir.998.com

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," "confident," "future," or other similar expressions. GreenTree may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about or based on GreenTree's current beliefs, expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about us and our industry, are forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but not limited to the following: GreenTree's goals and growth strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; trends in the hospitality industry in China and globally; competition in our industry; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and other regions where we operate; the regulatory environment in which we and our franchisees operate; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided, including the forward-looking statements made, in this press release are current as of the date of the press release. Except as required by law, GreenTree undertakes no obligation to update any such information or forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the information is provided or statements are made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

[1] The conversion of Renminbi ("RMB") into United States dollars ("US$") is based on the exchange rate of US$1.00=RMB6.2726 on March 30, 2018 as set forth in H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board and available at http://www.federalreserve.gov/releases/h10/hist/dat00_ch.htm. [2] "Tier 1 cities" refers to the term used by the National Bureau of Statistics of China and refer to Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Guangzhou. [3] "Tier 2 cities" refers to the 32 major cities, other than Tier 1 cities, as categorized by the National Bureau of Statistics of China, including provincial capitals, administrative capitals of autonomous regions, direct-controlled municipalities and other major cities designated as "municipalities with independent planning" by the State Council.

--Financial Tables and Operational Data Follow--

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



December 31,

2017 March 31,

2018 March 31,

2018

RMB RMB USD ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents 161,963,665 1,227,699,122 195,724,121 Short-term investment 781,850,000 553,411,589 88,226,826 Trading securities 307,754,960 296,109,261 47,206,782 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful

accounts 53,882,894 64,786,226 10,328,448 Amounts due from related parties 3,248,692 3,665,050 584,295 Prepaid rent 4,292,472 2,706,095 431,415 Inventories 2,355,154 1,579,974 251,885 Other current assets 127,269,801 138,777,412 22,124,384 Loans receivable, net 6,600,000 9,960,000 1,587,858 Deferred tax assets 36,207,884 37,004,631 5,899,409 Total current assets 1,485,425,522 2,335,699,360 372,365,423







Non-current assets:





Amounts due from a related party 2,600,000 2,600,000 414,501 Restricted cash 3,000,000 3,000,000 478,271 Loan receivable, net - 13,140,000 2,094,825 Property and equipment, net 96,669,251 94,212,311 15,019,659 Intangible assets, net 3,727,383 3,476,141 554,179 Goodwill 2,959,183 2,959,183 471,763 Long-term investments 122,508,832 121,601,796 19,386,187 Other assets 5,741,301 61,387,090 9,786,546 Deferred tax assets 33,351,457 33,831,687 5,393,567 TOTAL ASSETS 1,755,982,929 2,671,907,568 425,964,921







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable 7,293,341 11,990,281 1,911,533 Advance from customers 33,662,363 25,173,880 4,013,309 Amounts due to related parties 473,018 799,714 127,493 Salary and welfare payable 44,577,683 42,898,598 6,839,046 Deferred rent 2,916,205 2,974,506 474,206 Deferred revenue 109,101,986 115,220,777 18,368,902 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 293,741,951 322,017,828 51,337,216 Income tax payable 103,830,578 120,564,418 19,220,804 Dividends payable 39,691,103 160,840,918 25,641,826 Deferred tax liabilities 27,745,951 25,618,132 4,084,133 Total current liabilities 663,034,179 828,099,052 132,018,468







Deferred rent 23,050,635 21,977,886 3,503,792 Deferred revenue 144,258,584 153,048,710 24,399,565 Other long-term liabilities 73,937,277 75,710,666 12,070,061 Deferred tax liabilities 5,797,260 5,087,072 810,999 Unrecognized tax benefits 113,299,633 117,050,785 18,660,649 Total liabilities 1,023,377,568 1,200,974,171 191,463,534







Shareholders' equity:





Class A ordinary shares 160,189,926 217,421,867 34,662,160 Class B ordinary shares 140,696,841 115,534,210 18,418,871 Additional paid-in capital 212,309,734 989,409,918 157,735,216 Retained earnings 223,134,889 152,492,832 24,310,945 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,086,149) (4,256,031) (678,511) Total GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.

shareholders' equity 732,245,241 1,470,602,796 234,448,681







Noncontrolling interests 360,120 330,601 52,706 Total shareholders' equity 732,605,361 1,470,933,397 234,501,387







TOTAL LIABILITIES AND

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 1,755,982,929 2,671,907,568 425,964,921

