GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results
25 Mar, 2024, 23:06 ET
- Total revenues increased by 3.2% year over year to RMB372.2 million (US$52.4 million)[1].
- Income from operations was RMB23.1 million (US$3.2 million) compared to RMB-5.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 .
- Net income was RMB7.4 million (US$1.0 million) compared to RMB-3.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.
- Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)[2] increased by 2.1% year over year to RMB116.3 million (US$16.4 million)[1].
SHANGHAI, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE: GHG) ("GreenTree", the "Company", "we", "us" and "our"), a leading hospitality and restaurant management group in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year of 2023. As Da Niang Dumplings and Bellagio, two leading restaurant chain businesses in China, were all under the control of GreenTree Inns Hotel Management Group, Inc., until their acquisition by the Company, the acquisition was accounted for a common-control acquisition in a manner similar to the pooling -of-interests method. The consolidated balance sheets and consolidated statements of comprehensive income/(loss) include the results of each of the combining entities or businesses from the earliest date presented or since the date when the combining entities or businesses first came under common control. In this report, the comparative financial data have been restated to reflect the business combinations under common control.
[1] The conversion of Renminbi ("RMB") into United States dollars ("US$") is based on the exchange rate of US$1.00=RMB 7.0999 on December 31, 2023 as set forth in H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board and available at https://www.federalreserve.gov/releases/h10/20220103/.
[2] Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) is calculated as net income plus other operating expenses, income tax expense, share of loss in equity investees, net of tax, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, losses from investment in equity securities and other general expenses, but excludes other operating income, interest income and other, net, gains from investment in equity securities, share of gains in equity investees (net of tax), and other income, net. The calculation of Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) included in this report has been aligned according to the above mentioned definition.
Fourth Quarter of 2023 Operational Highlights
Hotels
- A total of 4,238 hotels with 309,495 hotel rooms were in operation as of December 31, 2023.
- The Company opened 107 hotels and had a pipeline of 963 hotels contracted for or under development as of December 31, 2023.
- The average daily room rate was RMB177, an increase of 7.3% from RMB165 in the fourth quarter of 2022.
- The occupancy rate was 72.4%, up from63.0% in the fourth quarter of 2022.
- Revenue per available room, or RevPAR, was RMB128, a 23.3% year-over-year increase.
Restaurants
- A total of 194 restaurants were in operation as of December 31, 2023.
- The AC (average check) was RMB54, a 19.3% year-over-year increase.
- The ADT (average daily tickets) was 101, down from 105 in the fourth quarter of 2022.
- The ADS (average daily sales per store) was RMB5,433, an increase of 14% from RMB4,780 in the fourth quarter of 2022.
"2023 marked a return to more normal times in the hospitality industry in China as we left the COVID pandemic behind us and focused on growing our hotel business again in terms of revenues, profitability, and hotel openings, while we continued to diversify geographically. For the full year, revenues came in at RMB1,627 million and net income was RMB310.6 million compared to a loss of RMB446.1 million in 2022. We ended the year with 4,238 hotels in operation and 963 in our pipeline."
"It was also a year of transformation in our restaurant business with a greater focus on leveraging our expertise to attract and support franchisees as we continue to grow our footprint in local communities."
"We are very thankful to our team, franchisees, and partners who worked extremely hard under difficult conditions and to our customers who remained loyal to our many brands. We believe the China travel market will remain robust and we look confidently to a better future for all our stakeholders," said Mr. Alex S. Xu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GreenTree.
Fourth Quarter of 2023 Financial Results
|
Quarter Ended
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
2022
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
Hotel
|
Restaurant
|
Elimination
|
Total
|
Revenues
|
Leased-and-operated revenues
|
84,299,894
|
77,192,256
|
(1,070,750)
|
160,421,400
|
Franchised-and-managed
|
152,893,262
|
6,936,922
|
159,830,184
|
Wholesales and others
|
798,068
|
39,834,953
|
(223,991)
|
40,409,030
|
Total revenues
|
237,991,224
|
123,964,131
|
(1,294,741)
|
360,660,614
|
Quarter Ended
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
Hotel
|
Restaurant
|
Elimination
|
Total
|
Total
|
Revenues
|
Leased-and-operated
|
125,521,091
|
48,191,718
|
1,075,554
|
174,788,363
|
24,618,426
|
Franchised-and-managed
|
162,861,220
|
9,665,210
|
172,526,430
|
24,299,839
|
Wholesales and others
|
1,267,182
|
29,865,880
|
(6,284,350)
|
24,848,712
|
3,499,868
|
Total revenues
|
289,649,493
|
87,722,808
|
(5,208,796)
|
372,163,505
|
52,418,133
2023 Financial Results
|
Year Ended
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
Hotel
|
Restaurant
|
Elimination
|
Total
|
Revenues
|
Leased-and-operated revenues
|
338,506,220
|
362,806,697
|
(1,290,268)
|
700,022,649
|
Franchised-and-managed revenues
|
582,441,077
|
39,243,436
|
621,684,513
|
Wholesales and others
|
15,853,985
|
131,737,118
|
(223,991)
|
147,367,112
|
Total revenues
|
936,801,282
|
533,787,251
|
(1,514,259)
|
1,469,074,274
|
Year Ended
|
December
|
December
|
December
|
December
|
December
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
Hotel
|
Restaurant
|
Elimination
|
Total
|
Total
|
Revenues
|
Leased-and-operated
|
490,924,060
|
296,890,282
|
787,814,342
|
110,961,329
|
Franchised-and-managed
revenues
|
696,321,236
|
44,175,022
|
740,496,258
|
104,296,717
|
Wholesales and others
|
4,660,777
|
100,570,661
|
(6,284,350)
|
98,947,088
|
13,936,406
|
Total revenues
|
1,191,906,073
|
441,635,965
|
(6,284,350)
|
1,627,257,688
|
229,194,452
Total revenues were RMB372.2 million (US$52.4 million)，a 3.2% year-over-year increase.
Hotel revenues were RMB289.6 million (US$40.8 million), a 21.7% year-over-year increase. The increase was mainly attributable to the recovery in RevPAR and the increase in the number of hotels.
Restaurant revenues were RMB87.7 million (US$12.4 million), a 29.2% year-over-year decrease. The decrease was mainly due to the closure of L&O stores, and partially offset by an increase in ADS.
Total revenues for the year were RMB1,627.3 million (US$229.2 million)[1], a 10.8% year-over-year increase.
Total revenues from leased-and-operated, or L&O, hotels and restaurants were RMB174.8 million (US$24.6 million)[1], a 9.0% year-over-year increase.
Total revenues from L&O hotels were RMB125.5 million (US$17.7 million)[1], an 48.9% year-over-year increase. The increase was primarily attributable to a 24.0% year-over-year increase in the fourth quarter RevPAR of L&O hotels and four newly opened L&O hotels in the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.
