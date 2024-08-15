GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Reports Second Quarter of 2024 Financial Results

Total revenues decreased by 20.5% year over year to RMB 329.7million ( US$45.4 million ) [1] .

. Income from operations was RMB 84 . 4 million ( US$1 1.6 million) [1] compared to RMB 98.6 million for the second quarter of 2023.

Net income was RMB 62 .3 million (US$ 8 . 6 million) [1] compared to RMB 101 . 9 million for the second quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) [2] de creased 34.5 % year over year to RMB 83.1 million (US$ 11.4 million) [1] .

Core net income (non-GAAP)[3] increased 2.4% year over year to RMB70.2million (US$9.7 million)[1]

SHANGHAI, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE: GHG) ("GreenTree", the "Company", "we", "us" and "our"), a leading hospitality and restaurant management group in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2024.

[1].The conversion of Renminbi ("RMB") into United States dollars ("US$") is based on the exchange rate of US$1.00=RMB 7.2672 on March 31, 2024 as set forth in H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board and available at https://www.federalreserve.gov/releases/h10/20220103/. [2].Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) is calculated as net income plus other operating expenses, income tax expense, share of loss in equity investees, net of tax, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, losses from investment in equity securities and other general expenses, but excludes other operating income, interest income and other, net, gains from investment in equity securities, share of gains in equity investees (net of tax), and other income, net. The calculation of Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) included in this report has been aligned according to the above mentioned definition. [3].Core net income is calculated as net income plus share-based compensation, losses from investments in equity securities (net of 25% tax), other expense(net of 25% tax), one-time fees and expense, and other general expenses but excludes government subsidies (net of 25% tax), gains from investment in equity securities (net of 25% tax), and other income (net of 25% tax).

Second Quarter of 2024 Operational Highlights

Hotels

A total of 4,272 hotels with 312,734 hotel rooms were in operation as of June 30, 2024 .

. The Company opened 44 hotels and had a pipeline of 1,022 hotels contracted for or under development as of June 30 , 2024.

, 2024. The average daily room rate was RMB173 , a decrease of 4.3% from RMB181 in the second quarter of 2023.

, a decrease of 4.3% from RMB181 in the second quarter of 2023. The occupancy rate was 72.5%, down from 77.8% in the second quarter of 2023.

Revenue per available room, or RevPAR, was RMB125 , a 10.8% year-over-year decrease.

Restaurants

A total of 183 restaurants were in operation as of June 30, 2024 .

. The AC (average check) was RMB53 , a 6.0% year-over-year decrease.

, a 6.0% year-over-year decrease. The ADT (average daily tickets) was 90, down from 109 in the second quarter of 2023.

The ADS (average daily sales per store) was RMB4,737 , a decrease of 22.1% from RMB6 ,082 in the second quarter of 2023.

"In the second quarter, we faced challenges as China's economy continued to recover. We believe both consumers and businesses exercised caution in discretionary spending, which had a negative impact on our overall performance. However, we continued to upgrade a number of hotels in our portfolio in order to better respond to increasing competition. While we believe this will help our performance in the future, second quarter hotel revenues decreased 14.8% year-over-year.

We continued to execute on our strategy to return our restaurant business to profitability by moving away from leased-and-operated restaurants in supermarkets and regional shopping centers towards franchised street stores. As a result, the net income turned positive this quarter after breaking even last quarter compared to losses in both corresponding quarters a year ago. Our focus is now fully on growing the number of franchised street stores and stores with stable consumer traffic," said Mr. Alex S. Xu, Chairman and Chief Executive Office of GreenTree.

Second Quarter Of 2024 Financial Results



Quarter Ended

June 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2023

RMB RMB RMB RMB

Hotel Restaurant Elimination Total Revenues







Leased-and-operated revenues 131,490,687 78,963,181 (565,963) 209,887,905 Franchised-and-managed

revenues 177,936,543 2,201,340 - 180,137,883 Wholesales and others 1,188,730 23,775,051 - 24,963,781 Total revenues 310,615,960 104,939,572 (565,963) 414,989,569



Quarter Ended

June 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2024

RMB RMB RMB RMB US$

Hotel Restaurant Elimination Total Total Revenues









Leased-and-operated

revenues 105,851,820 43,306,857 - 149,158,677 20,524,917 Franchised-and-managed

revenues 157,810,770 2,234,412 - 160,045,182 22,022,950 Wholesales and others 940,479 19,752,299 (184,981) 20,507,797 2,821,967 Total revenues 264,603,069 65,293,568 (184,981) 329,711,656 45,369,834



Six Month Ended

June 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2023

RMB RMB RMB RMB

Hotel Restaurant Elimination Total Revenues







Leased-and-operated

revenues 213,563,927 168,340,074 (1,125,179) 380,778,822 Franchised-and-managed

revenues 347,417,000 3,165,259 - 350,582,259 Wholesales and others 2,225,579 60,623,330 - 62,848,909 Total revenues 563,206,506 232,128,663 (1,125,179) 794,209,990



Six Month Ended

June 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2024

RMB RMB RMB RMB US$

Hotel Restaurant Elimination Total Total Revenues









Leased-and-operated

revenues 228,393,613 89,674,836 - 318,068,449 43,767,675 Franchised-and-managed

revenues 308,970,282 3,769,753 - 312,740,035 43,034,461 Wholesales and others 2,085,206 49,505,598 (460,202) 51,130,602 7,035,805 Total revenues 539,449,101 142,950,187 (460,202) 681,939,086 93,837,941

Total revenues were RMB329.7 million (US$45.4 million)[1]，a 20.5% year-over-year decrease.

Hotel revenues of 2024 were RMB264.6 million (US$36.4 million)[1], a 14.8% year-over-year decrease. There were two major reasons: first, a 10.8% year-over-year decrease in Revpar ; second, the closure of 5 L&O hotels in the second quarter due to lease expiration and strategic decisions; and partially setoff by new openings.

