GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Reports Third Quarter of 2024 Financial Results

Total revenues decreased by 22.5% year over year to RMB357.0 million ( US$50.9 million ) [1] .

Income from operations was RMB106.4 million ( US$15.2 million ) [1] compared to RMB137.8 million for the third quarter of 2023.

Net income was RMB65.2 million ( US$9.3 million ) [1] compared to RMB117.4 million for the third quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) [ 2 ] decreased 32.1% year over year to RMB122.5million ( US$17.5 million ) [1] .

Core net income (non-GAAP)[3] decreased 26.6% year over year to RMB93.5million ( US$13.3 million )[1].

SHANGHAI, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE: GHG) ("GreenTree", the "Company", "we", "us" and "our"), a leading hospitality and restaurant management group in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2024.

[1] The conversion of Renminbi ("RMB") into United States dollars ("US$") is based on the exchange rate of US$1.00=RMB 7.0176 on September 30, 2024 as set forth in H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board and available at https://www.federalreserve.gov/releases/h10/20220103/. [2] Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) is calculated as net income plus other operating expenses, income tax expense, share of loss in equity investees, net of tax, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, losses from investment in equity securities and other general expenses, but excludes other operating income, interest income and other, net, gains from investment in equity securities, share of gains in equity investees (net of tax), and other income, net. The calculation of Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) included in this report has been aligned according to the above mentioned definition. [3] Core net income is calculated as net income plus share-based compensation, losses from investments in equity securities (net of 25% tax), other expense(net of 25% tax), one-time fees and expense, and other general expenses but excludes government subsidies (net of 25% tax), gains from investment in equity securities (net of 25% tax), and other income (net of 25% tax).

Third Quarter of 2024 Operational Highlights

Hotels

A total of 4,336 hotels with 316,461 hotel rooms were in operation as of September 30, 2024 .

. The Company opened 109 hotels and had a pipeline of 1,085 hotels contracted for or under development as of September 30 , 2024.

, 2024. The average daily room rate was RMB181 , a decrease of 6.0% from RMB192 in the third quarter of 2023.

, a decrease of 6.0% from in the third quarter of 2023. The occupancy rate was 74.6%, decreased from 81.2% in the third quarter of 2023.

Revenue per available room, or RevPAR, was RMB135 , a 13.6% year-over-year decrease.

Restaurants

A total of 182 restaurants were in operation as of September 30, 2024

The AC (average check) was RMB46 , a 15.9% year-over-year decrease.

, a 15.9% year-over-year decrease. The ADT (average daily tickets) was 106, decreased from 120 in the third quarter of 2023.

The ADS (average daily sales per store) was RMB4,891 , a decrease of 25.6% from RMB6,570 in the third quarter of 2023.

Our hotel business improved in the third quarter over the first two quarters of this year as the economy continued to recover. Travel consumption returned to a more normal pattern following last year's surge, which has influenced year-over-year comparisons. We are back to a more positive environment, focusing on growing our pipeline and upgrading numerous hotels across our portfolio. We are confident that we are on the right track and will benefit from the ongoing stimulus measures implemented by the government.

Our restaurant business' net income remained positive for a second consecutive quarter as we continued to grow the number of franchised street stores and stores with stable consumer traffic. Such stores now account for 55.5% of our store count compared to 44.6% a year ago. Following the closing of unprofitable stores over the past year, the number restaurants in operation had stabilized at 182 at the end of quarter and we are now focused on growing that number," said Mr. Alex S. Xu, Chairman and Chief Executive Office of GreenTree.



Quarter Ended

September

30, 2023 September

30, 2023 September

30, 2023 September

30, 2023

RMB RMB RMB RMB

Hotel Restaurant Elimination Total Revenues







Leased-and-operated revenues 151,839,044 80,358,490 49,624 232,247,158 Franchised-and-managed

revenues 186,043,016 4,070,541 - 190,113,557 Wholesales and others 1,168,017 37,355,462 - 38,523,479 Total revenues 339,050,077 121,784,493 49,624 460,884,194