Total revenues from L&O restaurants were RMB48.2 million (US$6.8 million)[1], a 37.6 % year-over-year decrease. The decrease was mainly due to the closure of L&O stores, and partially offset by an increase in ADS .
Total revenues from L&O hotels and restaurants for the year were RMB787.8 million (US$111.0 million)[1], a 12.5% year-over-year increase.
Total revenues from franchised-and-managed, or F&M, hotels and restaurants were RMB172.5 million (US$24.3 million), a 7.9% year-over-year increase.
Total revenues from F&M hotels were RMB162.9 million (US$22.9 million), a 6.5% year-over-year increase. Initial franchise fees increased 104.4% year-over-year, mainly because of the increase in the gross opening number of F&M hotels. Recurring franchisee management fees and others increaesed by 2.6% year-over-year, primarily due to a 20.6% increase in F&M hotels' Revpar,and offset by the a waving of franchisee management fees for refurbished hotels.
Total revenues from F&M restaurants were RMB9.7 million (US$1.4 million), a 39.3% year-over-year increase. The increase was mainly due to the increase in ADS, and a net increase of 12 F&M restaurants. Total revenues from F&M restaurants for the year were RMB44.2 million (US$6.2 million)[1], an 12.6% year-over-year increase.
Total revenues from F&M hotels and restaurants for the year were RMB740.5 million (US$104.3 million)[1], a 19.1% year-over-year increase.
Total revenues from wholesale and others were RMB24.8 million (US$3.5 million), a 38.5% year-over-year decrease, mainly because of reduced business from supermarkets, partially offset by increased business through distributors. Total revenues from wholesale and others for the year were RMB98.9 million (US$13.9 million), a 32.9% year-over-year decrease.
Total operating costs and expenses
|
Quarter Ended
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
Hotel
|
Restaurant
|
Elimination
|
Total
|
Operating costs and expenses
|
Operating costs
|
143,637,483
|
114,848,354
|
(95,608)
|
258,390,229
|
Selling and marketing expenses
|
8,246,791
|
2,110,091
|
(19,904)
|
10,336,978
|
General and administrative
|
56,758,869
|
9,172,602
|
65,931,471
|
Other operating expenses
|
860,771
|
2,615,189
|
3,475,960
|
Impairment loss of goodwill
|
91,236,480
|
91,236,480
|
Other general expenses
|
(69,310,842)
|
13,041,702
|
(56,269,140)
|
Total operating costs and
|
231,429,552
|
141,787,938
|
(115,512)
|
373,101,978
|
Quarter Ended
|
December
|
December
|
December
|
December
|
December
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
Hotel
|
Restaurant
|
Elimination
|
Total
|
Total
|
Operating costs and
|
Operating costs
|
154,556,991
|
66,896,044
|
(9,861,359)
|
211,591,676
|
29,802,064
|
Selling and marketing expenses
|
8,318,853
|
2,821,243
|
(49,623)
|
11,090,473
|
1,562,060
|
General and administrative
|
49,670,060
|
8,374,981
|
58,045,041
|
8,175,473
|
Other operating expenses
|
3,429,367
|
139,799
|
3,569,166
|
502,707
|
Impairment loss of goodwill
|
Other general expenses
|
36,260,493
|
39,913,000
|
76,173,493
|
10,728,812
|
Total operating costs and
|
252,235,764
|
118,145,067
|
(9,910,982)
|
360,469,849
|
50,771,116
|
Year Ended
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
Hotel
|
Restaurant
|
Elimination
|
Total
|
Operating costs and expenses
|
Operating costs
|
594,019,322
|
472,289,395
|
204,234
|
1,066,512,951
|
Selling and marketing expenses
|
38,534,427
|
29,975,916
|
(19,904)
|
68,490,439
|
General and administrative
|
210,759,610
|
48,754,252
|
259,513,862
|
Other operating expenses
|
3,244,855
|
5,171,505
|
8,416,360
|
Impairment loss of goodwill
|
91,236,480
|
91,236,480
|
Other general expenses
|
461,597,460
|
13,041,702
|
474,639,162
|
Total operating costs and
|
1,399,392,154
|
569,232,770
|
184,330
|
1,968,809,254
|
Year Ended
|
December
|
December
|
December
|
December
|
December
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
Hotel
|
Restaurant
|
Elimination
|
Total
|
Total
|
Operating costs and
|
Operating costs
|
598,841,951
|
359,018,687
|
(10,421,824)
|
947,438,814
|
133,443,966
|
Selling and marketing
|
47,434,683
|
24,232,973
|
(49,623)
|
71,618,033
|
10,087,189
|
General and administrative
|
166,861,387
|
41,572,291
|
208,433,678
|
29,357,270
|
Other operating expenses
|
4,453,446
|
7,251,107
|
11,704,553
|
1,648,552
|
Impairment loss of goodwill
|
Other general expenses
|
63,556,586
|
39,913,000
|
103,469,586
|
14,573,386
|
Total operating costs and
|
881,148,053
|
471,988,058
|
(10,471,447)
|
1,342,664,664
|
189,110,363
Operating costs were RMB211.6 million (US$ 29.8 million)[1], a 18.1% year-over-year decrease.
Operating costs of the hotel business were RMB154.6 million (US$21.8million)[1], a 7.6% year-over-year increase. The increase was mainly due to higher consumables and higher costs for general managers of franchised-and-managed hotels due to the increase in F&M hotels, and partially offset by lower utilities.
Operating costs of the restaurant business were RMB66.9million (US$9.4 million)[1], a 41.8% year-over-year decrease. The decrease was due to closure of L&O stores.
For the year, operating costs were RMB 944.3 million (US$133.0 million) [1], representing an 11.1% decrease.
Selling and marketing expenses were RMB11.1 million (US$1.6 million)[1], a 7.3% year-over-year increase.
Selling and marketing expenses of the hotel business were RMB8.3 million (US$1.2 million)[1], a 0.9% year-over-year increase.
Selling and marketing expenses of the restaurant business were RMB2.8 million (US$0.4 million)[1], a 33.7% year-over-year increase. The increase was mainly attributable to higher sales-channel commissions.
For the year, selling and marketing expenses were RMB71.6 million (US$10.1 million) [1], a 4.6% increase.
General and administrative, or G&A expenses were RMB58.0 million (US$ 8.2 million)[1], a 12.5% year-over-year decrease.
G&A expenses of the hotel business were RMB49.7 million (US$7.0 million)[1], a 12.5 % year-over-year decrease. The decrease was mainly due to lower staff related expenses and lower bad debts.
G&A expenses of the restaurant business were RMB8.4 million (US$1.2 million)[1], a 8.7% year-over-year decrease. The decrease was mainly due to lower staff related expenses.
