GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Reports Second Quarter of 2019 Financial Results

Revenue Increased by 20% for the Sixth Consecutive Quarter

A total of 2,955 hotels with 236,557 hotel rooms in operation as of June 30, 2019 , compared to 2,829 hotels and 225,757 hotel rooms as of March 31, 2019 .

Total revenues increased 21.6% to RMB274.9 million ( US$40.0 million ) [1] for the second quarter of 2019. Total revenues increased 20.9% to RMB510.2 million ( US$74.3 million ) [1] for the first half of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) increased 19.1% to RMB173.1 million ( US$25.2 million ) [1] for the second quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) increased 19.5% to RMB307.0 million ( US$44.7 million ) [1] for the first half of 2019.

Net income increased 35.2% to RMB127.1 million ( US$18.5 million ) [1] for the second quarter of 2019. Net income increased 46.4% to RMB261.1 million ( US$38.0 million ) [1] for the first half of 2019.

Core net income (non-GAAP) increased 16.9% to RMB125.8 million ( US$18.3 million ) [1] for the second quarter of 2019. Core net income (non-GAAP) increased 17.4% to RMB218.0 million ( US$31.8 million ) [1] for the first half of 2019.

Net income per ADS (basic and diluted) totaled RMB1.26 (US$0.18) [1] for the second quarter of 2019. Net income per ADS (basic and diluted) totaled RMB2.59 (US$0.38) [1] for the first half of 2019.

Core net income per ADS (basic and diluted) (non-GAAP) of the Company totaled RMB1.23 (US$0.18) [1] for the second quarter of 2019. Core net income per ADS (basic and diluted) (non-GAAP) totaled RMB2.14 (US$0.31) [1] for the first half of 2019.

The Company expects total revenue for the full year 2019 total to grow 23-28% from 2018.

SHANGHAI, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE: GHG) ("GreenTree", the "Company", "we", "us" and "our"), a leading hospitality management group in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Second Quarter of 2019 Operational Highlights

As of June 30, 2019, the Company had 30 leased-and-operated ("L&O") hotels and 2,925 franchised-and-managed ("F&M") hotels in operation in 300 cities across China , compared to 26 L&O hotels and 2,408 F&M hotels in operation in 267 cities as of June 30, 2018. The geographic coverage increased by 12.4% year over year.

, compared to 26 L&O hotels and 2,408 F&M hotels in operation in 267 cities as of June 30, 2018. The geographic coverage increased by 12.4% year over During the second quarter of 2019, the Company opened 134 hotels, increased by 30 comparing to 104 newly opened hotels in the second quarter of 2018. Among the hotels opened, one was in the luxury hotel segment, 21 were in the mid-to-up-scale segment, 60 were in the mid-scale segment, and 52 were in the economy segment. Geographically speaking, 7 hotels were in Tier 1 cities [2] 34 were in Tier 2 cities [3] and the remaining 93 were in select Tier 3 and other cities in China .

During this quarter, the Company closed 35 hotels, 26 d ue to their non-compliance with the Company's brand and operating standards, and 8 d ue to property related issues . The remaining one that was closed for brand upgrade. The Company added a net opening of 99 hotels to the portfolio .

hotels were in Tier 1 cities 34 were in Tier 2 cities and the remaining 93 were in and other cities in . During this quarter, the Company closed 35 hotels, ue to their non-compliance with the Company's brand and operating standards, and ue to property related issues one that was closed for brand upgrade. The Company a net opening of 99 hotels the . As of June 30, 2019 , the Company had a pipeline with a total of 596 hotels contracted for or under development, among which 47 hotels were in the luxury hotel segment, 11 7 i n the mid-to-up-scale segment, 23 9 i n the mid-scale segment, and 19 3 i n the economy segment.

, the Company had a pipeline with a total of 596 hotels contracted for or under development, among which 47 hotels were in the luxury hotel segment, 11 n the mid-to-up-scale segment, 23 n the mid-scale segment, and 19 n the economy segment. The average daily room rate, or ADR, for all hotels in operation, was RMB172 in the second quarter of 2019, an increase of 4.8% year-over-year.