Quarter Ended

September

30, 2024 September

30, 2024 September

30, 2024 September

30, 2024 September

30, 2024

RMB RMB RMB RMB US$

Hotel Restaurant Elimination Total Total Revenues









Leased-and-operated

revenues 118,159,125 41,117,277 - 159,276,402 22,696,706 Franchised-and-managed

revenues 167,928,127 1,757,933 - 169,686,060 24,180,070 Wholesales and others 796,488 27,766,790 (544,290) 28,018,988 3,992,674 Total revenues 286,883,740 70,642,000 (544,290) 356,981,450 50,869,450



Nine Month Ended

September

30, 2023 September

30, 2023 September

30, 2023 September

30, 2023

RMB RMB RMB RMB

Hotel Restaurant Elimination Total Revenues







Leased-and-operated

revenues 365,402,970 248,698,564 (1,075,555) 613,025,979 Franchised-and-managed

revenues 533,460,017 7,235,800 - 540,695,817 Wholesales and others 3,393,596 97,978,792 - 101,372,388 Total revenues 902,256,583 353,913,156 (1,075,555) 1,255,094,184







Nine Month Ended

September

30, 2024 September

30, 2024 September

30, 2024 September

30, 2024 September

30, 2024

RMB RMB RMB RMB US$

Hotel Restaurant Elimination Total Total Revenues









Leased-and-operated

revenues 346,552,738 130,792,112 - 477,344,850 68,021,097 Franchised-and-managed

revenues 476,898,409 5,527,686 - 482,426,095 68,745,169 Wholesales and others 2,881,694 77,272,388 (1,004,493) 79,149,589 11,278,726 Total revenues 826,332,841 213,592,186 (1,004,493) 1,038,920,534 148,044,992

Total revenues were RMB357.0 million (US$50.9 million), a 22.5% year-over-year decrease.

Hotel revenues were RMB286.9 million (US$40.9 million), a 15.4% year-over-year decrease due to a 13.6% year-over-year decrease in Revpar and the closure of 6 L&O hotels in the third quarter due to lease expiration and strategic reviews. The decrease was partially offset by revenues from new openings.

Restaurant revenues were RMB70.6 million (US$10.1 million), a 42.0% year-over-year decrease, mainly due to lower ADS and the decrease in the number of L&O stores. By the end of the third quarter, we had completed the strategic transformation of our business model.

Total revenues for the first nine months of 2024 were RMB1,038.9 million (US$148.0 million)[1], a 17.2% year-over-year decrease.

Total revenues from leased-and-operated, or L&O, hotels and restaurants were RMB159.3 million (US$22.7 million)[1], a 31.4% year-over-year decrease.

Total revenues from L&O hotels were RMB118.2 million (US$16.8 million)[1], a 22.2% year-over-year decrease. The decrease was primarily attributable to an 7.5% year-over-year decrease in the third quarter RevPAR of L&O hotels, the closing of 6 L&O hotels, and a reduction in sublease revenues mainly due to the disposal of a property.

Total revenues from L&O restaurants were RMB41.1 million (US$5.9 million)[1], a 48.8% year-over-year decrease, mainly due to the closure of 29 L&O restaurants since the third quarter of 2023 and the year-over-year decrease in ADS.

Total revenues from L&O hotels and restaurants for the first nine months of 2024 were RMB477.3 million (US$68.0 million)[1], a 22.1% year-over-year decrease.

Total revenues from franchised-and-managed, or F&M, hotels and restaurants were RMB169.7 million (US$24.2 million), a 10.7% year-over-year decrease.

Total revenues from F&M hotels were RMB167.9 million (US$23.9 million), a 9.7% year-over-year decrease, primary due to a 13.8% decrease in F&M hotels' Revpar and partially offset by new openings.

Total revenues from F&M restaurants were RMB1.8 million (US$0.3 million), a 56.8% year-over-year decrease, mainly due to the year-over-year decrease in ADS.

Total revenues from F&M hotels and restaurants for the first nine months of 2024 were RMB482.4 million (US$68.7 million)[1], a 10.8% year-over-year decrease.

Total revenues from wholesale and others were RMB28.0M (US$4.0 million), a 27.3% year-over-year decrease, mainly due to the decline in the wholesale segment of the restaurant business.

Total revenues from wholesale and others for the first nine months of 2024 were RMB79.1 million (US$11.3 million), a 21.9% year-over-year decrease.