Other general expenses were RMB76.2 million (US$10.7 million)[1], a 235.4% year-over-year decrease. These expenses include provisions for trademarks especially due to the acquisition of the restaurant business, loan receivables related to franchisee loans, and impairment of assets.
Gross profit was RMB160.6 million (US$22.6 million)[1], a year-over-year increase of 57.0%. Gross margin was 43.1%, compared to 28.4% a year ago. The gross profit of the hotel business was RMB135.1 million (US$19.0 million)[1], an 43.2% year-over-year increase. The gross profit of the restaurant business was RMB20.8 million (US$2.9 million)[1], a 128.5% year-over-year increase. Gross profit for the year was RMB679.8 million (US$95.8 million) [1], a 68.9% year-over-year increase.
Income from operations was RMB23.1 million (US$3.2 million)[1] , compared to loss from operations of RMB5.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, with a margin of 6.2%. Excluding other general expenses, income from operations turned positive at RMB99.2 million(US$14.0 million) with a margin of 6.2%.
Income from operations of the hotel business was RMB47.4 million (US$6.7 million)[1], compared to an income from operations of RMB13.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, with a margin of 16.3%. Excluding other general expenses, income from operations of the hotel business was RMB83.6 million(US$11.8 million), an increase of 137.4%, with a margin of 28.9%.
Loss from operations of the restaurant business was RMB29.0 million (US$4.1 million)[1], compared to loss from operations of RMB17.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, with a margin of -33.1%. Excluding other general expenses, income from operations of the restaurant business turned positive at RMB10.9 million(US$1.5 million) with a margin of 12.4%.
Income from operations for the year was RMB315.8 million (US$44.5 million) [1] compared to loss from operations of RMB471.9 million in 2022, with a margin of 19.4%
Net income was RMB7.4 million (US$1.0 million)[1], compared to a net income of RMB-3.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, and net margin was 2.0%. Excluding other general expenses, net income of the hotel business was RMB161.3 million(US$22.7 million), an increase of 41.6%, with a margin of 43.4%.
Net income of the hotel business was RMB21.0 million (US$3.0 million)[1], compared to a net income of RMB7.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, and net margin was 7.2%. Excluding other general expenses, net income of the restaurant business was RMB57.2 million(US$8.1 million), an increase of 94.7%, with a margin of 19.8%.
Net loss of the restaurant business was RMB18.2 million (US$2.6 million)[1], compared to a net loss of RMB10.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, and net margin was -20.7%.Excluding other general expenses, net income of the restaurant business was RMB21.7 million(US$3.1 million), an increase of 604.5%, with a margin of 24.8%.
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)[2] was RMB116.3 million (US$16.4 million)[1], a year-over-year increase of 2.1%. Adjusted EBITDA margin, defined as adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) as a percentage of total revenues, was 14.0%, compared to 31.6% a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the year was RMB516.6 million (US$72.8 million), a year-over-year increase of 112.9%.
Core net income (non-GAAP) was RMB88.7 million (US$12.5 million)[1], a year-over-year increase of 70.3%. The core net margin, defined as core net income (non-GAAP) as a percentage of total revenues, was 23.8%, compared to 14.4% one year ago. Core net income (non-GAAP) for the year was RMB340.8 million (US$48.0 million)[1], a year-over-year increase of 144.9%.
Earnings per American Depositary Share, or ADS, (basic and diluted) were RMB0.11 (US$0.01 )[1], up from RMB-0.05 one year ago. Core net income per ADS (basic and diluted) (non-GAAP) was RMB0.87 (US$0.12 )[1], up from RMB0.51 a year ago. Earnings per ADS (basic and diluted) for the year was RMB2.6 (US$0.37)[1] up from RMB-3.71 one year ago. Core net income per ADS (basic and diluted) (non-GAAP) was RMB3.34 (US$0.47 )[1] for the year, a increase from RMB1.35 a year ago.
Cash flow Operating cash outflow was RMB 12.8 million (US$1.8 million)[1] as a result of income from operations. Investing cash outflow for the full year 2023 was RMB 126.8million (US$17.9million)[1], which was primarily attributable to purchases of short-term investments and increase of long-term time deposits . The investing cash outflow was partially offset repayment from franchisees. Financing cash inflow was RMB 29.9 million (US$4.2 million)[1], mainly attributable to proceeds from bank borrowings
Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments, investments in equity securities and time deposits. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had total cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short term investments, investments in equity securities and time deposits of RMB 1,337.1 million (US$188.3 million)[1],compared to RMB1,331.4million as of September 30, 2023. The decrease was primarily due to investment in property and repurchase of ordinary shares, partially offset by primarily by bank loans and repayments from franchisees.
Guidance
Taking into account the recovery in long-term trends and short-term industry fluctuations, we expect total revenues of our organic hotel business for the full year of
2024 to grow 7%~12% over the 2023 levels. Furthermore, considering the closure of restaurant LO stores and stores in shopping malls, we expect total revenues from our restaurant and organic hotel businesses for the full year of 2024 to grow 3-5% over the 2023 levels.
The guidance set forth above reflects the Company's current and preliminary views based on its recovery and may not be indicative of the final financial results for any future periods or the full year.
Conference Call
GreenTree's management will hold an earnings conference call at 9:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on March 25, 2024, (9:00 AM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on November 26, 2023).
Dial-in numbers for the live conference call are as follows:
|
International
|
1-412-902-4272
|
Mainland China
|
4001-201-203
|
US
|
1-888-346-8982
|
Hong Kong
|
800-905-945 or 852-3018-4992
|
Singapore
|
800-120-6157
Participants should ask to join the GreenTree call, please dial in approximately 10 minutes before the scheduled time of the call.
A telephone replay of the conference call will be available after the conclusion of the live conference call until April 1, 2024.
Dial-in numbers for the replay are as follows:
|
International Dial-in
|
1-412-317-0088
|
U.S. Toll Free
|
1-877-344-7529
|
Canada Toll Free
|
855-669-9658
|
Passcode:
|
5843477
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at http://ir.998.com.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and core net income, as we present them, are useful financial metrics to assess our operating and financial performance before the impact of investing and financing transactions, income taxes and certain non-core and non-recurring items in our financial statements.
The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and core net income should not be construed as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by other charges and gains we consider to be outside the ordinary course of our business.
The use of Adjusted EBITDA and core net income has certain limitations because it does not reflect all items of income and expenses that affect our operations. Items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA and core net income are significant components in understanding and assessing our operating and financial performance. Depreciation and amortization expense for various long-term assets, income tax and share-based compensation have been and will be incurred and are not reflected in the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA. Each of these items should also be considered in the overall evaluation of our results. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA and core net income do not consider capital expenditures and other investing activities and should not be considered as a measure of our liquidity. We compensate for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of our depreciation and amortization, interest expense/income, gains/losses from investments in equity securities, income tax expenses, share-based compensation, share of loss in equity investees, government subsidies and other relevant items both in our reconciliations to the corresponding U.S. GAAP financial measures and in our consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance.