The occupancy rate, or OCC for all hotels in operation was 81.1% in the second quarter of 2019, compared with 82.6% in the second quarter of 2018.

The revenue per available room, or RevPAR, which is calculated by multiplying our hotels' ADR by its occupancy rate, was RMB139 in the second quarter of 2019, representing a 2.9% year-over-year increase.

in the second quarter of 2019, representing a 2.9% year-over-year increase. As of June 30, 2019 , the Company's loyalty program had more than 36 million individual loyal members and over 1,380,000 corporate members, compared to approximately 33 million and over 1,320,000 corporate members as of March 31, 2019 . The Company had approximately 93.8% of room nights sold directly.

"We are proud to have delivered a 6th consecutive quarter of improved operating and financial performance. During the quarter, we further improved the quality of our hotels, our RevPAR and market share. We will continue to focus on enhancing our value proposition to deliver better service and support to our customers and franchisees, and, as a result, deliver solid growth for the long run." said Mr. Alex Xu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GreenTree.

Second Quarter of 2019 Financial Results



Quarter Ended

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2019

RMB

RMB

US$ Revenues[3]









Leased-and-operated hotels 51,305,036

60,510,976

8,814,417 Franchised-and-managed hotels 174,724,851

214,419,775

31,233,762 Total revenues 226,029,887

274,930,751

40,048,179



Six Months Ended

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2019

RMB

RMB

US$ Revenues









Leased-and-operated hotels 96,920,132

112,336,802

16,363,700 Franchised-and-managed hotels 325,068,200

397,887,057

57,958,785 Total revenues 421,988,332

510,223,859

74,322,485

[3] On January 1, 2019, the Company adopted ASC 606 by using the full retrospective method and restate the comparable periods

Total revenues for the second quarter of 2019 were RMB274.9 million (US$40.0 million)[1], representing a 21.6% year-over-year increase. The increase was primarily attributable to the addition of 134 hotels to our current network, improved RevPAR, contribution from membership growth, and the consolidation of the Argyle's results of operation into our statement. Growth was partially offset by the renovation of 9 L&O hotels during this quarter. Total revenues for the first half of 2019 were RMB510.2 million (US$74.3 million)[1], representing a 20.9% increase.

Total revenues from leased-and-operated hotels for the second quarter of 2019 were RMB60.5 million ( US$8.8 million ) [1] , representing a 17.9% year-over-year increase. The increase was primarily attributable to increasing RevPAR, moderate sublease revenue growth; and was partially offset by the renovation of 9 L&O hotels during the quarter. Total revenues from leased-and-operated hotels for the first half of 2019 were RMB112.3 million ( US$16.4 million ) 1 , representing a 15.9% increase.

T otal revenues from franchised-and-managed hotels for the second quarter of 2019 were RMB214.4 million ( US$31.2 million )[1], representing a 22.7% year-over-year increase. Initial franchise fees increased by 8.0% year-over-year in the second quarter of 2019, primarily due to the gross opening of 134 hotels in the second quarter of 2019 as compared to 104 hotels opened in the second quarter of 2018. The 23.8% increase from the second quarter of 2018 in recurring franchisee management fees and others was primarily due to the new openings, RevPAR growth of 2.8% as well as growth in central reservation system ("CRS") usage fees, annual IT and marketing fees and hotel manager fees, which in turn resulted from the increased number of hotels and hotel rooms in operation. Total revenues from franchised-and-managed hotels for the first half of 2019 were RMB397.9 million ( US$58.0 million )[1], representing a 22.4% increase.