Total operating costs and expenses



Quarter Ended

September

30, 2023 September

30, 2023 September

30, 2023 September

30, 2023

RMB RMB RMB RMB

Hotel Restaurant Elimination Total Operating costs and

expenses







Operating costs 159,920,582 87,814,484 49,623 247,784,689 Selling and marketing

expenses 14,277,225 12,026,085 - 26,303,310 General and administrative

expenses 26,655,780 11,858,500 - 38,514,280 Other operating expenses 180,515 120,654 - 301,169 Other general expenses 11,322,509 - - 11,322,509 Total operating costs and

expenses 212,356,611 111,819,723 49,623 324,225,957



Quarter Ended

September

30, 2024 September

30, 2024 September

30, 2024 September

30, 2024 September

30, 2024

RMB RMB RMB RMB US$

Hotel Restaurant Elimination Total Total Operating costs and

expenses









Operating costs 152,278,796 53,365,650 (475,648) 205,168,798 29,236,320 Selling and marketing

expenses 12,899,411 2,881,942 (68,642) 15,712,711 2,239,043 General and

administrative

expenses 35,309,079 7,023,449 - 42,332,528 6,032,337 Other operating

expenses 1,363,201 654,777 - 2,017,978 287,560 Other general

expenses - - - - - Total operating costs

and expenses 201,850,487 63,925,818 (544,290) 265,232,015 37,795,260



Nine Month Ended

September

30, 2023 September

30, 2023 September

30, 2023 September

30, 2023

RMB RMB RMB RMB

Hotel Restaurant Elimination Total Operating costs and

expenses







Operating costs 444,284,960 292,122,643 (560,465) 735,847,138 Selling and marketing

expenses 39,115,830 21,411,730 - 60,527,560 General and administrative

expenses 117,191,327 33,197,310 - 150,388,637 Other operating expenses 1,024,079 7,111,308 - 8,135,387 Other general expenses 27,296,093 - - 27,296,093 Total operating costs and

expenses 628,912,289 353,842,991 (560,465) 982,194,815



Nine Month Ended

September

30, 2024 September

30, 2024 September

30, 2024 September

30, 2024 September

30, 2024

RMB RMB RMB RMB US$

Hotel Restaurant Elimination Total Total Operating costs and

expenses









Operating costs 441,888,078 170,642,273 (916,517) 611,613,834 87,154,274 Selling and marketing

expenses 41,576,925 8,473,078 (87,975) 49,962,028 7,119,532 General and

administrative

expenses 128,706,277 22,802,128 - 151,508,405 21,589,775 Other operating

expenses 2,301,445 2,136,726 - 4,438,171 632,434 Other general

expenses 11,756,531 - - 11,756,531 1,675,292 Total operating costs

and expenses 626,229,256 204,054,205 (1,004,492) 829,278,969 118,171,308

Operating costs were 205.2 million (US$ 29.2 million)[1], a 17.2% year-over-year decrease.

Operating costs of the hotel business were RMB152.3 million (US$21.7million)[1], a 4.8% year-over-year decrease. The decrease was mainly attributable to lower staff related costs due to the disposal of L&O hotels.

Operating costs of the restaurant business in the third quarter of 2024 were RMB53.4 million (US$ 7.6 million)[1], a 39.2% year-over-year decrease, due to the closure of L&O stores.

For the first nine months of 2024, operating costs were RMB611.6 million (US$87.2 million)[1], a 16.9% decrease.

Selling and marketing expenses were RMB15.7 million (US$2.2 million)[1], a 40.3% year-over-year decrease.

Selling and marketing expenses of the hotel business were RMB12.9 million (US$1.8 million)[1], a 9.7% year-over-year decrease. The decrease was mainly due to lower advertising expenses.

Selling and marketing expenses of the restaurant business were RMB2.9 million (US$0.4 million)[1], a 76.0% year-over-year decrease, mainly attributable to lower sales staff related expenses and lower sales-channel commissions.

For the first nine months of 2024, selling and marketing expenses were RMB50.0 million (US$7.1 million)[1], a 17.5% decrease.