The terms Adjusted EBITDA and core net income are not defined under U.S. GAAP, and Adjusted EBITDA and core net income are not measures of net income, operating income, operating performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. When assessing our operating and financial performance, you should not consider this data in isolation or as a substitute for our net income, operating income or any other operating performance measure that is calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, our Adjusted EBITDA and core net income may not be comparable to Adjusted EBITDA and core net income or similarly titled measures utilized by other companies since such other companies may not calculate Adjusted EBITDA and core net income in the same manner as we do.
Reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA and core net income, to the consolidated statement of operations information are included at the end of this press release.
About GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. ("GreenTree" or the "Company") (NYSE: GHG) is a leading hospitality and restaurant management group in China. As of December 31, 2023, GreenTree had a total number of 4,238 hotels and 194 restaurants. In 2023, HOTELS magazine ranked GreenTree 12th among the 225 largest global hotel groups in terms of number of hotels in its annual HOTELS' 225. GreenTree was the fourth largest hospitality company in China in 2022 according to the China Hospitality Association. In 2023, GreenTree completed its acquisition of Da Niang Dumplings and Bellagio, two leading restaurant chain businesses in China.
GreenTree has a broad portfolio of diverse brands spanning from the economy to mid-scale, up-scale and luxury segments of the hospitality industry mainly in China. Through its strong membership base, expansive booking network, superior system management with moderate charges, and fully supported by its operating departments including Decoration, Engineering, Purchasing, Operation, IT and Finance, GreenTree aims to keep closer relationships with all of its clients and partners by providing a diverse brand portfolio that features comfort, style and value.
For more information on GreenTree, please visit http://ir.998.com
Safe Harbor Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," "confident," "future," or other similar expressions. GreenTree may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about or based on GreenTree's current beliefs, expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about us and our industry, are forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but not limited to the following: GreenTree's goals and growth strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; trends in the hospitality industry in China and globally; competition in our industry; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and other regions where we operate; the regulatory environment in which we and our franchisees operate; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided, including the forward-looking statements made, in this press release are current as of the date of the press release. Except as required by law, GreenTree undertakes no obligation to update any such information or forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the information is provided or statements are made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
Financial Tables and Operational Data Follow
|
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
|
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
December
|
December
|
December
|
2022
|
2023
|
2023
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
ASSETS
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
699,244,375
|
765,547,547
|
107,825,117
|
Restricted cash
|
7,937,683
|
6,576,906
|
926,338
|
Short-term investments
|
186,031,572
|
417,711,617
|
58,833,451
|
Investments in equity
|
41,361,346
|
26,076,169
|
3,672,752
|
Accounts receivable, net of
|
134,916,930
|
123,887,879
|
17,449,243
|
Amounts due from related
|
425,741,077
|
19,928,781
|
2,806,910
|
Prepaid rent
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Inventories
|
21,920,802
|
20,462,490
|
2,882,081
|
Other current assets
|
114,715,923
|
117,047,122
|
16,485,742
|
Loans receivable, net
|
173,667,175
|
129,521,094
|
18,242,665
|
Total current assets
|
1,805,536,883
|
1,626,759,605
|
229,124,299
|
Non-current assets:
|
Amounts due from a
|
112,360,000
|
110,000,000
|
15,493,176
|
Restricted cash
|
26,779,673
|
19,476,259
|
2,743,174
|
Long-term time deposits
|
130,000,000
|
63,340,000
|
8,921,252
|
Loans receivable, net
|
177,172,509
|
70,690,305
|
9,956,521
|
Property and equipment,
|
883,020,528
|
814,949,026
|
114,783,170
|
Intangible assets, net
|
186,054,705
|
120,202,693
|
16,930,195
|
Goodwill
|
164,528,468
|
164,528,468
|
23,173,350
|
Long-term investments
|
176,854,460
|
184,758,800
|
26,022,733
|
Operating lease
|
1,674,595,179
|
1,535,330,762
|
216,246,815
|
Other assets
|
119,764,831
|
104,725,600
|
14,750,292
|
Deferred tax assets
|
232,643,514
|
239,270,190
|
33,700,501
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
5,689,310,750
|
5,054,031,708
|
711,845,479
|
LIABILITIES AND
|
Current liabilities:
|
Long-term bank loans,
|
141,800,000
|
200,000
|
28,169
|
Short-term bank loans
|
156,300,000
|
116,800,000
|
16,450,936
|
Accounts payable
|
123,577,770
|
73,126,677
|
10,299,677
|
Advance from customers
|
25,604,363
|
22,393,097
|
3,154,002
|
Amounts due to related parties
|
21,717,203
|
23,094,022
|
3,252,725
