GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Reports First Quarter of 2024 Financial Results

Total revenues decreased 7.1% year over year to RMB352.2 million ( US$48.8 million ) [1] . Hotel revenues increased 8.8% year over year to RMB274.8 million .

Income from operations was RMB72.2 million ( US$10 million ) compared to RMB52.3 million for the first quarter of 2023.

Net income was RMB57.3 million ( US$7.9 million ) compared to RMB32.6 million for the first quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) [2] in creased 17.2 % year over year to RMB 109.4 million (US$ 15.2 million) [1] .

Core net income (non-GAAP)[3] increased 21.5% year over year to RMB60.7million ( US$ 8 .4million)[1]

SHANGHAI, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE: GHG) ("GreenTree", the "Company", "we", "us" and "our"), a leading hospitality and restaurant management group in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2024.

[1] The conversion of Renminbi ("RMB") into United States dollars ("US$") is based on the exchange rate of US$1.00=RMB 7.2203 on March 31, 2024 as set forth in H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board and available at https://www.federalreserve.gov/releases/h10/20220103/. [2] Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) is calculated as net income plus other operating expenses, income tax expense, share of loss in equity investees, net of tax, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, losses from investment in equity securities and other general expenses, but excludes other operating income, interest income and other, net, gains from investment in equity securities, share of gains in equity investees (net of tax), and other income, net. The calculation of Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) included in this report has been aligned according to the above mentioned definition. [3] Core net income is calculated as net income plus share-based compensation, losses from investments in equity securities (net of 25% tax), other expense(net of 25% tax), one-time fees and expense, and other general expenses but excludes government subsidies (net of 25% tax), gains from investment in equity securities (net of 25% tax), and other income (net of 25% tax).

First Quarter of 2024 Operational Highlights

Hotels

A total of 4,256 hotels with 313,531 hotel rooms were in operation as of March 31, 2024 .

. The Company opened 109 hotels and had a pipeline of 994 hotels contracted for or under development as of March 31 , 2024.

, 2024. The average daily room rate was RMB169 , an increase of 0.9% from RMB167 in the first quarter of 2023.

, an increase of 0.9% from RMB167 in the first quarter of 2023. The occupancy rate was 67.8%, down from 71.7% in the first quarter of 2023.

Revenue per available room, or RevPAR, was RMB114 , a 4.6% year-over-year decrease.

Restaurants

A total of 185 restaurants were in operation as of March 31, 2024

The AC (average check) was RMB59 , a 5.8% year-over-year increase.

, a 5.8% year-over-year increase. The ADT (average daily tickets) was 94, down from 109 in the first quarter of 2023.

The ADS (average daily sales per store) was RMB5,525 , a decrease of 8.7% from RMB6 ,051 in the first quarter of 2023.

"Overall, we delivered some significant improvements in the first quarter with substantial increases in both operating and net incomes.

Conditions in our hotel business were mixed as consumer behavior continued to evolve in a more competitive environment while we are continuously upgrading a large portion of hotels in our portfolio. Against this scenario, we managed to deliver an 8.8% revenue increase year over year and a 21.1% increase in hotel Adjusted EBITDA. We believe our business matrix will improve as we are completing these upgrades and open more new hotels.

We made further progress in the repositioning of our restaurant business with an absolute focus on robust profitability. We grew our network of franchisees as we further expanded the number of street stores. We have completed our closure of the restaurants in the supermarket anchored regional shopping centers, due to less foot traffic to our stores. We have now completed this phase of our forward strategy and are focused on store count growth again in regions where we have strong brand recognition," said Mr. Alex S. Xu, Chairman and Chief Executive Office of GreenTree.

First Quarter Of 2024 Financial Results



Quarter Ended

March 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 March 31, 2023

RMB RMB RMB RMB

Hotel Restaurant Elimination Total Revenues







Leased-and-operated revenues 82,073,240 89,376,893 (559,217) 170,890,916 Franchised-and-managed revenues 169,480,457 963,919 - 170,444,376 Wholesales and others 1,036,848 36,848,279 - 37,885,127 Total revenues 252,590,545 127,189,091 (559,217) 379,220,419



Quarter Ended

March 31, 2024 March 31, 2024 March 31, 2024 March 31, 2024 March 31, 2024

RMB RMB RMB RMB US$

Hotel Restaurant Elimination Total Total Revenues









Leased-and-operated revenues 122,541,793 46,367,979 - 168,909,772 23,393,733 Franchised-and-managed revenues 151,159,511 1,535,341 - 152,694,853 21,147,993 Wholesales and others 1,144,727 29,753,299 (275,222) 30,622,804 4,241,209 Total revenues 274,846,031 77,656,619 (275,222) 352,227,429 48,782,935

Total revenues were 352.2 million (US$48.8 million), a 7.1% year-over-year decrease.