General and administrative, or G&A expenses were RMB42.3 million (US$6.0 million)[1], a 9.9% year-over-year increase.

G&A expenses of the hotel business were RMB35.3 million (US$5.0 million)[1], a 32.5% year-over-year increase. The increase was mainly due to an increase of approximately RMB11 million in bad debt provisions for long-aged account receivables.

G&A expenses of the restaurant business were RMB7.0 million (US$1.0 million)[1], a 40.8% year-over-year decrease, mainly due to lower staff related expenses.

General and administrative expenses for the first nine months of 2024 were RMB151.5 million (US$21.6 million)[1], a 0.7% year-over-year increase.

Other general expenses were nil for this quarter, and for the first nine months of 2024 were RMB11.8 million (US$1.7 million) [1], a 56.9% year-over-year decrease.

Gross profit was RMB151.8 million (US$21.6 million)[1], a year-over-year decrease of 28.8%. Gross margin was 42.5%, compared to 46.2% a year ago. The gross profit of the hotel business was RMB134.6 million (US$19.2 million)[1], an 24.9% year-over-year decrease. The gross profit of the restaurant business was RMB17.3 million (US$2.5 million)[1], a 49.1% year-over-year decrease.

Income from operations in the third quarter of 2024 was RMB106.4 million (US$15.2 million)[1] , compared to income from operations of RMB137.8 million in the third quarter of 2023, with a margin of 29.8%. The lower profitability was due to the decline in revenue, despite lower operating costs and expenses.

Income from operations of the hotel business was RMB99.5 million (US$14.2 million)[1], compared to an income from operations of RMB127.5 million in the third quarter of 2023, with a margin of 34.7%.

Income from operations of the restaurant business in the third quarter of 2024 was RMB6.9 million (US$1.0 million)[1], compared to income from operations of RMB10.3 million in the third quarter of 2023, with a margin of 9.7%.

Income from operations for the first nine months of 2024 was RMB263.1 million (US$37.5 million)[1] compared to income from operations of RMB288.7 million in 2023, with a margin of 25.3%.

Net income in the third quarter of 2024 was RMB65.2 million (US$9.3 million)[1], compared to a net income of RMB117.4 million in the third quarter of 2023, and net margin was 18.3%. Net income was partially negatively impacted by a foreign exchange loss of approximately RMB33 million.

Net income of the hotel business was RMB58.6 million (US$8.4 million)[1], compared to a net income of RMB108.5 million in the third quarter of 2023, and net margin was 20.4%.

Net income of the restaurant business in the third quarter of 2024 was RMB6.6 million (US$0.9 million)[1], compared to a net income of RMB8.8 million in the third quarter of 2023, and net margin was 9.4%.

Net income for the first nine months of 2024 was RMB184.8 million (US$26.3million)[1], compared to a net income of RMB 251.9 million in 2023, and net margin was 17.8%.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)[2] in the third quarter of 2024 was RMB122.5 million (US$17.5 million)[1], a year-over-year decrease of 32.1%. Adjusted EBITDA margin, defined as adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) as a percentage of total revenues, was 34.3%, compared to 39.2% a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the first nine months of 2024 was RMB315.0 million (US$44.9 million), a year-over-year decrease of 21.4%.

Core net income (non-GAAP) in the third quarter of 2024 was RMB93.5 million (US$13.3 million)[1], a year-over-year decrease of 26.6%. The core net margin, defined as core net income (non-GAAP) as a percentage of total revenues, was 26.2%, compared to 27.6% one year ago.

Core net income (non-GAAP) for the first nine months of 2024 was RMB224.4 million (US$ 32.0 million)[1], a year-over-year decrease of 8.7%.

Earnings per American Depositary Share, or ADS, (basic and diluted) were RMB0.65 (US$0.09 )[1], decreased from RMB1.15 one year ago.

Earnings per American Depositary Share, or ADS, (basic and diluted) for the first nine months of 2024 were RMB1.83 (US$0.26 )[1], decreased from RMB2.52 one year ago.

Core net income per ADS (basic and diluted) (non-GAAP) was RMB0.92 (US$0.13 )[1], decreased from RMB1.25 a year ago.