|
Salary and welfare payable
|
89,343,058
|
86,332,096
|
12,159,621
|
Deferred rent
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Deferred revenue
|
193,352,239
|
186,281,838
|
26,237,248
|
Accrued expenses and
|
441,610,408
|
478,235,399
|
67,358,047
|
Income tax payable
|
75,016,689
|
88,307,716
|
12,437,882
|
Dividends payable
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating lease liabilities,
|
272,700,888
|
-
|
-
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
-
|
267,536,846
|
37,681,777
|
Total current liabilities
|
1,541,022,618
|
1,342,307,691
|
189,060,084
|
Long-term bank loans
|
160,000,000
|
56,800,000
|
8,000,113
|
Deferred rent
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Deferred revenue
|
234,374,415
|
207,905,765
|
29,282,915
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
116,504,594
|
111,711,748
|
15,734,271
|
Operating lease liabilities, non-
|
1,516,274,996
|
1,391,909,309
|
196,046,326
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
99,658,423
|
88,180,537
|
12,419,969
|
Unrecognized tax benefits
|
350,002,241
|
385,528,814
|
54,300,598
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
4,017,837,287
|
3,584,343,864
|
504,844,275
|
Shareholders' equity:
|
Class A ordinary shares
|
222,587,070
|
222,587,070
|
31,350,733
|
Class B ordinary shares
|
115,534,210
|
115,534,210
|
16,272,653
|
Paid-in capital
|
Treasury Stock
|
(16,971,057)
|
(36,677,832)
|
(5,165,965)
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
2,080,450,699
|
1,660,713,349
|
233,906,583
|
Retained earnings
|
(804,950,820)
|
(559,275,891)
|
(78,772,362)
|
Accumulated other
|
27,732,104
|
28,401,282
|
4,000,237
|
Total GreenTree
|
1,624,382,206
|
1,431,282,188
|
201,591,879
|
Non-controlling interests
|
47,091,257
|
38,405,656
|
5,409,324
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
1,671,473,463
|
1,469,687,844
|
207,001,203
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND
SHAREHOLDERS'
|
5,689,310,750
|
5,054,031,708
|
711,845,478
|
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
|
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
|
Quarter Ended
|
Year Ended
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
Revenues
|
Leased-and-operated
|
160,421,401
|
174,788,363
|
24,618,426
|
700,022,649
|
787,814,342
|
110,961,329
|
Franchised-and-
|
159,830,184
|
172,526,430
|
24,299,839
|
621,684,514
|
740,496,258
|
104,296,717
|
Wholesales and
|
40,409,030
|
24,848,712
|
3,499,868
|
147,367,112
|
98,947,088
|
13,936,406
|
Total revenues
|
360,660,614
|
372,163,506
|
52,418,133
|
1,469,074,275
|
1,627,257,689
|
229,194,452
|
Operating
|
Operating costs
|
(258,390,229)
|
(211,591,676)
|
(29,802,064)
|
(1,066,512,951)
|
(947,438,814)
|
(133,443,966)
|
Selling and
|
(10,336,978)
|
(11,090,473)
|
(1,562,060)
|
(68,490,439)
|
(71,618,033)
|
(10,087,189)
|
General and
|
(65,931,472)
|
(58,045,041)
|
(8,175,473)
|
(259,513,863)
|
(208,433,678)
|
(29,357,270)
|
Other operating
|
(3,475,960)
|
(3,569,166)
|
(502,707)
|
(8,416,360)
|
(11,704,553)
|
(1,648,552)
|
Impairment loss
|
(91,236,479)
|
(91,236,479)
|
Other general
|
56,269,139
|
(76,173,493)
|
(10,728,812)
|
(474,639,163)
|
(103,469,586)
|
(14,573,386)
|
Total operating
|
(373,101,978)
|
(360,469,849)
|
(50,771,116)
|
(1,968,809,255)
|
(1,342,664,664)
|
(189,110,363)
|
Other operating
|
7,307,780
|
11,362,962
|
1,600,440
|
23,993,148
|
27,169,901
|
3,826,801
|
Income from
|
(5,133,584)
|
23,056,619
|
3,247,457
|
(475,741,831)
|
311,762,926
|
43,910,890
|
Interest income
|
9,135,865
|
10,329,773
|
1,454,918
|
48,105,125
|
41,371,162
|
5,827,006
|
Interest
|
(4,969,542)
|
(916,820)
|
(129,131)
|
(27,987,842)
|
(14,053,841)
|
(1,979,442)
|
Gains (losses)
|
(20,301,789)
|
(943,283)
|
(132,859)
|
(62,156,235)
|
(5,378,104)
|
(757,490)
|
Other income,
|
(10,789,683)
|
(8,965,791)
|
(1,262,805)
|
24,404,727
|
22,783,714
|
3,209,019
|
Income before
|
(32,058,733)
|
22,560,498
|
3,177,580
|
(493,376,056)
|
356,485,857
|
50,209,983
|
Income tax
|
30,284,418
|
(14,657,159)
|
(2,064,418)
|
44,412,657
|
(97,992,481)
|
(13,801,952)
|
Income (loss)
|
(1,774,315)
|
7,903,339
|
1,113,162
|
(448,963,399)
|
258,493,376
|
36,408,030
|
Share of
|
(2,018,324)
|
(522,092)
|
(73,535)
|
(1,598,301)
|
(1,392,002)
|
(196,059)
|
Net
|
(3,792,639)
|
7,381,247
|
1,039,627
|
(450,561,700)
|
257,101,374
|
36,211,971
|
Net
|
(1,378,340)
|
3,381,135
|
476,223
|
36,260,890
|
8,685,603
|
1,223,342
|
Net income
|
(5,170,979)
|
10,762,382
|
1,515,850
|
(414,300,810)
|
265,786,977
|
37,435,313
|
Net earnings
|
Class A
|
(0.05)
|
0.11
|
0.01
|
(3.71)
|
2.60
|
0.37
|
Class B
|
(0.05)
|
0.11
|
0.01
|
(3.71)
|
2.60
|
0.37
|
Net earnings
|
Class A
|
(0.05)
|
0.11
|
0.01
|
(3.71)
|
2.60
|
0.37
|
Class B
|
(0.05)
|
0.11
|
0.01
|
(3.71)
|
2.60
|
0.37
|
Weighted
|
Class A
|
68,286,954
|
67,038,968
|
67,038,968
|
68,201,056
|
67,321,003
|
67,321,003
|
Class B
|
34,762,909
|
34,762,909
|
34,762,909
|
34,762,909
|
34,762,909
|
34,762,909
|
Other
|
Foreign
|
4,418,802
|
(258,427)
|
(36,399)
|
(14,148,803)
|
669,178
|
94,252
|
Unrealized
|
Comprehensive
|
8,211,441
|
7,122,820
|
1,003,228
|
(464,710,503)
|
257,770,552
|
36,306,223
|
Comprehensive
|
(1,378,340)
|
3,381,135
|
476,223
|
36,260,890
|
8,685,603
|
1,223,342
|
Comprehensive
|
(9,589,781)
|
10,503,955
|
1,479,451
|
(428,449,613)
|
266,456,155
|
37,529,564
|
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
|
Unaudited Hotel Business Results
|
Quarter Ended
|
Year Ended
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
Revenues
|