Restaurant revenues were of 2024 RMB65.3 million (US$9.0 million)[1], a 37.8% year-over-year decrease, mainly due to lower ADS and the decrease in the number of L&O stores due to the closure of unprofitable L&O stores.

Total revenues for the first half of 2024 were RMB681.9 million (US$93.8 million)[1], a 14.1% year-over-year decrease.

Total revenues from leased-and-operated, or L&O, hotels and restaurants were RMB149.2 million (US$20.5 million)[1], a 28.9% year-over-year decrease.

Total revenues from L&O hotels were RMB105.9 million (US$14.6 million)[1], a 19.5% year-over-year decrease. The decrease was primarily attributable to a 7.3% year-over-year decrease in the second quarter RevPAR of L&O hotels, 5 L&O hotels closed and reduction of sublease revenues mainly due to the disposal of a property.

Total revenues from L&O restaurants were RMB43.3 million (US$6.0 million)[1], a 45.2% year-over-year decrease, mainly due to the closure of L&O restaurants since the third quarter of 2023 and the year-over-year decrease in ADS.

Total revenues from L&O hotels and restaurants for the first half of 2024 were RMB318.1 million (US$43.8 million)[1], a 16.5% year-over-year decrease.

Total revenues from franchised-and-managed, or F&M, hotels and restaurants were RMB160.0 million (US$22.0 million)[1], a 11.2% year-over-year decrease.

Total revenues from F&M hotels were RMB157.8 million (US$21.7 million)[1], a 11.3% year-over-year decrease, primary due to a 10.9% decrease in F&M hotels' Revpar and remodeling.

Total revenues from F&M restaurants were RMB2.2 million (US$0.3 million)[1], a 1.5% year-over-year increase, as we opened more F&M stores.

Total revenues from F&M hotels and restaurants for the first half of 2024 were RMB312.7 million (US$43.0 million)[1], a 10.8% year-over-year decrease.

Total revenues from wholesale and others were RMB17.8% year-over-year decrease, mainly due to the decline in the wholesale segment of the restaurant business.

Total revenues from wholesale and others for the first half of 2024 were RMB51.1 million (US$7.0 million)[1], a 18.6% year-over-year decrease.

Total operating costs and expenses



Quarter Ended

June 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2023

RMB RMB RMB RMB

Hotel Restaurant Elimination Total Operating costs and

expenses







Operating costs 150,127,380 95,088,176 (308,417) 244,907,139 Selling and marketing

expenses 13,762,606 4,446,065 - 18,208,671 General and administrative

expenses 44,443,478 9,675,734 - 54,119,212 Other operating expenses 692,344 5,649,391 - 6,341,735 Other general expenses 4,309,239 - - 4,309,239 Total operating costs and

expenses 213,335,047 114,859,366 (308,417) 327,885,996



Quarter Ended

June 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2024

RMB RMB RMB RMB US$

Hotel Restaurant Elimination Total Total Operating costs and

expenses









Operating costs 143,382,640 55,127,026 (184,981) 198,324,685 27,290,385 Selling and marketing

expenses 13,222,891 2,636,823 - 15,859,714 2,182,369 General and

administrative

expenses 54,927,567 6,606,681 - 61,534,248 8,467,394 Other operating

expenses 271,943 (60,032) - 211,911 29,160 Other general

expenses 5,911,956 - - 5,911,956 813,512 Total operating costs

and expenses 217,716,997 64,310,498 (184,981) 281,842,514 38,782,820



Six Month Ended

June 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2023

RMB RMB RMB RMB

Hotel Restaurant Elimination Total Operating costs and

expenses







Operating costs 284,364,378 204,308,159 (610,088) 488,062,449 Selling and marketing

expenses 24,838,605 9,385,645 - 34,224,250 General and administrative

expenses 90,535,547 21,338,810 - 111,874,357 Other operating expenses 843,564 6,990,654 - 7,834,218 Other general expenses 15,973,584 - - 15,973,584 Total operating costs and

expenses 416,555,678 242,023,268 (610,088) 657,968,858



Six Month Ended

June 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2024

RMB RMB RMB RMB US$

Hotel Restaurant Elimination Total Total Operating costs and

expenses









Operating costs 289,609,282 117,276,623 (440,869) 406,445,036 55,928,698 Selling and marketing

expenses 28,677,514 5,591,136 (19,333) 34,249,317 4,712,863 General and

administrative

expenses 93,397,198 15,778,679 - 109,175,877 15,023,101 Other operating

expenses 938,244 1,481,949 - 2,420,193 333,030 Other general

expenses 11,756,531 - - 11,756,531 1,617,753 Total operating costs

and expenses 424,378,769 140,128,387 (460,202) 564,046,954 77,615,445

Operating costs were RMB 198.3 million (US$27.3 million)[1], a 19.0% year-over-year decrease.

Operating costs of the hotel business were RMB143.4 million (US$19.7 million)[1], a 4.5% year-over-year decrease. The decrease was mainly due to the lower personnel costs, lower hotel related material consumption, and lower utilities given lower occupancy rate and the closure of L&O hotels, offset by increased rental costs and depreciation and amortization due to newly opened L&O hotels since the third quarter of 2023.

Operating costs of the restaurant business were RMB55.1million (US$7.6 million)[1], a 42.0% year-over-year decrease, due to closure of L&O stores.

For the first half of 2024, operating costs were RMB406.4 million (US$55.9 million)[1], representing a 16.7% decrease.

Selling and marketing expenses were RMB15.9 million (US$2.2 million)[1], a 12.9% year-over-year decrease.

Selling and marketing expenses of the hotel business were RMB13.2 million (US$1.8 million)[1], a 3.9% year-over-year decrease. The decrease was mainly due to lower advertising expenses.