Hotel revenues were RMB274.8 million (US$38.1 million), an 8.8% year-over-year increase. The increase was mainly attributable to an 8.9% year-over-year increase in the RevPAR of L&O hotels and more newly opened L&O hotels since the second quarter of 2023, offset by a 4.9% year-over-year decrease in the RevPAR of F&M hotels.

Restaurant revenues were RMB77.7 million (US$10.8 million), a 38.9% year-over-year decrease. The decrease was mainly due to the strategic repositioning of this business, closing unprofitable L&O stores and opening more F&M stores.

Total revenues from leased-and-operated, or L&O, hotels and restaurants were RMB168.9 million (US$23.4 million)[1], a 1.2% year-over-year decrease.

Total revenues from L&O hotels were RMB122.5 million (US$17 million)[1], a 49.3% year-over-year increase. The increase was primarily attributable to an 8.9% year-over-year increase in the first quarter RevPAR of L&O hotels and new L&O hotels opened.

Total revenues from L&O restaurants were RMB46.4 million (US$6.4 million)[1], a 48.1% year-over-year decrease, mainly due to the closure of L&O restaurants and the year-over-year decrease in ADS.

Total revenues from franchised-and-managed, or F&M, hotels and restaurants were RMB 152.7million (US$21.1 million), a 10.4% year-over-year decrease.

Total revenues from F&M hotels were RMB151.2 million (US$20.9 million), a 10.8% year-over-year decrease. Initial franchise fees decreased 56.4% year-over-year, mainly due to the lower initial franchisee fee rate. Recurring franchisee management fees and others decreased 5.5% year-over-year, primarily due to a 4.9% decrease in F&M hotels' Revpar.

Total revenues from F&M restaurants were RMB1.5 million (US$0.2million), a 59.3% year-over-year increase, as we opened more F&M stores.

Total revenues from wholesale and others were RMB30.6 million (US$4.2 million), a 19.2% year-over-year decrease, which was mainly due to the decline in the wholesale segment of the restaurant business.

Total operating costs and expenses



Quarter Ended

March 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 March 31, 2023

RMB RMB RMB RMB

Hotel Restaurant Elimination Total Operating costs and expenses







Operating costs 134,236,998 109,219,983 (301,671) 243,155,310 Selling and marketing expenses 11,075,999 4,939,580 - 16,015,579 General and administrative expenses 46,092,069 11,663,076 - 57,755,145 Other operating expenses 151,220 1,341,263 - 1,492,483 Impairment loss of goodwill - - - - Other general expenses 11,664,345 - - 11,664,345 Total operating costs and expenses 203,220,631 127,163,902 (301,671) 330,082,862



Quarter Ended

March 31, 2024 March 31, 2024 March 31, 2024 March 31, 2024 March 31, 2024

RMB RMB RMB RMB US$

Hotel Restaurant Elimination Total Total Operating costs and expenses









Operating costs 146,226,642 62,149,597 (255,888) 208,120,351 28,824,336 Selling and marketing expenses 15,454,623 2,954,313 (19,334) 18,389,602 2,546,931 General and administrative expenses 38,469,631 9,171,998 - 47,641,629 6,598,289 Other operating expenses 666,301 1,541,981 - 2,208,282 305,844 Impairment loss of goodwill - - - - - Other general expenses 5,844,575 - - 5,844,575 809,464 Total operating costs and expenses 206,661,772 75,817,889 (275,222) 282,204,439 39,084,864

Operating costs were RMB208.1 million (US$28.8 million)[1], a 14.4% year-over-year decrease.

Operating costs of the hotel business were RMB146.2 million (US$20.3 million)[1], a 8.9% year-over-year increase. The increase was mainly attributable to higher utilities costs due to the improvement in L&O hotels' RevPAR, and higher rental and personnel costs due to the increase in the number of L&O hotels and F&M hotels.

Operating costs of the restaurant business were RMB62.1million (US$8.6 million)[1], a 43.1% year-over-year decrease, due to closure of L&O stores.

Selling and marketing expenses were RMB18.4 million (US$2.5 million)[1], a 14.8% year-over-year increase.