Leased-and-operated
|
84,299,894
|
125,521,091
|
17,679,276
|
338,506,220
|
490,924,060
|
69,145,208
|
Franchised-and-
|
152,893,262
|
162,861,220
|
22,938,523
|
582,441,077
|
696,321,236
|
98,074,795
|
Others
|
798,068
|
1,267,182
|
178,479
|
15,853,985
|
4,660,777
|
656,457
|
Total revenues
|
237,991,224
|
289,649,492
|
40,796,278
|
936,801,282
|
1,191,906,073
|
167,876,460
|
Operating costs
|
Hotel operating
|
(143,637,483)
|
(154,556,991)
|
(21,768,897)
|
(594,019,322)
|
(598,841,951)
|
(84,345,125)
|
Selling and
|
(8,246,791)
|
(8,318,853)
|
(1,171,686)
|
(38,534,427)
|
(47,434,683)
|
(6,681,035)
|
General and
|
(56,758,869)
|
(49,670,060)
|
(6,995,882)
|
(210,759,610)
|
(166,861,387)
|
(23,501,935)
|
Other operating
|
(860,771)
|
(3,429,367)
|
(483,016)
|
(3,244,855)
|
(4,453,446)
|
(627,255)
|
Impairment loss
|
(91,236,480)
|
(91,236,480)
|
Other general
|
69,310,842
|
(36,260,493)
|
(5,107,184)
|
(461,597,460)
|
(63,556,586)
|
(8,951,758)
|
Total operating
|
(231,429,552)
|
(252,235,764)
|
(35,526,664)
|
(1,399,392,154)
|
(881,148,053)
|
(124,107,108)
|
Other operating
|
6,735,609
|
9,937,407
|
1,399,655
|
19,448,889
|
24,525,333
|
3,454,321
|
Income from
|
13,297,280
|
47,351,133
|
6,669,268
|
(443,141,983)
|
335,283,353
|
47,223,673
|
Interest income
|
8,882,426
|
10,653,312
|
1,500,488
|
47,383,941
|
41,240,610
|
5,808,618
|
Interest expense
|
(5,377,094)
|
(2,809,528)
|
(395,714)
|
(25,375,848)
|
(13,706,157)
|
(1,930,472)
|
Gains (losses)
|
(20,301,789)
|
(943,283)
|
(132,859)
|
(62,156,235)
|
(5,378,104)
|
(757,490)
|
Other income,
|
(10,756,089)
|
(8,994,153)
|
(1,266,800)
|
24,229,536
|
22,676,046
|
3,193,854
|
Income before
|
(14,255,266)
|
45,257,483
|
6,374,383
|
(459,060,589)
|
380,115,748
|
53,538,183
|
Income tax
|
23,746,300
|
(23,751,765)
|
(3,345,366)
|
45,592,419
|
(102,371,891)
|
(14,418,779)
|
Income (loss)
|
9,491,034
|
21,505,716
|
3,029,017
|
(413,468,170)
|
277,743,857
|
39,119,404
|
Share of
|
(2,018,324)
|
(522,092)
|
(73,535)
|
(1,598,301)
|
(1,392,002)
|
(196,059)
|
Net
|
7,472,710
|
20,983,624
|
2,955,482
|
(415,066,471)
|
276,351,855
|
38,923,345
|
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
|
Unaudited Restaurant Business Results
|
Quarter Ended
|
Year Ended
|
December 31, 2022
|
December 31, 2023
|
December 31, 2023
|
December 31, 2022
|
December 31, 2023
|
December 31, 2023
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
Revenues
|
Leased-and-operated
|
77,192,256
|
48,191,718
|
6,787,662
|
362,806,697
|
296,890,282
|
41,816,122
|
Franchised-and-
|
6,936,922
|
9,665,210
|
1,361,316
|
39,243,436
|
44,175,022
|
6,221,922
|
Wholesales and
|
39,834,953
|
29,865,880
|
4,206,521
|
131,737,118
|
100,570,661
|
14,165,081
|
Total revenues
|
123,964,131
|
87,722,808
|
12,355,499
|
533,787,251
|
441,635,965
|
62,203,125
|
Operating costs
|
Restaurant
|
(114,848,354)
|
(66,896,044)
|
(9,422,111)
|
(472,289,395)
|
(359,018,687)
|
(50,566,724)
|
Selling and
|
(2,110,091)
|
(2,821,243)
|
(397,364)
|
(29,975,916)
|
(24,232,973)
|
(3,413,142)
|
General and
|
(9,172,602)
|
(8,374,981)
|
(1,179,591)
|
(48,754,252)
|
(41,572,291)
|
(5,855,335)
|
Other operating
|
(2,615,189)
|
(139,799)
|
(19,690)
|
(5,171,505)
|
(7,251,107)
|
(1,021,297)
|
Impairment loss of
|
Other general
|
(13,041,702)
|
(39,913,000)
|
(5,621,628)
|
(13,041,702)
|
(39,913,000)
|
(5,621,628)
|
Total operating
|
(141,787,938)
|
(118,145,067)
|
(16,640,385)
|
(569,232,770)
|
(471,988,058)
|
(66,478,128)
|
Other operating
|
572,171
|
1,425,555
|
200,785
|
4,544,259
|
2,644,568
|
372,480
|
Income from
|
(17,251,636)
|
(28,996,704)
|
(4,084,100)
|
(30,901,260)
|
(27,707,525)
|
(3,902,523)
|
Interest income
|
253,439
|
(323,539)
|
(45,570)
|
721,184
|
130,552
|
18,388
|
Interest expense
|
407,552
|
1,892,708
|
266,582
|
(2,611,994)
|
(347,684)
|
(48,970)
|
Gains (losses) from
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Other income, net
|
(33,594)
|
28,362
|
3,995
|
175,191
|
107,668
|
15,164
|
Income before
|
(16,624,239)
|
(27,399,173)
|
(3,859,093)
|
(32,616,879)
|
(27,816,989)
|
(3,917,941)
|
Income tax
|
6,667,958
|
9,223,379
|
1,299,086
|
(1,179,762)
|
4,379,410
|
616,827
|
Income (loss)
|
(9,956,281)
|
(18,175,794)
|
(2,560,007)
|
(33,796,641)
|
(23,437,579)
|
(3,301,114)
|
Share of
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Net income(loss)
|
(9,956,281)
|
(18,175,794)
|
(2,560,007)
|
(33,796,641)
|
(23,437,579)
|
(3,301,114)
|
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
|
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements
|
Quarter Ended
|
Quarter Ended
|
Quarter Ended
|
Quarter Ended
|
December 31, 2022
|
December 31, 2022
|
December 31, 2022
|
December 31, 2022
|
Hotel
|
Restaurant
|
Elimination
|
Total
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
Revenues
|
Leased-and-operated
|
84,299,894
|
77,192,256
|
(1,070,750)
|
160,421,400
|
Franchised-and-managed
|
152,893,262
|
6,936,922
|
159,830,184
|
Wholesales and Others
|
798,068
|
39,834,953
|
(223,991)
|
40,409,030
|
Total revenues
|
237,991,224
|
123,964,131
|
(1,294,740)
|
360,660,615
|
Operating costs and
|
Operating costs
|
(143,637,483)
|
(114,848,354)
|
95,608
|
(258,390,229)
|
Selling and marketing
|
(8,246,791)
|
(2,110,091)
|
19,904
|
(10,336,978)
|
General and
|
(56,758,869)
|
(9,172,602)
|
(65,931,471)
|
Other operating expenses
|
(860,771)
|
(2,615,189)
|
(3,475,960)
|
Impairment loss of
|
(91,236,480)
|
(91,236,480)
|
Other general expenses
|
69,310,842
|
(13,041,702)
|
56,269,140
|
Total operating costs
|
(231,429,552)
|
(141,787,938)
|
115,511