Selling and marketing expenses of the restaurant business were RMB2.6 million (US$0.4 million)[1], a 40.7% year-over-year decrease, mainly attributable to lower sales staff related expenses.

For the first half of 2024, selling and marketing expenses were RMB34.2 million (US$4.7 million)[1], a 0.1% increase.

General and administrative, or G&A expenses were RMB61.5 million (US$8.5 million)[1], a 13.7% year-over-year increase.

G&A expenses of the hotel business were RMB54.9 million (US$7.6 million)[1], a 23.6% year-over-year increase. The increase was mainly due to an increase in bad debt provisions for long-aged account receivables.

G&A expenses of the restaurant business were RMB6.6 million (US$0.9 million)[1], a 31.7% year-over-year decrease, mainly due to lower staff related expenses.

General and administrative expenses for the first half of 2024 were RMB109.2 million (US$15.0 million)[1], a 2.4% year-over-year decrease.

Other general expenses were RMB5.9 million (US$0.8 million)[1], a 37.2% year-over-year increase. These expenses recorded provisions for loan receivables related to franchisee loans. This provision was made in consideration of the potential increase in bad debt rates for franchisees who were already overdue.

Other general expenses for the first half of 2024 were RMB11.8 million (US$1.6 million)[1], a 26.4% year-over-year decrease.

Gross profit was RMB131.4 million (US$18.1 million)[1], a year-over-year decrease of 22.8%. Gross margin was 39.8%, compared to 41.0% a year ago. The gross profit of the hotel business was RMB121.2 million (US$16.7 million)[1], a 24.5% year-over-year decrease. The gross profit of the restaurant business was RMB10.2 million (US$1.4 million)[1], a 3.2% year-over-year increase.

Income from operations was RMB84.4 million (US$11.6 million)[1] , compared to income from operations of RMB98.6 million in the second quarter of 2023, with a margin of 25.6%.

Income from operations of the hotel business was RMB81.6 million (US$11.2 million)[1], compared to an income from operations of RMB108.5 million in the second quarter of 2023, with a margin of 30.8%.

Income from operations of the restaurant business was RMB2.9 million (US$0.4 million)[1], compared to income from operations of RMB-9.6 million in the second quarter of 2023, with a margin of 4.4%.

Income from operations for the first half of 2024 was RMB156.7 million (US$21.6 million)[1] compared to income from operations of RMB150.9 million in 2023, with a margin of 23.0%.

Net income was RMB62.3million (US$8.6 million)[1], compared to a net income of RMB101.9 million in the second quarter of 2023, and net margin was 18.9%.

Net income of the hotel business was RMB63.1 million (US$8.7 million)[1], compared to a net income of RMB114.0 million in the second quarter of 2023, and net margin was 23.9%.

Net income of the restaurant business of 2024 was RMB3.7 million (US$0.5 million)[1], compared to a net lose of RMB11.9 million in the second quarter of 2023,and net margin was 5.6%.

Net income for the first half of 2024 was RMB 119.6million (US$16.5million)[1], compared to a net loss of RMB 134.5 million in 2023, and net margin was 17.5%.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)[2] in the second quarter of 2024 was RMB 83.1 million (US$11.4 million)[1], a year-over-year decrease of 34.5%. Adjusted EBITDA margin, defined as adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)[2] as a percentage of total revenues, was 25.2%, compared to 30.6% a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)[2] for the first half of 2024 was RMB 192.5 million (US$26.5 million)[1], a year-over-year decrease of 12.6%.

Core net income (non-GAAP)[3] in the second quarter of 2024 was RMB 70.2 million (US$9.7 million)[1], a year-over-year increase of 2.4%. The core net margin, defined as core net income (non-GAAP)[3] as a percentage of total revenues, was 21.3%, compared to 16.5% one year ago.

Core net income (non-GAAP)[3] for the first half of 2024 was RMB 130.9 million (US$18.0 million)[1], a year-over-year increase of 10.4%.

Earnings per American Depositary Share, or ADS, (basic and diluted) were RMB0.61 (US$0.36 )[1], a decrease from RMB1.01 one year ago.

Earnings per American Depositary Share, or ADS, (basic and diluted) for the first half of 2024 were RMB1.19 (US$0.16 )[1], a decrease from RMB1.37 one year ago.

Core net income per ADS (basic and diluted) (non-GAAP) was RMB0.69 (US$0.10 )[1], an increase from RMB0.67 a year ago.

Core net income per ADS (basic and diluted) (non-GAAP) was RMB1.29 (US$0.18)[1] for the first half of 2024, an increase from RMB1.16 a year ago.

Cash flow Operating cash inflow was RMB69.2 million (US$9.5 million)[1] as a result of income from operations. Investing cash inflow for the second quarter of 2024 was RMB157.6 million (US$21.7 million)[1], which was primarily attributable to the gain from the disposal of a property and also benefit from repayment of loans from franchisees. Financing cash outflow was RMB1.0 million (US$0.1 million)[1],mainly due to the repayment of bank loans.

Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments, investments in equity securities and time deposits. As of June 30, 2024, the Company had total cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short term investments, investments in equity securities and time deposits of RMB1,737.2million (US$239.0 million)[1],compared to RMB1,517.3 million as of March 31, 2024. The increase was mainly attributable to continued operating cash inflow, disposal of property, and repayment of loans from franchisees.

Guidance

Considering our performance during the first half of the year and the impact of closing certain L&O hotels due to lease expirations and strategic decisions, we have revised our revenue guidance for the hotel business. We now anticipate its performance in 2024 to remain flat compared to 2023.

The guidance set forth above reflects the Company's current and preliminary views based on its recovery and may not be indicative of the final financial results for any future periods or the full year.

Dividend distribution

The board of directors has approved the payment of a cash dividend of US$0.10 per ordinary share, or US$0.10 per American Depositary Sahre("ADS") payable to holders of the Company's ordinary shares shown on the Company's record at the close of trading on September 30,2024(the "Record Date").