Selling and marketing expenses of the hotel business were RMB15.5 million (US$2.1 million)[1], increased from RMB11.1 million one year ago. The increase was mainly attributable to the increase in business development and sales staff numbers.

Selling and marketing expenses of the restaurant business were RMB3.0 million (US$0.4 million)[1], a 40.2% year-over-year decrease, mainly attributable to lower sales staff related expenses after the closure of L&O stores.

General and administrative, or G&A expenses were RMB47.6 million (US$6.6 million)[1], a 17.5% year-over-year decrease.

G&A expenses of the hotel business were RMB38.5 million (US$5.3 million)[1], a 16.5% year-over-year decrease. The decrease was mainly due to the reversal of bad debt resulting from the decrease in long-aged accounts receivable.

G&A expenses of the restaurant business were RMB9.2 million (US$1.3 million)[1], a 21.4% year-over-year decrease, mainly due to lower staff related expenses and lower bad debts.

Other general expenses were RMB5.8 million (US$0.8 million)[1], a 49.9% year-over-year decrease. These expenses include provisions for loan receivables related to franchisee loans. The year-over-year decrease was attributable to the decrease in the loan balance thanks to the repayment of overdue debts.

Gross profit was RMB144.1 million (US$20.0 million)[1], a year-over-year increase of 5.9%. Gross margin was 40.9%, compared to 35.9% a year ago. The gross profit of the hotel business was RMB128.6 million (US$17.8 million)[1], an 8.7% year-over-year increase. The gross profit of the restaurant business was RMB15.5 million (US$2.1 million)[1], a 13.7% year-over-year decrease.

Income from operations was RMB72.2 million (US$10 million)[1] , compared to income from operations of RMB52.3 million in the first quarter of 2023, with a margin of 20.5%.

Income from operations of the hotel business was RMB70.4 million (US$9.7 million)[1], compared to an income from operations of RMB52 million in the first quarter of 2023, with a margin of 25.6%.

Income from operations of the restaurant business was RMB1.9 million (US$0.3 million)[1], compared to income from operations of RMB0.6 million in the first quarter of 2023, with a margin of 2.4%.

Net income was RMB57.3 million (US$7.9 million)[1], compared to a net income of RMB32.6 million in the first quarter of 2023, and net margin was 16.3%.

Net income of the hotel business was RMB57.3 million (US$7.9 million)[1], compared to a net income of RMB35.0 million in the first quarter of 2023, and net margin was 20.8%.

Net loss of the restaurant business was nil, compared to a net loss of RMB2.2 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)[2] was RMB109.4 million (US$15.2 million)[1], a year-over-year increase of 17.2%. Adjusted EBITDA margin, defined as adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) as a percentage of total revenues, was 31.1%, compared to 24.6% a year ago.

Core net income (non-GAAP) [3] was RMB60.7 million (US$8.4 million)[1], a year-over-year increase of 21.5%. The core net margin, defined as core net income (non-GAAP) as a percentage of total revenues, was 17.2%, compared to 13.2% one year ago.

Earnings per American Depositary Share, or ADS, (basic and diluted) were RMB0.58 (US$0.08)[1], up from RMB0.36 one year ago. Core net income per ADS (basic and diluted) (non-GAAP) was RMB0.6 (US$0.08)[1], up from RMB0.49 a year ago.

Cash flow Operating cash inflow was RMB90.7 million (US$12.6 million)[1] as a result of income from operations. Investing cash inflow for the first quarter of 2024 was RMB213.1 million (US$29.5 million)[1], which was primarily attributable to proceeds from maturities of short-term investments and offset by the increase of long-term time investments. Financing cash inflow was RMB83.2 million (US$11.5 million)[1], mainly attributable to the drawing down of bank facilities and offset by the repayment of bank borrowings.

Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments, investments in equity securities and time deposits. As of March 31, 2024, the Company had total cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short term investments, investments in equity securities and time deposits of RMB1,517.3 million (US$210.1 million)[1],compared to RMB1,337.1 million as of December 31, 2023.The increase was mainly due to continued improvement in our operating performance, drawing down of bank facilities, and repayment from franchisees.

Guidance

Based on our performance in the first five months of this year, we maintain our previous revenue guidance for the hotel business, that we expect to grow 7% to 12% year-over-year. We are withdrawing our guidance for the restaurant business given the significant revenue unpredictability resulting from its strategic repositioning.