|
(373,101,979)
|
Other operating income
|
6,735,609
|
572,171
|
7,307,780
|
Income from operations
|
13,297,280
|
(17,251,636)
|
(1,179,228)
|
(5,133,584)
|
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
|
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements
|
Quarter Ended
|
Quarter Ended
|
Quarter Ended
|
Quarter Ended
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
Hotel
|
Restaurant
|
Elimination
|
Total
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
Revenues
|
Leased-and-operated revenues
|
125,521,091
|
48,191,718
|
1,075,554
|
174,788,363
|
Franchised-and-managed
|
162,861,220
|
9,665,210
|
172,526,430
|
Wholesales and Others
|
1,267,182
|
29,865,880
|
(6,284,350)
|
24,848,712
|
Total revenues
|
289,649,492
|
87,722,808
|
(5,208,794)
|
372,163,506
|
Operating costs and expenses
|
Operating costs
|
(154,556,991)
|
(66,896,044)
|
9,861,359
|
(211,591,676)
|
Selling and marketing expenses
|
(8,318,853)
|
(2,821,243)
|
49,623
|
(11,090,473)
|
General and administrative
|
(49,670,060)
|
(8,374,981)
|
(58,045,041)
|
Other operating expenses
|
(3,429,367)
|
(139,799)
|
(3,569,166)
|
Impairment loss of goodwill
|
Other general expenses
|
(36,260,493)
|
(39,913,000)
|
(76,173,493)
|
Total operating costs and
|
(252,235,764)
|
(118,145,067)
|
9,910,982
|
(360,469,849)
|
Other operating income
|
9,937,407
|
1,425,555
|
11,362,962
|
Income from operations
|
47,351,133
|
(28,996,704)
|
4,702,190
|
23,056,619
|
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
|
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
Quarter Ended
|
Year Ended
|
December 31, 2022
|
December 31, 2023
|
December 31, 2023
|
December 31, 2022
|
December 31, 2023
|
December 31, 2023
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
Operating activities:
|
Net (loss) income
|
(3,792,639)
|
7,381,247
|
1,039,627
|
(450,561,700)
|
257,101,374
|
36,211,971
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
23,928,112
|
24,382,514
|
3,434,205
|
125,338,901
|
116,870,237
|
16,460,829
|
Impairment of long lived assets
|
12,698,320
|
79,192,449
|
11,154,023
|
73,005,025
|
82,092,449
|
11,562,480
|
Impairment of goodwill
|
-
|
-
|
91,236,479
|
-
|
-
|
Share of (gains) losses in equity method
|
2,018,324
|
522,093
|
73,535
|
1,598,301
|
1,392,003
|
196,060
|
Non-cash lease expense
|
192,827,430
|
77,705,328
|
10,944,567
|
303,302,050
|
271,156,173
|
38,191,548
|
Loss from disposal of a subsidiary
|
855,223
|
-
|
-
|
16,117,056
|
1,223,952
|
172,390
|
Interest income
|
(919,568)
|
(2,325,622)
|
(327,557)
|
(1,411,662)
|
(6,009,370)
|
(846,402)
|
Bad debt expense
|
32,507,188
|
1,828,945
|
257,602
|
431,180,588
|
38,858,275
|
5,473,074
|
Losses and impairment (Gains) on equity
|
20,301,789
|
943,283
|
132,859
|
62,156,235
|
5,378,104
|
757,490
|
(Gains) losses on disposal of property
|
1,548,955
|
1,928,976
|
271,691
|
4,518,601
|
2,166,990
|
305,214
|
Foreign exchange (gains) losses
|
(11,715,615)
|
(103,025)
|
(14,511)
|
(17,843,558)
|
(372,187)
|
(52,421)
|
Share-based compensation
|
(255,280)
|
46,054
|
6,487
|
(62,356)
|
62,648
|
8,824
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|
(266,665,301)
|
(204,346,136)
|
(28,781,551)
|
(344,375,879)
|
(314,871,075)
|
(44,348,663)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
(3,336,938)
|
(12,843,894)
|
(1,809,023)
|
294,198,081
|
455,049,572
|
64,092,394
|
Investing activities:
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
(18,795,260)
|
(15,197,120)
|
(2,140,470)
|
(80,132,593)
|
(87,764,045)
|
(12,361,307)
|
Purchases of intangible assets
|
176,694
|
(573,808)
|
(80,819)
|
(108,028)
|
(740,406)
|
(104,284)
|
Proceeds from disposal of property and
|
4,335,543
|
(11,715,110)
|
(1,650,039)
|
5,951,096
|
2,951,611
|
415,726
|
Purchases of investments
|
(79,700,000)
|
(123,789,565)
|
(17,435,395)
|
(161,760,000)
|
(326,020,045)
|
(45,918,963)
|
Proceeds from investments
|
170,437,530
|
6,154,723
|
866,875
|
746,885,518
|
204,809,370
|
28,846,796
|
Loan advances
|
3,811,596
|
24,896,351
|
3,506,578
|
141,038,259
|
135,698,176
|
19,112,688
|
Loan collections
|
(12,011,471)
|
(6,609,488)
|
(930,928)
|
(231,085,171)
|
(22,643,066)
|
(3,189,209)
|
Net cash (used in) provided by investing
|
68,254,632
|
(126,834,017)
|
(17,864,198)
|
420,789,081
|
(93,708,405)
|
(13,198,553)
|
Financing activities:
|
Repurchase of ordinary shares
|
(19,706,775)
|
(2,775,641)
|
(19,706,775)
|
(2,775,641)
|
Distribution to the shareholders
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(40,999,458)
|
-
|
-
|
Loan from non- controlling interest
|
4,803,298.85
|
272,500
|
38,381
|
5,103,299
|
272,500
|
38,381
|
Repayment of short-term borrowings
|
(404,656,400)
|
(7,700,000)
|
(1,084,522)
|
(605,500,000)
|
(458,300,000)
|
(64,550,205)
|
Proceeds from bank borrowings
|
215,931,400
|
57,000,000
|
8,028,282
|
305,600,000
|
174,000,000
|
24,507,387
|
Capital contribution from non-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
400,000
|
-
|
-
|
Net cash provided by (used in)
|
(183,921,701)
|
29,865,725
|
4,206,499
|
(335,396,159)
|
(303,734,275)
|
(42,780,078)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on
|
(2,193,875)
|
84,902
|
11,958
|
1,248,139
|
32,095
|
4,520
|
Net (decrease) increase in cash and
|
(121,197,882)
|
(109,727,284)
|
(15,454,763)
|
380,839,142
|
57,638,987
|
8,118,284
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the
|
855,159,616
|
901,328,003
|
126,949,394
|
353,122,593
|
733,961,731
|
103,376,348
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the end
|
733,961,735
|