Conference Call

GreenTree's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on August 15, 2024, (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on August 15, 2024).

Dial-in numbers for the live conference call are as follows:

International 1-412-902-4272 Mainland China 4001-201-203 US 1-888-346-8982 Hong Kong 800-905-945 or 852-3018-4992 Singapore 800-120-6157

Participants should ask to join the GreenTree call, please dial in approximately 10 minutes before the scheduled time of the call.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available after the conclusion of the live conference call until August 22, 2024.

Dial-in numbers for the replay are as follows:

International Dial-in 1-412-317-0088 U.S. Toll Free 1-877-344-7529 Canada Toll Free 855-669-9658 Passcode: 2914023

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at http://ir.998.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and core net income, as we present them, are useful financial metrics to assess our operating and financial performance before the impact of investing and financing transactions, income taxes and certain non-core and non-recurring items in our financial statements.

The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and core net income should not be construed as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by other charges and gains we consider to be outside the ordinary course of our business.

The use of Adjusted EBITDA and core net income has certain limitations because it does not reflect all items of income and expenses that affect our operations. Items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA and core net income are significant components in understanding and assessing our operating and financial performance. Depreciation and amortization expense for various long-term assets, income tax and share-based compensation have been and will be incurred and are not reflected in the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA. Each of these items should also be considered in the overall evaluation of our results. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA and core net income do not consider capital expenditures and other investing activities and should not be considered as a measure of our liquidity. We compensate for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of our depreciation and amortization, interest expense/income, gains/losses from investments in equity securities, income tax expenses, share-based compensation, share of loss in equity investees, government subsidies and other relevant items both in our reconciliations to the corresponding U.S. GAAP financial measures and in our consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance.

The terms Adjusted EBITDA and core net income are not defined under U.S. GAAP, and Adjusted EBITDA and core net income are not measures of net income, operating income, operating performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. When assessing our operating and financial performance, you should not consider this data in isolation or as a substitute for our net income, operating income or any other operating performance measure that is calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, our Adjusted EBITDA and core net income may not be comparable to Adjusted EBITDA and core net income or similarly titled measures utilized by other companies since such other companies may not calculate Adjusted EBITDA and core net income in the same manner as we do.

Reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA and core net income, to the consolidated statement of operations information are included at the end of this press release.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. ("GreenTree" or the "Company") (NYSE: GHG) is a leading hospitality and restaurant management group in China. As of June 30, 2024, GreenTree had a total number of 4,272 hotels and 183 restaurants. In 2023, HOTELS magazine ranked GreenTree 11th among the 225 largest global hotel groups in terms of number of hotels in its annual HOTELS' 225. GreenTree was the fourth largest hospitality company in China in 2023 according to the China Hospitality Association. In 2023, GreenTree completed its acquisition of Da Niang Dumplings and Bellagio, two leading restaurant chain businesses in China.

GreenTree has a broad portfolio of diverse brands spanning from the economy to mid-scale, up-scale and luxury segments of the hospitality industry mainly in China. Through its strong membership base, expansive booking network, superior system management with moderate charges, and fully supported by its operating departments including Decoration, Engineering, Purchasing, Operation, IT and Finance, GreenTree aims to keep closer relationships with all of its clients and partners by providing a diverse brand portfolio that features comfort, style and value.

For more information on GreenTree, please visit http://ir.998.com

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," "confident," "future," or other similar expressions. GreenTree may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about or based on GreenTree's current beliefs, expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about us and our industry, are forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but not limited to the following: GreenTree's goals and growth strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; trends in the hospitality industry in China and globally; competition in our industry; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and other regions where we operate; the regulatory environment in which we and our franchisees operate; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided, including the forward-looking statements made, in this press release are current as of the date of the press release. Except as required by law, GreenTree undertakes no obligation to update any such information or forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the information is provided or statements are made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Financial Tables and Operational Data Follow

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

December 31 June 30 June 30

2,023 2,024 2,024

RMB RMB US$ ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents 765,547,547 1,374,876,965 189,189,367 Restricted cash 6,576,906 7,450,696 1,025,250 Short-term investments 417,711,617 33,612 4,625 Investments in equity securities 26,076,169 20,161,988 2,774,382 Accounts receivable, net of

allowance 123,887,879 121,134,755 16,668,697 Amounts due from related parties 19,928,781 20,078,953 2,762,956 Prepaid rent - - - Inventories 20,462,490 6,309,470 868,212 Other current assets 117,047,122 121,704,746 16,747,130 Loans receivable, net 129,521,094 96,796,622 13,319,658 Deferred tax assets - - - Total current assets 1,626,759,605 1,768,547,807 243,360,277







Non-current assets:





Amounts due from a related party 110,000,000 110,000,000 15,136,504 Restricted cash 19,476,259 19,315,343 2,657,880 Long-term time deposits 63,340,000 285,700,000 39,313,628 Loans receivable, net 70,690,305 36,685,137 5,048,043 Property and equipment, net 814,949,026 669,043,887 92,063,503 Intangible assets, net 117,720,693 115,281,993 15,863,330 Goodwill 177,082,468 177,082,468 24,367,358 Long-term investments 184,758,800 175,521,257 24,152,528 Operating lease right-of-use

assets 1,535,330,762 1,444,254,641 198,736,052 Other assets 104,725,600 103,294,642 14,213,815 Deferred tax assets 241,965,360 218,658,563 30,088,419 TOTAL ASSETS 5,066,798,878 5,123,385,738 705,001,337