The guidance set forth above reflects the Company's current and preliminary views based on its recovery and may not be indicative of the final financial results for any future periods or the full year.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and core net income, as we present them, are useful financial metrics to assess our operating and financial performance before the impact of investing and financing transactions, income taxes and certain non-core and non-recurring items in our financial statements.

The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and core net income should not be construed as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by other charges and gains we consider to be outside the ordinary course of our business.

The use of Adjusted EBITDA and core net income has certain limitations because it does not reflect all items of income and expenses that affect our operations. Items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA and core net income are significant components in understanding and assessing our operating and financial performance. Depreciation and amortization expense for various long-term assets, income tax and share-based compensation have been and will be incurred and are not reflected in the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA. Each of these items should also be considered in the overall evaluation of our results. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA and core net income do not consider capital expenditures and other investing activities and should not be considered as a measure of our liquidity. We compensate for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of our depreciation and amortization, interest expense/income, gains/losses from investments in equity securities, income tax expenses, share-based compensation, share of loss in equity investes, government subsidies and other relevant items both in our reconciliations to the corresponding U.S. GAAP financial measures and in our consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance.

The terms Adjusted EBITDA and core net income are not defined under U.S. GAAP, and Adjusted EBITDA and core net income are not measures of net income, operating income, operating performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. When assessing our operating and financial performance, you should not consider this data in isolation or as a substitute for our net income, operating income or any other operating performance measure that is calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, our Adjusted EBITDA and core net income may not be comparable to Adjusted EBITDA and core net income or similarly titled measures utilized by other companies since such other companies may not calculate Adjusted EBITDA and core net income in the same manner as we do.

Reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA and core net income, to the consolidated statement of operations information are included at the end of this press release.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. ("GreenTree" or the "Company") (NYSE: GHG) is a leading hospitality and restaurant management group in China. As of March 31, 2023, GreenTree had a total number of 4,256 hotels and 185 restaurants. In 2023, HOTELS magazine ranked GreenTree 12th among the 225 largest global hotel groups in terms of number of hotels in its annual HOTELS' 225. GreenTree was the fourth largest hospitality company in China in 2022 according to the China Hospitality Association. In 2023, GreenTree completed its acquisition of Da Niang Dumplings and Bellagio, two leading restaurant chain businesses in China.

GreenTree has a broad portfolio of diverse brands spanning from the economy to mid-scale, up-scale and luxury segments of the hospitality industry mainly in China. Through its strong membership base, expansive booking network, superior system management with moderate charges, and fully supported by its operating departments including Decoration, Engineering, Purchasing, Operation, IT and Finance, GreenTree aims to keep closer relationships with all of its clients and partners by providing a diverse brand portfolio that features comfort, style and value.

For more information on GreenTree, please visit http://ir.998.com

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

March 31

March 31

March 31

2023

2024

2024

RMB

RMB

US$ ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents 953,822,859

1,152,175,405

159,574,451 Restricted cash 2,720,982

4,532,526

627,748 Short-term investments 225,021,572

31,572

4,373 Investments in equity securities 32,272,989

22,146,357

3,067,235 Accounts receivable, net of allowance 142,262,308

122,414,456

16,954,206 Amounts due from related parties 47,062,819

20,692,709

2,865,907 Prepaid rent -

-

- Inventories 29,534,072

8,400,721

1,163,486 Other current assets 139,201,294

126,002,104

17,451,090 Loans receivable, net 158,565,259

103,678,058

14,359,245 Total current assets 1,730,464,154

1,560,073,908

216,067,741











Non-current assets:









Amounts due from a related party 112,360,000

110,000,000

15,234,824 Restricted cash 26,367,272

19,315,343

2,675,144 Long-term time deposits -

285,570,000

39,550,988 Loans receivable, net 149,792,749

65,855,806

9,120,924 Property and equipment, net 888,599,359

784,053,346

108,590,134 Intangible assets, net 173,172,989

116,036,169

16,070,824 Goodwill 128,752,950

177,082,468

24,525,639 Long-term investments 180,824,192

180,600,002

25,012,811 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,611,536,252

1,555,590,403

215,446,782 Other assets 115,656,298

107,382,513

14,872,306 Deferred tax assets 243,093,543

244,795,647

33,903,806 TOTAL ASSETS 5,360,619,758

5,206,355,605

721,071,923























LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









Current liabilities:









Long-term bank loans, current portion -

200,000

27,700 Short-term bank loans 278,500,000

200,000

27,700 Accounts payable 128,212,354

64,268,468

8,901,080 Advance from customers 30,083,605

18,436,298

2,553,398 Amounts due to related parties 23,177,949

14,800,188

2,049,802 Salary and welfare payable 93,837,623

82,025,103

11,360,346 Deferred rent -

-

- Deferred revenue 197,096,092

192,051,020

26,598,759 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 555,241,803

423,194,165

58,611,715 Income tax payable 71,251,884

121,029,924

16,762,451 Dividends payable -

-

- Operating lease liabilities, current 266,944,100

283,904,384

39,320,303 Deferred tax liabilities 34,408,879

-

- Total current liabilities 1,678,754,289

1,200,109,550

166,213,254























Long-term bank loans 160,000,000

256,600,000

35,538,690 Deferred rent -

-

- Deferred revenue 230,935,621

195,259,974

27,043,194 Other long-term liabilities 121,625,146

118,615,555

16,428,065 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 1,463,742,002

1,418,705,518

196,488,445 Deferred tax liabilities 36,591,348

97,657,120

13,525,355 Unrecognized tax benefits 365,027,137

389,681,763

53,970,301 TOTAL LIABILITIES 4,056,675,543

3,676,629,480

509,207,304











Shareholders' equity:









Class A ordinary shares 222,587,070

222,587,070

30,827,953 Class B ordinary shares 115,534,210

115,534,210

16,001,303 Paid-in capital 94,000,801

-

- Treasury Stock (16,971,057)

(36,677,832)

(5,079,821) Additional paid-in capital 1,491,516,416

1,680,729,011

232,778,279 Retained earnings (Accumulated losses) (665,211,634)

(509,443,169)

(70,557,064) Accumulated other comprehensive income 28,542,678

20,783,387

2,878,466 Total GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. shareholders' equity 1,269,998,484

1,493,512,677

206,849,116











Non-controlling interests 33,945,729

36,213,449

5,015,505 Total shareholders' equity 1,303,944,213

1,529,726,126

211,864,621











TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 5,360,619,758

5,206,355,605

721,071,923

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

Quarter Ended

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2024

March 31, 2024

RMB

RMB

US$ Revenues









Leased-and-operated revenues 170,890,916

168,909,772

23,393,733 Franchised-and-managed revenues 170,444,376

152,694,853

21,147,993 Wholesales and others 37,885,127

30,622,804

4,241,209 Total revenues 379,220,419

352,227,429

48,782,935











Operating costs and expenses









Operating costs (243,155,310)

(208,120,351)

(28,824,336) Selling and marketing expenses (16,015,579)

(18,389,602)

(2,546,931) General and administrative expenses (57,755,145)

(47,641,629)

(6,598,289) Other operating expenses (1,492,483)

(2,208,282)

(305,844) Impairment loss of goodwill









Other general expenses (11,664,345)

(5,844,575)

(809,464) Total operating costs and expenses (330,082,862)

(282,204,439)

(39,084,864)











Other operating income 3,159,519

2,225,933

308,288 Income from operations 52,297,076

72,248,923

10,006,359











Interest income and other, net 7,629,014

8,946,539

1,239,081 Interest expense (5,528,061)

(1,739,829)

(240,964) Gains (losses) from investment in equity securities (4,536,562)

(9,252,584)

(1,281,468) Other income, net (2,149,582)

13,234,570

1,832,967 Income before income taxes 47,711,885

83,437,619

11,555,975











Income tax expense (14,708,875)

(26,447,961)

(3,663,000) Income (loss) before share of gains in equity investees 33,003,010

56,989,658

7,892,975











Share of loss/(income) in equity investees, net of tax (445,618)

305,209

42,271 Net income(loss) 32,557,392

57,294,867

7,935,246











Net loss/(income) attributable to non-controlling interests 3,768,594

1,601,766

221,842 Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders 36,325,986

58,896,633

8,157,088











Net earnings per share









Class A ordinary share-basic and diluted 0.36

0.58

0.08 Class B ordinary share-basic and diluted 0.36

0.58

0.08











Net earnings per ADS









Class A ordinary share-basic and diluted 0.36

0.58

0.08 Class B ordinary share-basic and diluted 0.36

0.58

0.08











Weighted average shares outstanding









Class A ordinary share-basic and diluted 0.36

0.58

0.08 Class B ordinary share-basic and diluted 0.36

0.58

0.08











Other comprehensive income, net of tax









Foreign currency translation adjustments 810,574

(7,617,895)