Quarter Ended

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2019

RMB

RMB

US$ Initial franchise fee 12,261,211

13,243,838

1,929,183 Recurring franchise management fee and others 162,463,640

201,175,937

29,304,579 Revenues from franchised-and-managed hotels 174,724,851

214,419,775

31,233,762



Six Months Ended

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2019

RMB

RMB

US$ Initial franchise fee 21,104,652

25,996,787

3,786,859 Recurring franchise management fee and others 303,963,548

371,890,270

54,171,926 Revenues from franchised-and-managed hotels 325,068,200

397,887,057

57,958,785

Total operating costs and expenses



Quarter Ended

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2019

RMB

RMB

US$ Operating costs and expenses









Hotel operating costs 64,206,723

78,939,817

11,498,881 Selling and marketing expenses 10,919,269

16,353,634

2,382,175 General and administrative expenses 25,150,930

39,768,385

5,792,918 Other operating expenses 35,330

65,350

9,520 Total operating costs and expenses 100,312,252

135,127,186

19,683,494



Six Months Ended

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2019

RMB

RMB

US$ Operating costs and expenses









Hotel operating costs 127,952,267

158,939,661

23,152,172 Selling and marketing expenses 21,388,124

41,029,736

5,976,655 General and administrative expenses 45,551,787

65,500,871

9,541,278 Other operating expenses 178,592

107,974

15,728 Total operating costs and expenses 195,070,770

265,578,242

38,685,833

Hotel operating costs for the second quarter of 2019 were RMB78.9million (US$11.5 million)1, representing a 22.9% increase from the second quarter of 2018. The increase was mainly attributable to costs associated with the expansion of our F&M hotels including staff costs; higher rents, consumables, depreciation and amortization associated with the 4 new L&O hotels added to our portfolio in the third quarter of 2018, 1 new L&O hotel opened in the first quarter of 2019; as well as the operation costs of Argyle. For the first half year of 2019, hotel operating costs were RMB158.9million (US$23.2 million)1, representing a 24.2% increase.



Quarter Ended

June 30,

2018 June 30,

2019 June 30,

2019

RMB RMB US$ Rental 17,660,357 19,039,168 2,773,368 Utilities 5,104,337 4,891,420 712,516 Personnel cost 7,937,739 8,495,301 1,237,480 Depreciation and amortization 3,714,393 7,174,031 1,045,015 Consumable, food and beverage 4,602,750 6,931,925 1,009,749 Costs of general managers of franchised-and-operated hotels 15,729,674 23,045,469 3,356,951 Other costs of franchised-and-operated hotels 5,990,938 7,306,217 1,064,271 Others 3,466,535 2,056,286 299,531 Hotel Operating Costs 64,206,723 78,939,817 11,498,881



Six Months Ended

June 30,

2018 June 30,

2019 June 30,

2019

RMB RMB US$ Rental 35,292,424 39,647,433 5,775,300 Utilities 10,215,337 11,045,983 1,609,029 Personnel cost 15,169,589 17,289,575 2,518,511 Depreciation and amortization 8,534,806 13,698,236 1,995,373 Consumable, food and beverage 9,039,387 13,769,076 2,005,692 Costs of general managers of franchised-and-operated hotels 31,315,282 45,490,112 6,626,382 Other costs of franchised-and-operated hotels 11,375,446 12,992,800 1,892,615 Others 7,009,996 5,006,446 729,270 Hotel Operating Costs 127,952,267 158,939,661 23,152,172

Selling and marketing expenses for the second quarter of 2019 were RMB16.4 million (US$2.4 million)[1], representing a 49.8% year-over-year increase. The increase was mainly attributable to the operation of our two newly-added brands, as well as increased advertising and promotion expenses to improve our brands' market recognition, and increased personnel, compensation and other costs. Selling and marketing expenses for the first half of 2019 were RMB41.0 million (US$6.0 million)[1], representing a 91.8% increase.