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Long-term bank loans, current

portion 200,000 400,000 55,042 Short-term bank loans 116,800,000 - - Accounts payable 73,126,677 53,525,451 7,365,347 Advance from customers 22,393,097 21,975,810 3,023,972 Amounts due to related parties 16,310,293 14,905,639 2,051,084 Salary and welfare payable 86,332,096 84,908,037 11,683,735 Deferred rent - - - Deferred revenue 186,281,838 178,834,473 24,608,442 Accrued expenses and other

current liabilities 459,832,717 466,056,353 64,131,488 Income tax payable 112,782,712 104,521,389 14,382,622 Dividends payable - - - Operating lease liabilities, current 267,536,846 263,079,422 36,200,933 Deferred tax liabilities - - - Total current liabilities 1,341,596,276 1,188,206,574 163,502,665







Long-term bank loans 56,800,000 256,400,000 35,281,814 Deferred rent - - - Deferred revenue 207,905,769 183,650,198 25,271,108 Other long-term liabilities 111,711,748 111,391,913 15,328,037 Operating lease liabilities,

non-current 1,391,909,309 1,332,750,964 183,392,636 Deferred tax liabilities 94,716,495 85,375,998 11,748,128 Unrecognized tax benefits 382,125,786 375,929,696 51,729,648 TOTAL LIABILITIES 3,586,765,383 3,533,705,343 486,254,036







Shareholders' equity:





Class A ordinary shares 222,587,070 222,587,070 30,629,000 Class B ordinary shares 115,534,210 115,534,210 15,898,036 Paid-in capital - - - Treasury Stock (36,677,832) (36,677,832) (5,047,038) Additional paid-in capital 1,680,713,349 1,680,178,673 231,200,280 Retained earnings (Accumulated

losses) (568,339,799) (447,752,894) (61,612,849) Accumulated other

comprehensive income 28,401,282 20,295,531 2,792,758 Total GreenTree Hospitality

Group Ltd. shareholders' equity 1,442,218,280 1,554,164,758 213,860,187







Non-controlling interests 37,815,215 35,515,637 4,887,114 Total shareholders' equity 1,480,033,495 1,589,680,395 218,747,301







TOTAL LIABILITIES AND

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 5,066,798,878 5,123,385,738 705,001,337

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

Quarter Ended Six Month Ended

June 30,

2023 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2024

RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Revenues











Leased-and-operated

revenues 209,887,905 149,158,677 20,524,917 380,778,822 318,068,449 43,767,675 Franchised-and-

managed

revenues 180,137,883 160,045,182 22,022,950 350,582,259 312,740,035 43,034,461 Wholesales and

others 24,963,781 20,507,797 2,821,967 62,848,909 51,130,602 7,035,805 Total revenues 414,989,569 329,711,656 45,369,834 794,209,990 681,939,086 93,837,941













Operating costs

and expenses











Operating costs (244,907,139) (198,324,685) (27,290,385) (488,062,449) (406,445,036) (55,928,698) Selling and

marketing

expenses (18,208,671) (15,859,714) (2,182,369) (34,224,250) (34,249,317) (4,712,863) General and

administrative

expenses (54,119,212) (61,534,248) (8,467,394) (111,874,357) (109,175,877) (15,023,101) Other operating

expenses (6,341,735) (211,911) (29,160) (7,834,218) (2,420,193) (333,030) Other general

expenses (4,309,239) (5,911,956) (813,512) (15,973,584) (11,756,531) (1,617,753) Total operating

costs and

expenses (327,885,996) (281,842,514) (38,782,820) (657,968,858) (564,046,954) (77,615,445)













Other operating

income 11,511,398 36,542,303 5,028,388 14,670,917 38,768,236 5,334,687 Income from

operations 98,614,971 84,411,445 11,615,402 150,912,049 156,660,368 21,557,183













Interest income

and other, net 9,750,337 11,003,960 1,514,195 17,379,351 19,950,499 2,745,280 Interest expense (3,868,469) (2,629,228) (361,793) (9,396,530) (4,369,057) (601,203) Gains (losses)

from investment

in equity

securities (263,836) (6,172,071) (849,305) (4,800,398) (15,424,655) (2,122,503) Other income, net 43,295,830 3,556,454 489,384 41,146,248 16,791,024 2,310,522 Income before

income taxes 147,528,833 90,170,560 12,407,883 195,240,720 173,608,179 23,889,279













Income tax

expense (45,241,208) (26,733,733) (3,678,684) (59,950,083) (53,181,694) (7,318,045) Income (loss)

before share of

gains in equity

investees 102,287,625 63,436,827 8,729,199 135,290,637 120,426,485 16,571,234













Share of

loss/(income) in

equity investees,

net of tax (341,265) (1,174,966) (161,681) (786,883) (869,757) (119,683) Net income(loss) 101,946,360 62,261,861 8,567,518 134,503,754 119,556,728 16,451,551













Net loss/(income)

attributable to non-controlling

interests 1,308,704 (571,587) (78,653) 5,077,298 1,030,179 141,757 Net income

attributable to

ordinary

shareholders 103,255,064 61,690,274 8,488,865 139,581,052 120,586,907 16,593,308













Net earnings per

share











Class A ordinary

share-basic and

diluted 1.01 0.61 0.36 1.37 1.19 0.16 Class B ordinary

share-basic and

diluted 1.01 0.61 0.36 1.37 1.19 0.16













Net earnings per

ADS











Class A ordinary

share-basic and

diluted 1.01 0.61 0.36 1.37 1.19 0.16 Class B ordinary

share-basic and

diluted 1.01 0.61 0.36 1.37 1.19 0.16













Weighted

average shares

outstanding











Class A ordinary

share-basic and

diluted 67,416,046 66,780,612 9,189,318 67,416,046 66,780,612 9,189,318 Class B ordinary

share-basic and

diluted 34,762,909 34,762,909 4,783,535 34,762,909 34,762,909 4,783,535













Other

comprehensive

income, net of

tax











Foreign currency

translation

adjustments 185,533 (487,856) (67,131) 996,107 (8,105,751) (1,115,388) Unrealized

gains(loss) on

available-for-sale

investments, net

of tax

























Comprehensive

income, net of

tax 102,131,893 61,774,005 8,500,387 135,499,861 111,450,977 15,336,163













Comprehensive

loss/(income)

attributable to

non-controlling

interests (4,843,631) (571,587) (78,653) (1,075,037) 1,030,179 141,757 Comprehensive

income (loss)

attributable to

ordinary

shareholders 97,288,262 61,202,418 8,421,734 134,424,824 112,481,156 15,477,920

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Unaudited Hotel Business Results