(1,055,066) Unrealized gains(loss) on available-for-sale investments, net of tax -

-

-











Comprehensive income, net of tax 33,367,966

49,676,972

6,880,180











Comprehensive loss/(income) attributable to non-controlling interests 3,768,594

1,601,766

221,842 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders 37,136,560

51,278,738

7,102,022

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Unaudited Hotel Business Results

Quarter Ended

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2024

March 31, 2024

RMB

RMB

US$ Revenues









Leased-and-operated revenues 82,073,240

122,541,793

16,971,842 Franchised-and-managed revenues 169,480,457

151,159,511

20,935,350 Others 1,036,848

1,144,727

158,543 Total revenues 252,590,545

274,846,031

38,065,735











Operating costs and expenses









Hotel operating costs (134,236,998)

(146,226,642)

(20,252,156) Selling and marketing expenses (11,075,999)

(15,454,623)

(2,140,441) General and administrative expenses (46,092,069)

(38,469,631)

(5,327,982) Other operating expenses (151,220)

(666,301)

(92,282) Other general expenses (11,664,345)

(5,844,575)

(809,464) Total operating costs and expenses (203,220,631)

(206,661,772)

(28,622,325)











Other operating income 2,608,096

2,182,615

302,289 Income from operations 51,978,010

70,366,874

9,745,699











Interest income and other, net 7,475,298

8,930,356

1,236,840 Interest expense (4,724,690)

(1,740,682)

(241,082) Gains (losses) from investment in equity securities (4,536,562)

(9,310,256)

(1,289,456) Other income, net (2,426,540)

13,304,900

1,842,707 Income before income taxes 47,765,516

81,551,192

11,294,708











Income tax expense (12,365,854)

(24,556,921)

(3,401,094) Income (loss) before share of gains in equity investees 35,399,662

56,994,271

7,893,614











Share of loss/(income) in equity investees, net of tax (445,618)

305,209

42,271 Net income(loss) 34,954,044

57,299,480

7,935,885

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Unaudited Restaurant Business Results

Quarter Ended

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2024

March 31, 2024

RMB

RMB

US$ Revenues









Leased-and-operated revenues 89,376,893

46,367,979

6,421,891 Franchised-and-managed revenues 963,919

1,535,341

212,642 Wholesales and others 36,848,279

29,753,299

4,120,784 Total revenues 127,189,091

77,656,619

10,755,317











Operating costs and expenses









Restaurant operating costs (109,219,983)

(62,149,597)

(8,607,620) Selling and marketing expenses (4,939,580)

(2,954,313)

(409,168) General and administrative expenses (11,663,076)

(9,171,998)

(1,270,307) Other operating expenses (1,341,263)

(1,541,981)

(213,562) Total operating costs and expenses (127,163,902)

(75,817,889)

(10,500,657)











Other operating income 551,423

43,318

5,999 Income from operations 576,612

1,882,048

260,659











Interest income and other, net 153,716

16,183

2,241 Interest expense (803,371)

853

118 Gains (losses) from investment in equity securities -

57,672

7,987 Other income, net 276,958

(70,330)

(9,741) Income before income taxes 203,915

1,886,426

261,264











Income tax expense (2,407,407)

(1,891,040)

(261,906) Income (loss) before share of gains in equity investees (2,203,492)

(4,614)

(642)











Share of loss/(income) in equity investees, net of tax -

-

- Net income(loss) (2,203,492)

(4,614)

(642)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2023

Hotel

Restaurant

Elimination

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB Revenues













Leased-and-operated revenues 82,073,240

89,376,893

(559,217)

170,890,916 Franchised-and-managed revenues 169,480,457

963,919

-

170,444,376 Wholesales and Others 1,036,848

36,848,279

-

37,885,127 Total revenues 252,590,545

127,189,091

(559,217)

379,220,419















Operating costs and expenses













Operating costs (134,236,998)

(109,219,983)

301,671

(243,155,310) Selling and marketing expenses (11,075,999)

(4,939,580)

-

(16,015,579) General and administrative expenses (46,092,069)

(11,663,076)

-

(57,755,145) Other operating expenses (151,220)

(1,341,263)

-

(1,492,483) Other general expenses (11,664,345)

-

-

(11,664,345) Total operating costs and expenses (203,220,631)

(127,163,902)

301,671

(330,082,862)