General and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2019 were RMB39.8 million (US$5.8 million)[1], representing a 58.1% year-over-year increase. The increase was primarily attributable to the consolidation of Argyle's G&A expense, as well as increased share-based compensation expenses, consulting fee, and travelling expenses. General and administrative expenses for the first half of 2019 were RMB65.5 million (US$9.5 million)[1], representing a 43.8% year-over-year increase.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2019 was RMB196.0 million (US$28.5 million)[1], representing an increase of 21.1% from the second quarter of 2018. Gross margin in this quarter was 71.3%, compared to 71.6% a year ago. The decrease of the margin resulted from increased operating costs caused by rising staff numbers and one-time costs related to the renovation of 9 L&O hotels. Gross profit for the first half of 2019 was RMB351.3 million (US$51.2 million)[1], representing a 19.5% year-over-year increase.

Income from operations for the second quarter of 2019 totaled RMB141.4 million (US$20.6 million)[1], representing a year-over-year increase of 2.5%. The operating margin, defined as income from operations as percentage of total revenues, for the second quarter of 2019 was 51.4%, compared to 61.0% a year ago. Income from operations for the first half of 2019 totaled RMB253.2 million (US$36.9 million)[1], representing a year-over-year increase of 0.1%.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the second quarter of 2019 was RMB173.1 million (US$25.2 million)[1], representing a year-over-year increase of 19.1%. The adjusted EBITDA margin, defined as adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) as a percentage of total revenues, was 63.0% in the second quarter of 2019, compared to 64.3% in the second quarter of 2018. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the first half of 2019 was RMB307.0 million (US$44.7 million)[1], representing a year-over-year increase of 19.5%.

Net income for the second quarter of 2019 was RMB127.1 million (US$18.5 million)[1], representing a year-over-year increase of 35.2%. Net margin in the second quarter was 46.2%, compared to 41.6% a year ago. The year-over-year increase in net income and net income margin was mainly attributable to the Company's expanded hotel network and the improved RevPAR. Net income for the first half of 2019 was RMB261.1 million (US$38.0 million)1, representing a year-over-year increase of 46.4%.

Core net income (non-GAAP) for the second quarter of 2019 was RMB125.8 million (US$18.3 million)[1], representing a year-over-year increase of 16.9%. The core net margin, defined as core net income (non-GAAP) as a percentage of total revenues, was 45.7% in the second quarter of 2019, compared to 47.6% one year ago. Core net income (non-GAAP) for the first half of 2019 was RMB218.0 million (US$31.8 million)[1], representing a year-over-year increase of 17.4%.

Earnings per ADS (basic and diluted) for the second quarter of 2019 was RMB1.26 (US$0.18)[1], representing a year-over-year increase of 35.5%. Core net income per ADS (basic and diluted) (non-GAAP) was RMB1.23 (US$0.18)[1] for the second quarter of 2019, representing a year-over-year increase of 16.0%. Earnings per ADS (basic and diluted) for the first half of 2019 was RMB2.59 (US$0.38)[1], representing a year-over-year increase of 40.6%. Core net income per ADS (basic and diluted) (non-GAAP) was RMB2.14 (US$0.31)[1] for the first half of 2019, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.5%.

Cash flow. Operating cash inflow for the second quarter of 2019 was RMB85.0 million (US$12.4 million)[1], due primarily to improved operating performance across our hotel portfolio. Operating cash inflow for the first half of 2019 was RMB207.2 million (US$30.2 million)[1]. Investing cash outflow for the second quarter of 2019 was RMB295.0 million (US$43.0 million)[1], which was primarily attributable to acquisitions, increase of long-term time deposits, loans to franchisees and partially offset by proceeds from disposal of investments in equity securities. Investing cash outflow for the first half of 2019 was RMB401.5 million (US$58.5 million)[1]. Financing cash outflow for the second quarter of 2019 was nil while net financing cash outflow for the first half of 2019 was RMB197.6 million (US$28.8 million)[1].

Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments, investments in equity securities[4] and time deposit[5]. As of June 30, 2019, the Company had a total balance of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short term investments, investments in equity securities and time deposit of RMB2,053.7 million (US$299.1 million)[1], as compared to RMB2,180.8 million as of March 31, 2019, primarily due to cash outflow due to acquisitions, offset by operating cash inflow and loan to third parties and franchisees.