Core net income per ADS (basic and diluted) (non-GAAP) was RMB2.21 (US$0.31)[1] for the first nine months of 2024, an decrease from RMB2.41 a year ago.

Cash flow Operating cash inflow was RMB139.2 million (US$19.8 million)[1] as a result of income from operations. Investing cash outflow for the third quarter of 2024 was RMB0.1 million (US$0.01 million)[1], which was primarily due to purchase of equipment for the newly opened LO store in the second quarter and offset by repayment of loans from franchisees. Financing cash outflow was RMB1.3 million (US$0.2 million)[1],mainly due to the repurchase of ordinary shares.

Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments, investments in equity securities and time deposits. As of September 30, 2024, the Company had total cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short term investments, investments in equity securities and time deposits of RMB1,883.9million (US$268.5 million)[1],compared to RMB1,737.2 million as of June 30, 2024. The increase was mainly attributable to continued operating cash inflow and repayment of loans from franchisees.

Guidance

We now anticipate revenue for our hotel business for the full year 2024 to decrease approximately 8% compared to 2023. This is based on our operating performance so far this year, in particular lower than expected travel in the third quarter, and the strategic review of our LO hotels segment that led to the net closure of 9 hotels by the end of the third quarter and contributed nearly half of the decline.

Conference Call

GreenTree's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on November 21, 2024, (9:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on November 21, 2024).

Dial-in numbers for the live conference call are as follows:

International 1-412-902-4272 Mainland China 4001-201-203 US 1-888-346-8982 Hong Kong 800-905-945 or 852-3018-4992 Singapore 800-120-6157

Participants should ask to join the GreenTree call, please dial in approximately 10 minutes before the scheduled time of the call.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available after the conclusion of the live conference call until november 28, 2024.

Dial-in numbers for the replay are as follows:

International Dial-in 1-412-317-0088 U.S. Toll Free 1-877-344-7529 Canada Toll Free 855-669-9658 Passcode: 5184244

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at http://ir.998.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and core net income, as we present them, are useful financial metrics to assess our operating and financial performance before the impact of investing and financing transactions, income taxes and certain non-core and non-recurring items in our financial statements.

The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and core net income should not be construed as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by other charges and gains we consider to be outside the ordinary course of our business.

The use of Adjusted EBITDA and core net income has certain limitations because it does not reflect all items of income and expenses that affect our operations. Items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA and core net income are significant components in understanding and assessing our operating and financial performance. Depreciation and amortization expense for various long-term assets, income tax and share-based compensation have been and will be incurred and are not reflected in the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA. Each of these items should also be considered in the overall evaluation of our results. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA and core net income do not consider capital expenditures and other investing activities and should not be considered as a measure of our liquidity. We compensate for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of our depreciation and amortization, interest expense/income, gains/losses from investments in equity securities, income tax expenses, share-based compensation, share of loss in equity investees, government subsidies and other relevant items both in our reconciliations to the corresponding U.S. GAAP financial measures and in our consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance.

The terms Adjusted EBITDA and core net income are not defined under U.S. GAAP, and Adjusted EBITDA and core net income are not measures of net income, operating income, operating performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. When assessing our operating and financial performance, you should not consider this data in isolation or as a substitute for our net income, operating income or any other operating performance measure that is calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, our Adjusted EBITDA and core net income may not be comparable to Adjusted EBITDA and core net income or similarly titled measures utilized by other companies since such other companies may not calculate Adjusted EBITDA and core net income in the same manner as we do.

Reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA and core net income, to the consolidated statement of operations information are included at the end of this press release.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. ("GreenTree" or the "Company") (NYSE: GHG) is a leading hospitality and restaurant management group in China. As of September 30, 2024, GreenTree had a total number of 4,336 hotels and 182 restaurants. In 2023, HOTELS magazine ranked GreenTree 11th among the 225 largest global hotel groups in terms of number of hotels in its annual HOTELS' 225. GreenTree was the fourth largest hospitality company in China in 2023 according to the China Hospitality Association. In 2023, GreenTree completed its acquisition of Da Niang Dumplings and Bellagio, two leading restaurant chain businesses in China.