Quarter Ended Six Month Ended

June 30,

2023 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2024

RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Revenues











Leased-and-operated

revenues 131,490,687 105,851,820 14,565,695 213,563,927 228,393,613 31,428,007 Franchised-and-

managed

revenues 177,936,543 157,810,770 21,715,485 347,417,000 308,970,282 42,515,726 Others 1,188,730 940,479 129,414 2,225,579 2,085,206 286,934 Total revenues 310,615,960 264,603,069 36,410,594 563,206,506 539,449,101 74,230,667













Operating costs

and expenses











Hotel operating

costs (150,127,380) (143,382,640) (19,730,108) (284,364,378) (289,609,282) (39,851,563) Selling and

marketing

expenses (13,762,606) (13,222,891) (1,819,530) (24,838,605) (28,677,514) (3,946,157) General and

administrative

expenses (44,443,478) (54,927,567) (7,558,285) (90,535,547) (93,397,198) (12,851,882) Other operating

expenses (692,344) (271,943) (37,421) (843,564) (938,244) (129,107) Other general

expenses (4,309,239) (5,911,956) (813,512) (15,973,584) (11,756,531) (1,617,753) Total operating

costs and

expenses (213,335,047) (217,716,997) (29,958,856) (416,555,678) (424,378,769) (58,396,462)













Other operating

income 11,183,689 34,667,783 4,770,446 13,791,785 36,850,398 5,070,784 Income from

operations 108,464,602 81,553,855 11,222,184 160,442,613 151,920,730 20,904,989













Interest income

and other, net 9,597,042 10,978,362 1,510,673 17,072,340 19,908,718 2,739,531 Interest expense (3,167,262) (2,628,376) (361,677) (7,891,952) (4,369,058) (601,202) Gains (losses)

from investment

in equity

securities (263,836) (1,474,720) (202,928) (4,800,398) (10,784,976) (1,484,062) Other income,

net 43,122,904 3,404,139 468,425 40,696,364 16,709,039 2,299,240 Income before

income taxes 157,753,450 91,833,260 12,636,677 205,518,967 173,384,453 23,858,496













Income tax

expense (43,365,471) (27,545,004) (3,790,319) (55,731,325) (52,101,925) (7,169,463) Income (loss)

before share of

gains in equity

investees 114,387,979 64,288,256 8,846,358 149,787,642 121,282,528 16,689,033













Share of

loss/(income) in

equity investees,

net of tax (341,265) (1,174,966) (161,681) (786,883) (869,757) (119,683) Net

income(loss) 114,046,714 63,113,290 8,684,677 149,000,759 120,412,771 16,569,350

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Unaudited Restaurant Business Results

Quarter Ended Six Month Ended

June 30,

2023 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2024

RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Revenues











Leased-and-operated

revenues 78,963,181 43,306,857 5,959,222 168,340,074 89,674,836 12,339,668 Franchised-and-

managed

revenues 2,201,340 2,234,412 307,465 3,165,259 3,769,753 518,735 Wholesales and

others 23,775,051 19,752,299 2,718,007 60,623,330 49,505,598 6,812,197 Total revenues 104,939,572 65,293,568 8,984,694 232,128,663 142,950,187 19,670,600













Operating costs

and expenses











Restaurant

operating costs (95,088,176) (55,127,026) (7,585,731) (204,308,159) (117,276,623) (16,137,800) Selling and

marketing

expenses (4,446,065) (2,636,823) (362,839) (9,385,645) (5,591,136) (769,366) General and

administrative

expenses (9,675,734) (6,606,681) (909,110) (21,338,810) (15,778,679) (2,171,218) Other operating

expenses (5,649,391) 60,032 8,261 (6,990,654) (1,481,949) (203,923) Other general

expenses - - - - - - Total operating

costs and

expenses (114,859,366) (64,310,498) (8,849,419) (242,023,268) (140,128,387) (19,282,307)













Other operating

income 327,709 1,874,520 257,943 879,132 1,917,838 263,903 Income from

operations (9,592,085) 2,857,590 393,218 (9,015,473) 4,739,638 652,196













Interest income

and other, net 153,295 25,599 3,522 307,011 41,782 5,750 Interest expense (701,207) (853) (117) (1,504,578) - - Gains (losses)

from investment

in equity

securities - (57,672) (7,936) - - - Other income, net 172,926 43,236 5,949 449,884 (27,094) (3,728) Income before

income taxes (9,967,071) 2,867,900 394,636 (9,763,156) 4,754,326 654,218













Income tax

expense (1,940,124) 811,271 111,635 (4,347,531) (1,079,769) (148,581) Income (loss)

before share of

gains in equity

investees (11,907,195) 3,679,171 506,271 (14,110,687) 3,674,557 505,637













Share of

loss/(income) in

equity investees,

net of tax - - - - - - Net

income(loss) (11,907,195) 3,679,171 506,271 (14,110,687) 3,674,557 505,637

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Quarter Ended Six Month Ended

June 30,

2023 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2024

RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$













Operating

activities:











Net (loss)

income 101,946,360 62,261,861 8,567,518 134,503,754 119,556,728 16,451,551













Adjustments to

reconcile net

income to net

cash provided

by operating

activities:











Depreciation

and

amortization 28,982,289 29,137,972 4,009,518 60,319,927 60,479,676 8,322,280 Impairment of

long-lived

assets - - - 2,900,000 - - Share of

(income) loss

in equity

method

investments 341,265 1,174,966 161,681 786,883 869,757 119,683 Noncash lease

expense 70,769,259 72,411,404 9,964,141 134,823,091 137,229,448 18,883,400 Loss from

disposal of a

subsidiary - (839,682) (115,544) 1,223,952 (839,682) (115,544) Interest income (1,267,532) (5,216,887) (717,868) (1,657,910) (5,216,887) (717,868) Bad debt

expenses 6,320,196 16,294,501 2,242,198 18,679,474 21,768,072 2,995,386 (Gains) losses

and impairment

on equity

securities held 263,836 6,172,071 849,305 4,800,398 15,424,655 2,122,503 Loss (gains) on

disposal of

property, plant

and equipment 341,428 (27,468,283) (3,779,762) 227,841 (25,116,235) (3,456,109) Foreign

exchange

(gains) losses (2,075,742) (675,522) (92,955) (1,088,199) (8,763,951) (1,205,960) Share-based

compensation 40,228 15,662 2,155 28,592 31,324 4,310 Common

control

acquisition - - - - - - Accounts

receivable 12,166,576 (9,573,578) (1,317,368) 5,115,694 (7,729,151) (1,063,567) Inventories 6,481,086 2,827,794 389,117 7,450,726 14,889,563 2,048,872 Amounts due

from related

parties 2,589,713 697,431 95,970 1,628,528 299,828 41,258 Other current

assets (27,171,354) 10,574,968 1,455,164 (34,898,036) 5,084,951 699,713 Other assets 982,532 3,957,871 544,621 5,946,767 1,300,958 179,018 Accounts

payable (14,607,485) (3,702,034) (509,417) (9,917,160) (12,560,243) (1,728,347) Amounts due to

related parties (47,036) 471,776 64,919 (1,679,391) (1,404,655) (193,287) Salary and

welfare payable 1,978,299 2,882,934 396,705 6,472,864 (1,424,059) (195,957) Deferred

revenue (1,377,240) (24,826,323) (3,416,216) (5,859,113) (31,702,936) (4,362,469) Advance from

customers (7,260,648) 3,539,512 487,053 (3,657,822) (417,287) (57,421) Accrued

expenses and

other current

liabilities (8,464,829) 20,530,026 2,825,026 67,807,146 (3,285,616) (452,116) Income tax

payable 32,970,813 (16,508,534) (2,271,650) 51,282,274 (8,261,323) (1,136,796) Unrecognized

tax benefits 16,935,503 (13,752,067) (1,892,347) 31,960,399 (6,196,090) (852,610) Operating lease

liabilities (68,614,626) (67,855,157) (9,337,180) (124,678,168) (109,769,095) (15,104,730) Other long-term

liabilities (1,510,480) (7,223,642) (994,006) (8,081,365) (8,319,829) (1,144,847) Deferred taxes (3,137,502) 13,855,962 1,906,644 (31,332,490) 13,966,300 1,921,827 Net cash

provided by

operating

activities 147,574,909 69,165,002 9,517,422 313,108,656 159,894,221 22,002,173













Investing

activities:











Purchases of

property, plant

and equipment (37,617,117) (9,639,401) (1,326,426) (71,733,234) (20,193,926) (2,778,777) Purchases of

intangible

assets (309,827) - - (352,281) - - Proceeds from

disposal of

property, plant

and equipment 7,723,107 138,000,000 18,989,432 14,696,681 139,733,100 19,227,914 Payment for

acquisition of

minority equity - (966,000) (132,926) - (966,000) (132,926) Purchases of

short-term

investments (51,370,000)

- (51,370,000)

- Proceeds from

short-term

investments 42,242,806 - - 133,643,184 419,362,037 57,706,137 Increase of

long-term time

deposits - (222,230,000) (30,579,866) - (222,230,000) (30,579,866) Purchases of

long-term

investments - 222,230,000 30,579,866 - - - Proceeds from

disposal of

equity securities - - - - - - Proceeds from

disposal of a

subsidiary 18,900,000 1,500,000 206,407 37,800,000 1,500,000 206,407 Loan to related

parties - (270,000) (37,153) - (270,000) (37,153) Repayment

from related

parties - - - - - - Loan to third

parties 1,000,000 (1,200,000) (165,125) - (1,200,000) (165,125) Repayment of

loan from third

parties 13,948,758 4,223,936 581,233 14,417,077 5,595,889 770,020 Loan to

fanchisees (2,945,000) (1,600,000) (220,167) (9,974,596) (1,600,000) (220,167) Repayment

from

franchisees 34,286,988 27,516,214 3,786,357 61,121,572 50,977,221 7,014,699 Net cash (used

in) provided by

investing

activities 25,859,715 157,564,749 21,681,632 128,248,403 370,708,321 51,011,163













Financing

activities:











Distribution to

the

shareholders - (760,321) (104,624) - (760,321) (104,624) Repayment of

bank loans 136,600,000 (200,000) (27,521) - (117,000,000) (16,099,736) Proceeds from

bank loans (271,400,000) - - (154,400,000) 200,000,000 27,520,916 Capital

contribution

from

non-controlling

interest holders 117,000,000 - - 117,000,000 - - Net cash

provided by

(used in)

financing

activities (17,800,000) (960,321) (132,145) (37,400,000) 82,239,679 11,316,556













Effect of

exchange rate

changes on

cash and cash

equivalents and

restricted cash 383,577 (149,700) (20,600) 343,051 (2,799,929) (385,278)













Net (decrease)

increase in

cash and cash

equivalents 156,018,201 225,619,730 31,046,309 404,300,110 610,042,292 83,944,614 Cash and cash

equivalents at

the beginning of

the period 982,911,111 1,176,023,274 161,826,188 734,629,202 791,600,712 108,927,883 Cash and cash

equivalents at

the end of

the period 1,138,929,312 1,401,643,004 192,872,497 1,138,929,312 1,401,643,004 192,872,497