Other operating income 2,608,096

551,423

-

3,159,519 Income from operations 51,978,010

576,612

(257,546)

52,297,076

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

March 31, 2024

March 31, 2024

March 31, 2024

March 31, 2024

Hotel

Restaurant

Elimination

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB Revenues













Leased-and-operated revenues 122,541,793

46,367,979

-

168,909,772 Franchised-and-managed revenues 151,159,511

1,535,341

-

152,694,853 Wholesales and Others 1,144,727

29,753,299

(275,222)

30,622,804 Total revenues 274,846,031

77,656,619

(275,222)

352,227,429















Operating costs and expenses













Operating costs (146,226,642)

(62,149,597)

255,888

(208,120,351) Selling and marketing expenses (15,454,623)

(2,954,313)

19,334

(18,389,602) General and administrative expenses (38,469,631)

(9,171,998)

-

(47,641,629) Other operating expenses (666,301)

(1,541,981)

-

(2,208,282) Other general expenses (5,844,575)

-

-

(5,844,575) Total operating costs and expenses (206,661,772)

(75,817,889)

275,222

(282,204,439)















Other operating income 2,182,615

43,318

-

2,225,933 Income from operations 70,366,874

1,882,048

-

72,248,923

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Quarter Ended

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2024

March 31, 2024

RMB

RMB

US$











Operating activities:









Net (loss) income 32,557,392

57,294,867

7,935,247











Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization 31,337,638

31,341,704

4,340,776 Impairment of long-lived assets 2,900,000

-

- Share of （income）loss in equity method investments 445,618

(305,209)

(42,271) Noncash lease expense 64,053,832

64,818,043

8,977,195 Loss from disposal of a subsidiary 1,223,952

-

- Interest income (390,378)

-

- Bad debt expenses 12,359,278

5,473,571

758,081 (Gains) losses and impairment on equity securities held 4,536,562

9,252,584

1,281,468 Loss (gains) on disposal of property, plant and equipment (113,587)

2,352,048

325,755 Foreign exchange （gains）losses 987,543

(8,088,429)

(1,120,234) Share-based compensation (11,636)

15,662

2,169 Accounts receivable (7,050,882)

1,844,427

255,450 Inventories 969,640

12,061,769

1,670,536 Amounts due from related parties (961,185)

(397,603)

(55,067) Other current assets (7,726,682)

(5,490,017)

(760,359) Other assets 4,964,235

(2,656,913)

(367,978) Accounts payable 4,690,325

(8,858,209)

(1,226,848) Amounts due to related parties (1,632,355)

(1,876,431)

(259,883) Salary and welfare payable 4,494,565

(4,306,993)

(596,512) Deferred revenue (4,481,873)

(6,876,613)

(952,400) Advance from customers 3,602,826

(3,956,799)

(548,010) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 76,271,975

(23,815,642)

(3,298,428) Income tax payable 18,311,461

8,247,211

1,142,226 Unrecognized tax benefits 15,024,896

7,555,977

1,046,491 Operating lease liabilities (56,063,542)

(41,913,938)

(5,805,013) Other long-term liabilities (6,570,885)

(1,096,187)

(151,820) Deferred taxes (28,194,988)

110,338

15,282 Net cash provided by operating activities 165,533,745

90,729,218

12,565,853











Investing activities:









Purchases of property, plant and equipment (34,116,117)

(10,554,525)

(1,461,785) Purchases of intangible assets (42,454)

-

- Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 6,973,574

1,733,100

240,032 Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments 91,400,378

419,362,037

58,080,971 Purchases of long-term investments -

(222,230,000)

(30,778,500) Proceeds from disposal of a subsidiary 18,900,000

-

- Loan to third parties (1,000,000)

-

- Repayment of loan from third parties 468,319

1,371,953

190,013 Loan to franchisees (7,029,596)

-

- Repayment from franchisees 26,834,584

23,461,007

3,249,312 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities 102,388,688

213,143,572

29,520,043











Financing activities:









Repayment of bank loans (136,600,000)

(116,800,000)

(16,176,613) Proceeds from bank loans 117,000,000

200,000,000

27,699,680 Capital contribution from non-controlling interest holders -

-

- Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (19,600,000)

83,200,000

11,523,067











Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (40,524)

(2,650,223)

(367,052)











Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents 248,281,909

384,422,562

53,241,910 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 734,629,202

791,600,712

109,635,432 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 982,911,111

1,176,023,274

162,877,342

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

Quarter Ended

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2024

March 31, 2024

RMB

RMB

US$ Net income 32,557,393

57,294,867

7,935,247











Deduct:









Other operating income 3,159,519

2,225,933

308,288 Interest income and other, net 7,629,014

8,946,539

1,239,081 Share of gain in equity investees, net of tax -

305,209

42,271 Other income, net -

13,234,570

1,832,967











Add:









Other operating expenses 1,492,483

2,208,282

305,844 Other general expenses 11,664,345

5,844,575

809,464 Income tax expenses (benefits) 14,708,875

26,447,961

3,663,000 Share of loss in equity investees, net of tax 445,618

-

- Interest expenses 5,528,061

1,739,829

240,964 Depreciation and amortization 31,080,092

31,341,704

4,340,776 Losses from investment in equity securities 4,536,562

9,252,584

1,281,468 Other expense, net 2,149,582

-

- Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 93,374,478

109,417,551

15,154,156

















Quarter Ended

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2024

March 31, 2024

RMB

RMB

US$ Net income 32,557,393

57,294,867

7,935,247











Deduct:









Government subsidies (net of 25% tax) 396,060

259,886

35,994 Gains from investment in equity securities (net of 25% tax) -

-

- Other income (net of 25% tax) -

9,925,928

1,374,725











Add:









Share-based compensation (11,636)

15,662

2,169 Losses from investments in equity securities (net of 25% tax) 3,402,422

6,939,438

961,101 Other expense (net of 25% tax) 1,612,187

-

- One-time fees and expenses 1,147,778

815,188

112,902 Other general expenses 11,664,345

5,844,575

809,464 Core net income (Non-GAAP) 49,976,429

60,723,916

8,410,164











Core net income per ADS (Non-GAAP)









Class A ordinary share-basic and diluted 0.49

0.60

0.08 Class B ordinary share-basic and diluted 0.49

0.60

0.08

Hotel Operational Data



March 31, 2023 March 31, 2024 Total hotels in operation: 4,084 4,256 Leased and owned hotels 64 66 Franchised hotels 4,020 4,190 Total hotel rooms in operation 302,425 313,531 Leased and owned hotels 6,992 7,392 Franchised hotels 295,433 306,139 Number of cities 355 345







Quarter Ended 2023 Q1 2024 Q1 Occupancy rate (as a percentage)



Leased-and-owned hotels 62.9 % 66.6 % Franchised hotels 71.9 % 67.9 % Blended 71.7 % 67.8 % Average daily rate (in RMB)



Leased-and-owned hotels 229 235 Franchised hotels 166 167 Blended 167 169 RevPAR (in RMB)



Leased-and-owned hotels 144 157 Franchised hotels 119 113 Blended 120 114



Number of Hotels in Operation Number of Hotel Rooms in Operation

March 31, 2023 March 31, 2024 Marchr 31, 2023 March 31, 2024 Mid-to-up-scale 425 498 41,124 47,264 GreenTree Eastern 202 233 22,212 25,191 Deepsleep Hotel 7 7 534 534 Gem 54 75 4,845 6,588 Gya 69 74 5,809 6,121 Vx 86 95 7,492 8,263 Urban Garden and others 7 14 232 567 Mid-scale 2,952 2,942 230,729 230,362 GreenTree Inn 2,225 2,260 182,242 182,570 GT Alliance 544 493 38,084 37,290 GreenTree Dianjing 55 58 1,305 1,296 GreenTree Apartment 20 21 1,289 1,382 Vatica 108 110 7,809 7,824 City 118 Selected and others - - - - Economy hotels 707 816 30,572 35,905 Shell 707 816 30,572 35,905 City 118 and others - - - - Total 4,084 4,256 302,425 313,531

Restaurant Operational Data



March 31, 2023 March 31, 2024 Total restaurants in operation: 255 185 Leased and owned restaurants 116 27 Franchised restaurants 139 158 Number of cities 64 53 Da Niang Dumplings 219 153 Bellagio 36 32







Quarter Ended 2023 Q1 2024 Q1 ADT



Leased-and-owned restaurants 61 44 Franchised restaurants 48 50 Blended 109 94 AC (in RMB)



Leased-and-owned restaurants 67 80 Franchised restaurants 40 40 Blended 55 59 ADS (in RMB)



Leased-and-owned restaurants 4,135 3,484 Franchised restaurants 1,915 2,041 Blended 6,050 5,525