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income



Quarter Ended

March 31, 2017 March 31, 2018 March 31, 2018

RMB RMB USD Revenues





Leased-and-operated hotels 41,762,816 44,175,458 7,042,607 Franchised-and-managed hotels 112,236,364 143,868,763 22,936,065 Membership fees 12,267,607 16,899,200 2,694,130 Total revenues 166,266,787 204,943,421 32,672,802







Operating cost and expenses





Hotel operating costs (57,034,812) (65,111,072) (10,380,237) Selling and marketing expenses (9,653,945) (11,349,067) (1,809,308) General and administrative expenses (18,434,930) (20,400,857) (3,252,376) Other operating expenses (852,735) (143,262) (22,839) Total operating cost and expenses (85,976,422) (97,004,258) (15,464,760)







Other operating income 344,499 13,825,401 2,204,094 Income from operations 80,634,864 121,764,564 19,412,136







Interest income and other, net 6,735,011 4,703,862 749,906 Gains (losses) from trading securities 11,582,052 (5,173,627) (824,798) Other expense, net (40,966) - - Income before income taxes 98,910,961 121,294,799 19,337,244







Income tax expense (23,837,405) (30,218,421) (4,817,527) Income before share of loss in equity

investees 75,073,556 91,076,378 14,519,717







Share of loss in equity investees, net of tax (565,525) (907,036) (144,603) Net income 74,508,031 90,169,342 14,375,114







Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 28,118 29,519 4,706 Net income attributable to ordinary

shareholders 74,536,149 90,198,861 14,379,820







Net earnings per share





Class A ordinary share-basic and diluted 0.82 0.98 0.16 Class B ordinary share-basic and diluted 0.82 0.98 0.16







Net earnings per ADS





Class A ordinary share-basic and diluted 0.82 0.98 0.16 Class B ordinary share-basic and diluted 0.82 0.98 0.16







Weighted average shares outstanding





Class A ordinary share-basic and diluted 48,635,252 50,856,151 50,856,151 Class B ordinary share-basic and diluted 42,716,957 40,949,391 40,949,391







Other comprehensive income, net of tax





-Foreign currency translation adjustments (1,152,244) (169,882) (27,083) Comprehensive income, net of tax 73,355,787 89,999,460 14,348,031







Comprehensive loss attributable to

noncontrolling interests 28,118 29,519 4,706 Comprehensive income attributable to

ordinary shareholders 73,383,905 90,028,979 14,352,737

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows







Quarter Ended





March 31,

March 31,

March 31,





2017

2018

2018





RMB

RMB

USD















Operation activities:













Net income

74,508,031

90,169,342

14,375,114

















Adjustments to reconcile net income to

net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization

6,558,915

5,394,502

860,011

Share of loss in equity method investments

565,525

907,036

144,603

Interest income

(3,050,000)

(4,703,862)

(749,906)

Bad debt expense

573,272

319,258

50,897

(Gains) losses from trading securities

(11,582,052)

5,173,627

824,798

Loss on disposal of property and equipment

852,736

-

-

Foreign exchange (gain) loss

(923,501)

725,206

115,615

Share-based compensation

-

159,839

25,482

















Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Restricted cash

7,200,000

-

-

Accounts receivable

(10,705,600)

(11,222,590)

(1,789,145)

Prepaid rent

3,968,362

1,586,377

252,906

Inventories

217,476

775,180

123,582

Amounts due from related parties

2,254,024

(416,358)

(66,377)

Other current assets

(2,789,799)

(6,803,749)

(1,084,678)

Other assets

1,728,263

-

-

Accounts payable

1,314,586

4,696,940

748,803

Amounts due to related parties

2,695,971

326,696

52,083

Salary and welfare payable

(2,818,801)

(1,679,085)

(267,686)

Deferred revenue

16,892,977

14,908,917

2,376,832

Advance from customers

3,463,721

(8,488,483)

(1,353,264)

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

12,280,946

4,083,287

650,972

Income tax payable

15,003,494

19,733,840

3,146,038

Unrecognized tax benefits

(450,013)

3,751,152

598,022

Deferred rent

(5,208,048)

(1,014,448)

(161,727)

Other long-term liabilities

(9,038,094)

1,773,389

282,720

Deferred taxes

35,692

(4,114,984)

(656,025)

Net cash provided by operating activities

103,548,083

116,041,029

18,499,670















Investing activities:













Purchases of property and equipment

(4,759,726)

(58,332,109)

(9,299,510)

Purchases of short-term investments

-

(516,561,589)

(82,352,069)

Proceeds from short-term investments

-

745,000,000

118,770,526

Proceeds from disposal of property and

equipment

1,600,000

-

-

Purchases of trading securities

(31,142,698)

(4,795,838)

(764,569)

Proceeds from disposal of trading securities

20,729,356

11,267,910

1,796,370

Loan to a related party

(1,000,000)

-

-

Loan to franchisees

(3,500,000)

(20,000,000)

(3,188,470)

Repayment from a franchisee

-

3,500,000

557,982

Net cash (used in) provided by investing

activities

(18,073,068)

160,078,374

25,520,260















Financing activities:













Distribution to the shareholders

-

(39,691,103)

(6,327,696)

Income tax paid related to the above

distribution

-

(3,000,000)

(478,271)

Increase in restricted cash

(875,000,000)

-

-

Proceeds from IPO, net of capitalized

expenses

-

833,202,245

132,832,039

Net cash (used in) provided by financing

activities

(875,000,000)

790,511,142

126,026,072

















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and

cash equivalents

(228,741)

(895,088)

(142,698)

















Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

(789,753,726)

1,065,735,457

169,903,304

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning

of the year

896,782,935

161,963,665

25,820,817

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year

107,029,209

1,227,699,122

195,724,121

















Supplemental disclosure of cash flow

information:













Income taxes paid

(9,283,301)

(14,599,565)

(2,327,514)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results



Quarter Ended

March 31, 2017 March 31, 2018 March 31, 2018

RMB RMB USD







Net income 74,508,031 90,169,342 14,375,114







Deduct:





Other operating income 344,499 13,825,401 2,204,094 Interest income and other, net 6,735,011 4,703,862 749,906 Gains from trading securities 11,582,052 - - Add:





Other operating expenses 852,735 143,262 22,839 Income tax expense 23,837,405 30,218,421 4,817,527 Share of loss in equity investees, net of tax 565,525 907,036 144,603 Share-based compensation - 159,839 25,482 Depreciation and amortization 6,558,915 5,394,502 860,011 Losses from trading securities - 5,173,627 824,798 Other expense, net 40,966 - - Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 87,702,015 113,636,766 18,116,374



Quarter Ended

March 31, 2017 March 31, 2018 March 31, 2018

RMB RMB USD







Net income 74,508,031 90,169,342 14,375,114







Deduct:





Government subsidies (net of 25% tax) 38 10,236,002 1,631,859 Gains from trading securities (net of 25% tax) 8,686,539 - - Add:





Share-based compensation - 159,839 25,482 Losses from trading securities (net of 25% tax) - 3,880,220 618,598 Other expense (net of 25% tax) 30,725 - -







Core net income (Non-GAAP) 65,852,179 83,973,399 13,387,335

Operational Data



As of March 31, 2017 As of March 31, 2018 Total hotels in operation: 1,964 2,354 Leased and owned hotels 30 26 Franchised hotels 1,934 2,328 Total hotel rooms in operation 168,579 195,552 Leased and owned hotels 3,829 3,301 Franchised hotels 164,750 192,251 Number of cities 233 266



Quarter Ended

March 31, 2017 March 31, 2018 Occupancy rate (as a percentage)



Leased and owned hotels 59.40% 60.50% Franchised hotels 78.10% 79.60% Blended 77.60% 79.20% Average daily room rate (in RMB)



Leased and owned hotels 168 193 Franchised hotels 152 155 Blended 152 156 RevPAR (in RMB)



Leased and owned hotels 100 117 Franchised hotels 119 124 Blended 118 124

Hotel breakdown by segment



Number of Hotels in Operation

Number of Hotel Rooms in Operation

As of

December 31, 2017

As of

March 31, 2018

As of

December 31, 2017

As of

March 31, 2018 Economy hotels 257

287

14,060

15,810 Vatica 104

111

7,704

8,280 Shell 153

176

6,356

7,530 Mid-scale 1,982

2,012

171,041

173,456 GreenTree Inn 1,733

1,755

151,154

152,821 GreenTree Alliance 249

257

19,887

20,635 Business to

Mid-to-up-scale 50

55

5,706

6,286 GreenTree Eastern 50

55

5,706

6,286 Total 2,289

2,354

190,807

195,552