Recent Developments

During this quarter, the Company continued to develop its mid-scale segment and luxury brands, including GreenTree Eastern, GMe, GYa, VX, Deep Sleep Hotel[6], and two newly-added brands Argyle and Ausotel, to expand the scope of its distribution network and hotel portfolio in order to offer more diversified choices for both franchisees and customers.

The Company also integrated membership programs with its partners including but not limited to Da Niang Dumplings and Yibon Hotel Group. This will enable members to use membership points and benefits interchangeably.



In the meantime, the Company is continuously developing and improving its systems to better serve its clients and franchisees.

Guidance

For the full year 2019, the Company expects organic growth in total revenues of 23-28% compared to 2018.

The guidance set forth above reflects the Company's current and preliminary view based on our estimates, may not be indicative of our financial results for future interim periods and the full year ended December 31, 2019 and is subject to change.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and core net income, as we present it, is a useful financial metric to assess our operating and financial performance before the impact of investing and financing transactions, income taxes and certain non-core and non-recurring items in our financial statements.

The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and core net income should not be construed as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by other charges and gains we consider to be outside the ordinary course of our business.

The use of Adjusted EBITDA and core net income has certain limitations because it does not reflect all items of income and expenses that affect our operations. Items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA and core net income are significant components in understanding and assessing our operating and financial performance. Depreciation and amortization expense for various long-term assets, income tax and share-based compensation have been and will be incurred and are not reflected in the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA. Each of these items should also be considered in the overall evaluation of our results. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA and core net income does not consider capital expenditures and other investing activities and should not be considered as a measure of our liquidity. We compensate for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of our depreciation and amortization, interest expense/income, gains/losses from investments in equity securities, income tax expenses, share-based compensation, share of loss in equity investees, government subsidies and other relevant items both in our reconciliations to the corresponding U.S. GAAP financial measures and in our consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance.

The term Adjusted EBITDA and core net income is not defined under U.S. GAAP, and Adjusted EBITDA and core net income is not a measure of net income, operating income, operating performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. When assessing our operating and financial performance, you should not consider this data in isolation or as a substitute for our net income, operating income or any other operating performance measure that is calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, our Adjusted EBITDA and core net income may not be comparable to Adjusted EBITDA and core net income or similarly titled measures utilized by other companies since such other companies may not calculate Adjusted EBITDA and core net income in the same manner as we do.

Reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA and core net income, to the consolidated statement of operations information are included at the end of this press release.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. ("GreenTree" or the "Company") (NYSE: GHG) is a leading hospitality management group in China. As of June 30, 2019, GreenTree had a total number of 2,955 hotels. In 2018, GreenTree ranked among the Top 12 worldwide in terms of number of hotels in "World's Largest Hotel Companies: HOTELS' 325", published by HOTELS magazine, and was as well the fourth largest hospitality company in China in 2018 based on the statistics issued by the China Hospitality Association.

The Company has built a strong suite of brands including its flagship "GreenTree Inns" brand as a result of its long-standing dedication to the hospitality industry in China and consistent quality of its services, signature hotel designs, broad geographic coverage and convenient locations. The Company has further expanded its brand portfolio into the mid-to-upscale and luxury segments through a series of strategic investments. By offering diverse brands, through its strong membership base, expansive booking network, superior system management with moderate charges, and fully supported by its operating departments including Decoration, Engineering, Purchasing, Operation, IT and Finance, GreenTree aims to keep closer relationships with all our clients and partners by providing a brand portfolio featuring comfort, style and value.

For more information on GreenTree, please visit http://ir.998.com.

[1] The conversion of Renminbi ("RMB") into United States dollars ("US$") is based on the exchange rate of US$1.00=RMB6.8650 on June 28, 2019 as set forth in H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board and available at https://www.federalreserve.gov/releases/H10/hist/dat00_ch.htm.