791,600,718
|
111,494,631
|
733,961,735
|
791,600,718
|
111,494,632
|
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
|
Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
|
Quarter Ended
|
Year Ended
|
December 31, 2022
|
December 31, 2023
|
December 31, 2023
|
December 31, 2022
|
December 31, 2023
|
December 31, 2023
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
Net income
|
(3,792,639)
|
7,381,247
|
1,039,627
|
(450,561,700)
|
257,101,374
|
36,211,971
|
Deduct:
|
Other operating income
|
7,307,780
|
11,362,962
|
1,600,440
|
23,993,148
|
27,169,901
|
3,826,801
|
Interest income and other, net
|
9,135,865
|
10,329,773
|
1,454,918
|
48,105,125
|
41,371,162
|
5,827,006
|
Gains from investment in equity
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Share of gain in equity investees, net of
|
(420,023)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Other income, net
|
(10,789,683)
|
(8,965,791)
|
(1,262,805)
|
24,404,727
|
22,783,714
|
3,209,019
|
Add:
|
Other operating expenses
|
3,475,960
|
3,569,166
|
502,707
|
8,416,360
|
11,704,553
|
1,648,552
|
Other general expenses
|
34,967,340
|
76,173,493
|
10,728,812
|
565,875,642
|
103,469,586
|
14,573,386
|
Income tax expenses (benefits)
|
14,128,239
|
14,657,159
|
2,064,418
|
97,992,481
|
13,801,952
|
Share of loss in equity investees, net of
|
522,092
|
73,535
|
1,392,002
|
196,059
|
Interest expenses
|
4,969,542
|
916,820
|
129,131
|
27,987,842
|
14,053,841
|
1,979,442
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
23,408,752
|
24,897,604
|
3,506,754
|
125,338,901
|
116,870,237
|
16,460,829
|
Losses from investment in equity
|
41,989,373
|
943,283
|
132,859
|
62,156,235
|
5,378,104
|
757,490
|
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
|
113,912,627
|
116,333,920
|
16,385,290
|
242,710,280
|
516,637,401
|
72,766,856
|
Quarter Ended
|
Year Ended
|
December 31, 2022
|
December 31, 2023
|
December 31, 2023
|
December 31, 2022
|
December 31, 2023
|
December 31, 2023
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
Net income
|
(3,792,639)
|
7,381,247
|
1,039,627
|
(450,561,700)
|
257,101,374
|
36,211,971
|
Deduct:
|
Government subsidies (net of 25% tax)
|
2,145,340
|
3,129,127
|
440,728
|
9,311,397
|
9,800,432
|
1,380,362
|
Gains from investment in equity
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Other income (net of 25% tax)
|
(8,092,263)
|
(6,724,343)
|
(947,104)
|
18,303,545
|
17,087,786
|
2,406,764
|
Add:
|
Share-based compensation
|
(255,280)
|
46,054
|
6,487
|
(62,356)
|
62,648
|
8,824
|
Losses from investments in equity
|
15,226,341
|
707,462
|
99,644
|
46,617,176
|
4,033,578
|
568,118
|
One-time fees and expenses
|
828,267
|
116,659
|
4,889,605
|
3,010,039
|
423,955
|
Other general expenses
|
34,967,340
|
76,173,493
|
10,728,812
|
565,875,642
|
103,469,586
|
14,573,386
|
Impairment charges and provisions for
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Core net income (Non-GAAP)
|
52,092,685
|
88,731,738
|
12,497,604
|
139,143,425
|
340,789,007
|
47,999,128
|
Core net income per ADS (Non-
|
Class A ordinary share-basic and
|
0.51
|
0.87
|
0.12
|
1.35
|
3.34
|
0.47
|
Class B ordinary share-basic and
|
0.51
|
0.87
|
0.12
|
1.35
|
3.34
|
0.47
Hotel Operational Data
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
Total hotels in operation:
|
4059
|
4238
|
Leased and owned hotels
|
61
|
65
|
Franchised hotels
|
3,998
|
4,173
|
Total hotel rooms in operation
|
302,497
|
309,495
|
Leased and owned hotels
|
6,565
|
7,318
|
Franchised hotels
|
330,089
|
302,177
|
Number of cities
|
355
|
360
|
Quarter Ended
|
2022 Q4
|
2023 Q4
|
Occupancy rate (as a percentage)
|
Leased-and-owned hotels
|
62.4 %
|
66.9 %
|
Franchised hotels
|
63.0 %
|
72.5 %
|
Blended
|
63.0 %
|
72.4 %
|
Average daily rate (in RMB)
|
Leased-and-owned hotels
|
208
|
241
|
Franchised hotels
|
163
|
175
|
Blended
|
165
|
177
|
RevPAR (in RMB)
|
Leased-and-owned hotels
|
130
|
161
|
Franchised hotels
|
103
|
127
|
Blended
|
104
|
128
|
Number of Hotels in Operation
|
Number of Hotel Rooms in
|
December
|
December
|
December
|
December
|
Mid-to-up-scale
|
426
|
474
|
41,255
|
45,488
|
GreenTree Eastern
|
205
|
222
|
22,492
|
24,377
|
Deepsleep Hotel
|
7
|
7
|
534
|
534
|
Gem
|
53
|
71
|
4,753
|
6,292
|
Gya
|
68
|
71
|
5,811
|
5,899
|
Vx
|
85
|
92
|
7,403
|
8,041
|
Urban Garden and others
|
8
|
11
|
262
|
345
|
Mid-scale
|
2,953
|
2,975
|
231,835
|
230,100
|
GreenTree Inn
|
2,226
|
2,220
|
183,116
|
179,631
|
GT Alliance
|
538
|
568
|
38,031
|
40,134
|
GreenTree Apartment
|
19
|
20
|
1,262
|
1,308
|
Vatica
|
111
|
110
|
8,009
|
7,805
|
City 118 Selected and others
|
59
|
-
|
1,417
|
-
|
Economy hotels
|
680
|
789
|
29,407
|
33,907
|
Shell
|
680
|
789
|
29,407
|
33,907
|
City 118 and others
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Total
|
4,059
|
4,238
|
302,497
|
309,495
Restaurant Operational Data
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
Total restaurants in operation:
|
261
|
194
|
Leased and owned restaurants
|
121
|
42
|
Franchised restaurants
|
140
|
152
|
Number of cities
|
64
|
53
|
Da Niang Dumplings
|
226
|
162
|
Bellagio
|
35
|
32
|
Total restaurants in operation:
|
261
|
194
|
Quarter Ended
|
2022 Q4
|
2023 Q4
|
ADT
|
Leased-and-owned restaurants
|
134
|
141
|
Franchised restaurants
|
84
|
84
|
Blended
|
99
|
101
|
AC (in RMB)
|
Leased-and-owned restaurants
|
51
|
89
|
Franchised restaurants
|
39
|
40
|
Blended
|
46
|
54
|
ADS (in RMB)
|
Leased-and-owned restaurants
|
6,821
|
12,500
|
Franchised restaurants
|
3,286
|
3,331
|
Blended
|
4,564
|
5,433