GreenTree has a broad portfolio of diverse brands spanning from the economy to mid-scale, up-scale and luxury segments of the hospitality industry mainly in China. Through its strong membership base, expansive booking network, superior system management with moderate charges, and fully supported by its operating departments including Decoration, Engineering, Purchasing, Operation, IT and Finance, GreenTree aims to keep closer relationships with all of its clients and partners by providing a diverse brand portfolio that features comfort, style and value.

For more information on GreenTree, please visit http://ir.998.com

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," "confident," "future," or other similar expressions. GreenTree may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about or based on GreenTree's current beliefs, expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about us and our industry, are forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but not limited to the following: GreenTree's goals and growth strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; trends in the hospitality industry in China and globally; competition in our industry; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and other regions where we operate; the regulatory environment in which we and our franchisees operate; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided, including the forward-looking statements made, in this press release are current as of the date of the press release. Except as required by law, GreenTree undertakes no obligation to update any such information or forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the information is provided or statements are made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Financial Tables and Operational Data Follow

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

December 31 September 30 September 30

2023 2024 2024

RMB RMB US$ ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents 765,547,547 1,513,020,988 215,603,766 Restricted cash 6,576,906 7,240,598 1,031,777 Short-term investments 417,711,617 64,034 9,125 Investments in equity securities 26,076,169 22,798,811 3,248,805 Accounts receivable, net of

allowance 123,887,879 112,807,834 16,074,988 Amounts due from related parties 19,928,781 17,890,534 2,549,381 Inventories 20,462,490 6,423,582 915,353 Other current assets 117,047,122 125,926,677 17,944,408 Loans receivable, net 129,521,094 79,569,204 11,338,521 Total current assets 1,626,759,605 1,885,742,262 268,716,124







Non-current assets:





Amounts due from a related party 110,000,000 110,000,000 15,674,875 Restricted cash 19,476,259 19,397,031 2,764,055 Long-term time deposits 63,340,000 285,570,000 40,693,399 Loans receivable, net 70,690,305 43,154,241 6,149,430 Property and equipment, net 814,949,026 634,881,632 90,469,909 Intangible assets, net 117,720,693 114,380,472 16,299,087 Goodwill 177,082,468 177,082,468 25,234,050 Long-term investments 184,758,800 188,946,438 26,924,652 Operating lease right-of-use

assets 1,535,330,762 1,353,807,671 192,916,050 Other assets 104,725,600 106,200,135 15,133,398 Deferred tax assets 241,965,360 180,650,424 25,742,479 TOTAL ASSETS 5,066,798,878 5,099,812,774 726,717,508







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Long-term bank loans, current

portion 200,000 - - Short-term bank loans 116,800,000 400,000 57,000 Accounts payable 73,126,677 45,619,837 6,500,775 Advance from customers 22,393,097 21,258,689 3,029,339 Amounts due to related parties 16,310,293 15,694,608 2,236,464 Salary and welfare payable 86,332,096 74,484,735 10,613,990 Deferred revenue 186,281,838 197,495,166 28,142,836 Accrued expenses and other

current liabilities 459,832,717 493,142,341 70,272,221 Income tax payable 112,782,712 124,691,079 17,768,337 Dividends payable - 70,176,000 10,000,000 Operating lease liabilities, current 267,536,846 183,764,847 26,186,281 Total current liabilities 1,341,596,276 1,226,727,302 174,807,243







Long-term bank loans 56,800,000 256,400,000 36,536,708 Deferred revenue 207,905,769 182,882,796 26,060,590 Other long-term liabilities 111,711,748 117,713,049 16,773,975 Operating lease liabilities,

non-current 1,391,909,309 1,300,009,022 185,249,804 Deferred tax liabilities 94,716,495 54,099,834 7,709,165 Unrecognized tax benefits 382,125,786 371,085,335 52,879,237 TOTAL LIABILITIES 3,586,765,383 3,508,917,338 500,016,722







Shareholders' equity:





Class A ordinary shares 222,587,070 222,587,070 31,718,404 Class B ordinary shares 115,534,210 115,534,210 16,463,493 Treasury Stock (36,677,832) (36,977,954) (5,269,316) Additional paid-in capital 1,680,713,349 1,680,194,335 239,425,777 Retained earnings (Accumulated

losses) (568,339,799) (452,428,018) (64,470,477) Accumulated other

comprehensive income 28,401,282 26,759,125 3,813,145 Total GreenTree Hospitality

Group Ltd. shareholders' equity 1,442,218,280 1,555,668,768 221,681,026







Non-controlling interests 37,815,215 35,226,668 5,019,760 Total shareholders' equity 1,480,033,495 1,590,895,436 226,700,786







TOTAL LIABILITIES AND

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 5,066,798,878 5,099,812,774 726,717,508

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

Quarter Ended Nine Month Ended

September

30, 2023 September

30, 2024 September

30, 2024 September

30, 2023 September

30, 2024 September

30, 2024

RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Revenues











Leased-and-operated

revenues 232,247,158 159,276,402 22,696,706 613,025,979 477,344,850 68,021,097 Franchised-and-

managed

revenues 190,113,557 169,686,060 24,180,070 540,695,817 482,426,095 68,745,169 Wholesales and

others 38,523,479 28,018,988 3,992,674 101,372,388 79,149,589 11,278,726 Total revenues 460,884,194 356,981,450 50,869,450 1,255,094,184 1,038,920,534 148,044,992













Operating costs

and expenses











Operating costs (247,784,689) (205,168,798) (29,236,320) (735,847,138) (611,613,834) (87,154,274) Selling and

marketing

expenses (26,303,310) (15,712,711) (2,239,043) (60,527,560) (49,962,028) (7,119,532) General and

administrative

expenses (38,514,280) (42,332,528) (6,032,337) (150,388,637) (151,508,405) (21,589,775) Other operating

expenses (301,169) (2,017,978) (287,560) (8,135,387) (4,438,171) (632,434) Other general

expenses (11,322,509) - - (27,296,093) (11,756,531) (1,675,292) Total operating

costs and

expenses (324,225,957) (265,232,015) (37,795,260) (982,194,815) (829,278,969) (118,171,308)













Other operating

income 1,136,022 14,654,068 2,088,188 15,806,939 53,422,304 7,612,617 Income from

operations 137,794,259 106,403,503 15,162,378 288,706,308 263,063,869 37,486,301













Interest income

and other, net 13,662,038 7,488,034 1,067,036 31,041,389 27,438,533 3,909,960 Interest expense (3,740,491) (116,161) (16,553) (13,137,021) (4,485,219) (639,139) Gains (losses)

from investment

in equity

securities 365,577 10,015,229 1,427,159 (4,434,821) (5,409,426) (770,837) Other income, net 1,779,998 (34,653,121) (4,938,030) 42,926,246 (17,862,097) (2,545,328) Income before

income taxes 149,861,381 89,137,484 12,701,990 345,102,101 262,745,660 37,440,957













Income tax expense (32,385,239) (24,330,641) (3,467,089) (92,335,322) (77,512,335) (11,045,419) Income (loss)

before share of

gains in equity

investees 117,476,142 64,806,843 9,234,901 252,766,779 185,233,325 26,395,538













Share of

loss/(income) in

equity investees,

net of tax (83,027) 405,064 57,721 (869,910) (464,693) (66,218) Net income(loss) 117,393,115 65,211,907 9,292,622 251,896,869 184,768,632 26,329,320













Net loss/(income)

attributable to

non-controlling

interests 227,170 288,968 41,178 5,304,468 1,319,147 187,977 Net income

attributable to

ordinary

shareholders 117,620,285 65,500,875 9,333,800 257,201,337 186,087,779 26,517,297













Net earnings per

share











Class A ordinary

share-basic and

diluted 1.15 0.65 0.09 2.52 1.83 0.26 Class B ordinary

share-basic and

diluted 1.15 0.65 0.09 2.52 1.83 0.26













Net earnings per

ADS











Class A ordinary

share-basic and

diluted 1.15 0.65 0.09 2.52 1.83 0.26 Class B ordinary

share-basic and

diluted 1.15 0.65 0.09 2.52 1.83 0.26













Weighted

average shares

outstanding











Class A ordinary

share-basic and

diluted 67,416,046 66,778,809 66,778,809 67,416,046 66,780,008 66,780,008 Class B ordinary