[2] "Tier 1 cities" refers to the term used by the National Bureau of Statistics of China and refer to Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Guangzhou.



[3] "Tier 2 cities" refers to the 32 major cities, other than Tier 1 cities, as categorized by the National Bureau of Statistics of China, including provincial capitals, administrative capitals of autonomous regions, direct-controlled municipalities and other major cities designated as "municipalities with independent planning" by the State Council.



[4] Investments in equity securities include securities and investment in Gingko and New Century which is recorded in Long-term investments account.



[5] Investments in equity securities include securities and investment in Gingko and New Century which is recorded in Long-term investments account.



[6] Time deposits are the time deposit certificates last over three months. [7] Wumian Hotel changed its brand name to Deep Sleep Hotel in the second quarter of 2019, while its English trademark is currently being registered.

---Financial Tables and Operational Data Follow—

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

December 31, 2018

June 30,

2019

June 30,

2019

RMB

RMB

US$ ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents 1,264,025,785

850,661,068

123,912,756 Short-term investment 685,512,063

151,615,477

22,085,284 Investments in equity securities 307,693,782

248,171,341

36,150,232 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 64,864,184

94,605,153

13,780,794 Amounts due from related parties 228,600

250,151

36,438 Prepaid rent 4,478,413

3,766,832

548,701 Inventories 2,547,729

1,432,429

208,657 Other current assets 53,969,039

54,477,884

7,935,599 Loans receivable, net 67,196,568

91,672,017

13,353,535 Total current assets 2,450,516,163

1,496,652,352

218,011,996























Non-current assets:









Restricted cash 3,300,000

16,285,620

2,372,268 Long-term time deposits 60,000,000

520,000,000

75,746,540 Loan receivable, net 39,352,863

69,695,061

10,152,230 Property and equipment, net 222,389,573

426,585,281

62,139,152 Intangible assets, net 27,213,391

256,942,055

37,427,830 Goodwill 5,787,068

45,485,971

6,625,779 Long-term investments 112,219,460

378,850,506

55,185,798 Other assets 25,701,523

81,078,922

11,810,479 Deferred tax assets 133,300,966

134,070,982

19,529,640 TOTAL ASSETS 3,079,781,007

3,425,646,750

499,001,712























LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









Current liabilities:









Short-term bank loans 60,000,000

60,000,000

8,739,985 Accounts payable 9,182,058

11,708,087

1,705,475 Advance from customers 36,370,325

34,092,101

4,966,074 Amounts due to related parties 285,578

1,117,926

162,844 Salary and welfare payable 42,767,219

39,241,585

5,716,181 Deferred rent 4,421,427

3,208,628

467,389 Deferred revenue 210,585,604

215,123,608

31,336,287 Accrued expenses and other current

liabilities 241,407,979

271,306,037

39,520,182 Income tax payable 104,988,638

77,823,166

11,336,222 Total current liabilities 710,008,828

713,621,138

103,950,639











Deferred rent 20,519,682

19,881,213

2,896,025 Deferred revenue 380,173,585

397,461,282

57,896,764 Other long-term liabilities 96,573,810

100,167,279

14,591,009 Deferred tax liabilities 43,538,624

134,389,663

19,576,062 Unrecognized tax benefits 169,619,409

198,533,742

28,919,700 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,420,433,938

1,564,054,317

227,830,199











Shareholders' equity:









Class A ordinary shares 217,421,867

219,526,699

31,977,669 Class B ordinary shares 115,534,210

115,534,210

16,829,455 Additional paid-in capital 1,003,026,803

1,073,071,903

156,310,547 Retained earnings 252,617,450

307,982,604

44,862,725 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income 62,367,692

58,585,189

8,533,895 Total GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. shareholders' equity 1,650,968,022