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

Quarter Ended Six Month Ended

June 30,

2023 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2024

RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net income 101,946,360 62,261,861 8,567,518 134,503,754 119,556,728 16,451,551













Deduct:











Other operating

income 11,511,398 36,542,303 5,028,388 14,670,917 38,768,236 5,334,687 Interest income and

other, net 9,750,337 11,003,960 1,514,195 17,379,351 19,950,499 2,745,280 Share of gain in

equity investees,

net of tax - - - - - - Other income, net 43,295,830 3,556,454 489,384 41,146,248 16,791,024 2,310,522













Add:











Other operating

expenses 6,341,735 211,911 29,160 7,834,218 2,420,193 333,030 Other general

expenses 4,309,239 5,911,956 813,512 15,973,584 11,756,531 1,617,753 Income tax

expenses (benefits) 45,241,208 26,733,733 3,678,684 59,950,083 53,181,694 7,318,045 Share of loss in

equity investees,

net of tax 341,265 1,174,966 161,681 786,883 869,757 119,683 Interest expenses 3,868,469 2,629,228 361,793 9,396,530 4,369,057 601,203 Depreciation and

amortization 29,239,835 29,137,972 4,009,518 60,319,927 60,479,676 8,322,280 Losses from

investment in equity

securities 263,836 6,172,071 849,305 4,800,398 15,424,655 2,122,503 Other expense, net - - - - - - Adjusted EBITDA

(Non-GAAP) 126,994,382 83,130,981 11,439,204 220,368,861 192,548,532 26,495,559



Quarter Ended Six Month Ended

June 30,

2023 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2024

RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net income 101,946,360 62,261,861 8,567,518 134,503,754 119,556,728 16,451,551













Deduct:











Government

subsidies (net of

25% tax) 6,275,245 210,000 28,897 6,671,305 469,886 64,658 Gains from

investment in

equity securities

(net of 25% tax) - - - - - - Other income (net

of 25% tax) 30,859,686 2,667,340 367,038 30,859,686 12,593,268 1,732,891













Add:











Share-based

compensation 40,228 15,662 2,155 28,592 31,324 4,310 Losses from

investments in

equity securities

(net of 25% tax) 197,877 4,629,053 636,979 3,600,299 11,568,491 1,591,877 Other expense (net

of 25% tax) (1,612,187) - - - - - One-time fees and

expenses 813,078 239,820 33,000 1,960,856 1,055,008 145,174 Other general

expenses 4,309,239 5,911,956 813,512 15,973,584 11,756,531 1,617,753 Core net income

(Non-GAAP) 68,559,664 70,181,012 9,657,229 118,536,094 130,904,928 18,013,116













Core net income

per ADS

(Non-GAAP)











Class A ordinary

share-basic and

diluted 0.67 0.69 0.10 1.16 1.29 0.18 Class B ordinary

share-basic and

diluted 0.67 0.69 0.10 1.16 1.29 0.18

Hotel Operational Data



June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 Total hotels in operation: 4,108 4,272 Leased and owned hotels 65 62 Franchised hotels 4,043 4,210 Total hotel rooms in operation 303,387 312,734 Leased and owned hotels 7,137 6,937 Franchised hotels 296,250 305,797 Number of cities 357 353







Quarter Ended 2023 Q2 2024 Q2 Occupancy rate (as a percentage)



Leased-and-owned hotels 74.6 % 70.7 % Franchised hotels 77.9 % 72.6 % Blended 77.8 % 72.5 % Average daily rate (in RMB)



Leased-and-owned hotels 255 250 Franchised hotels 179 171 Blended 181 173 RevPAR (in RMB)



Leased-and-owned hotels 191 177 Franchised hotels 139 124 Blended 141 125



Number of Hotels in Operation Number of Hotel Rooms in

Operation

June 30,

2023 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2024 Mid-to-up-scale 438 505 42,338 47,697 GreenTree Eastern 217 227 23,205 24,493 Deepsleep Hotel 7 7 534 534 Gem 54 82 4,873 7,258 Gya 70 75 5,904 6,238 Vx 90 99 7,822 8,695 Others - 15 - 499 Mid-scale 2,933 2,948 229,270 229,970 GreenTree Inn 2,259 2,315 181,015 182,957 GT Alliance 545 503 39,091 37,923 GreenTree Apartment 21 21 1,351 1,385 Vatica 108 109 7,813 7,705 City 118 Selected and others - - - - Economy hotels 737 819 31,779 35,067 Shell 737 819 31,779 35,067 City 118 and others - - - - Total 4,108 4,272 303,387 312,734

Restaurant Operational Data



June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 Total restaurants in operation: 206 183 Leased and owned restaurants 57 24 Franchised restaurants 149 159 Number of cities 66 57 Da Niang Dumplings 170 155 Bellagio 36 28







Quarter Ended 2023 Q2 2024 Q2 ADT



Leased-and-owned restaurants 148 165 Franchised restaurants 88 73 Blended 109 90 AC (in RMB)



Leased-and-owned restaurants 84 105 Franchised restaurants 41 38 Blended 56 53 ADS (in RMB)



Leased-and-owned restaurants 12,456 17,306 Franchised restaurants 3575 2,815 Blended 6,082 4,737

For more information, please contact:

GreenTree

Ms. Selina Yang

Phone: +86-158-2166-6251

E-mail: [email protected]

Mr. Maple Miao

Phone: +86-181-0184-0639

E-mail: [email protected]

Christensen

In Shanghai

Mr. Jerry Xu

Phone: +86-138-1680-0706

E-mail: [email protected]

In Hong Kong

Ms. Karen Hui

Phone: +852-9266-4140

E-mail: [email protected]

In the US

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Phone: +1-480-614-3004

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.