1,774,700,605

258,514,291











Non-controlling interests 8,379,047

86,891,828

12,657,222 Total shareholders' equity 1,659,347,069

1,861,592,433

271,171,513











TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 3,079,781,007

3,425,646,750

499,001,712

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2018

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2019

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Revenues





















Leased-and-operated hotels 51,305,036

60,510,976

8,814,417

96,920,132

112,336,802

16,363,700 Franchised-and-managed hotels 174,724,851

214,419,775

31,233,762

325,068,200

397,887,057

57,958,785 Total revenues 226,029,887

274,930,751

40,048,179

421,988,332

510,223,859

74,322,485























Operating costs and expenses





















Hotel operating costs (64,206,723)

(78,939,817)

(11,498,881)

(127,952,267)

(158,939,661)

(23,152,172) Selling and marketing expenses (10,919,269)

(16,353,634)

(2,382,175)

(21,388,124)

(41,029,736)

(5,976,655) General and administrative

expenses (25,150,930)

(39,768,385)

(5,792,918)

(45,551,787)

(65,500,871)

(9,541,278) Other operating expenses (35,330)

(65,350)

(9,520)

(178,592)

(107,974)

(15,728) Total operating costs and

expenses (100,312,252)

(135,127,186)

(19,683,494)

(195,070,770)

(265,578,242)

(38,685,833)























Other operating income 12,242,088

1,639,842

238,870

26,067,489

8,546,295

1,244,908 Income from operations 137,959,723

141,443,407

20,603,555

252,985,051

253,191,912

36,881,560























Interest income and other, net 11,420,031

17,759,532

2,586,968

16,123,893

34,228,543

4,985,949 Interest expense -

(700,350)

(102,017)

-

(1,385,475)

(201,817) Gains (losses) from investment

in equity securities (25,862,935)

15,902,581

2,316,472

(31,036,562)

75,837,051

11,046,912 Other income, net -

1,860,961

271,079

-

2,690,742

391,951 Income before income taxes 123,516,819

176,266,131

25,676,057

238,072,382

364,562,773

53,104,555























Income tax expense (29,339,034)

(49,050,930)

(7,145,074)

(58,625,445)

(103,216,322)

(15,035,152) Income before share of loss in equity method investments 94,177,785

127,215,201

18,530,983

179,446,937

261,346,451

38,069,403























Share of losses in equity investees, net of tax (182,988)

(114,566)

(16,688)

(1,090,024)

(287,797)

(41,922) Net income 93,994,797

127,100,635

18,514,295

178,356,913

261,058,654

38,027,481























Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests (3,152)

1,376,781

200,551

26,367

2,332,314

339,739 Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders 93,991,645

128,477,416

18,714,846

178,383,280

263,390,968

38,367,220























Net earnings per share





















Class A ordinary share-basic and diluted 0.93

1.26

0.18

1.84

2.59

0.38 Class B ordinary share-basic and diluted 0.93

1.26

0.18

1.84

2.59

0.38























Net earnings per ADS





















Class A ordinary share-basic and diluted 0.93

1.26

0.18

1.84

2.59

0.38 Class B ordinary share-basic and diluted 0.93

1.26

0.18

1.84

2.59

0.38























Weighted average shares outstanding





















Class A ordinary share-basic and diluted 66,789,300

67,113,004

67,113,004

58,866,739

67,064,583

67,064,583 Class B ordinary share-basic and diluted 34,762,909

34,762,909

34,762,909

37,839,060

34,762,909

34,762,909























Other comprehensive income, net of tax





















Foreign currency translation adjustments 1,213,623

11,020,015

1,605,246

1,043,741

(3,782,503)

(550,984) Comprehensive income, net of tax 95,208,420

138,120,650

20,119,541

179,400,654

257,276,151

37,476,497























Comprehensive (gain)/loss attributable to non-controlling interests (3,152)

1,376,781

200,551

26,367

2,332,314

339,740 Comprehensive income attributable to ordinary shareholders 95,205,268

139,497,431

20,320,092

179,427,021

259,608,465

37,816,237