share-basic and

diluted 34,762,909 34,762,909 34,762,909 34,762,909 34,762,909 34,762,909













Other

comprehensive

income, net of

tax











Foreign currency

translation

adjustments (68,502) 6,463,594 921,055 927,605 (1,642,157) (234,006) Unrealized

gains(loss) on

available-for-sale

investments, net

of tax

























Comprehensive

income, net of

tax 117,324,613 71,675,501 10,213,677 252,824,474 183,126,475 26,095,314













Comprehensive

loss/(income)

attributable to

non-controlling

interests 6,379,505 288,968 41,178 5,304,468 1,319,147 187,977 Comprehensive

income (loss)

attributable to

ordinary

shareholders 123,704,118 71,964,469 10,254,855 258,128,942 184,445,622 26,283,291

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Unaudited Hotel Business Results

Quarter Ended Nine Month Ended

September

30, 2023 September

30, 2024 September

30, 2024 September

30, 2023 September

30, 2024 September

30, 2024

RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Revenues











Leased-and-operated

revenues 151,839,044 118,159,125 16,837,541 365,402,970 346,552,738 49,383,370 Franchised-and-

managed

revenues 186,043,016 167,928,127 23,929,567 533,460,017 476,898,409 67,957,480 Others 1,168,017 796,488 113,499 3,393,596 2,881,694 410,638 Total revenues 339,050,077 286,883,740 40,880,607 902,256,583 826,332,841 117,751,488













Operating costs

and expenses











Hotel operating

costs (159,920,582) (152,278,796) (21,699,555) (444,284,960) (441,888,078) (62,968,547) Selling and

marketing

expenses (14,277,225) (12,899,411) (1,838,151) (39,115,830) (41,576,925) (5,924,664) General and

administrative

expenses (26,655,780) (35,309,079) (5,031,504) (117,191,327) (128,706,277) (18,340,498) Other operating

expenses (180,515) (1,363,201) (194,255) (1,024,079) (2,301,445) (327,953) Other general

expenses (11,322,509) - - (27,296,093) (11,756,531) (1,675,292) Total operating

costs and

expenses (212,356,611) (201,850,487) (28,763,465) (628,912,289) (626,229,256) (89,236,954)













Other operating

income 796,141 14,496,942 2,065,798 14,587,926 51,347,340 7,316,937 Income from

operations 127,489,607 99,530,195 14,182,940 287,932,220 251,450,925 35,831,471













Interest income

and other, net 13,514,958 7,467,287 1,064,080 30,587,298 27,376,005 3,901,050 Interest expense (3,004,677) (115,851) (16,509) (10,896,629) (4,484,909) (639,094) Gains (losses)

from investment

in equity

securities 365,577 10,015,229 1,427,159 (4,434,821) (769,747) (109,688) Other income,

net 2,150,576 (34,647,093) (4,937,171) 42,846,940 (17,938,054) (2,556,152) Income before

income taxes 140,516,041 82,249,767 11,720,499 346,035,008 255,634,220 36,427,587













Income tax

expense (31,888,801) (24,053,937) (3,427,659) (87,620,126) (76,155,862) (10,852,124) Income (loss)

before share of

gains in equity

investees 108,627,240 58,195,830 8,292,840 258,414,882 179,478,358 25,575,463













Share of

loss/(income) in

equity investees,

net of tax (83,027) 405,064 57,721 (869,910) (464,693) (66,218) Net

income(loss) 108,544,213 58,600,894 8,350,561 257,544,972 179,013,665 25,509,245

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Unaudited Restaurant Business Results

Quarter Ended Nine Month Ended

September

30, 2023 September

30, 2024 September

30, 2024 September

30, 2023 September

30, 2024 September

30, 2024

RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Revenues











Leased-and-operated

revenues 80,358,490 41,117,277 5,859,165 248,698,564 130,792,112 18,637,727 Franchised-and-

managed

revenues 4,070,541 1,757,933 250,503 7,235,800 5,527,686 787,689 Wholesales and

others 37,355,462 27,766,790 3,956,736 97,978,792 77,272,388 11,011,227 Total revenues 121,784,493 70,642,000 10,066,404 353,913,156 213,592,186 30,436,643













Operating costs

and expenses











Restaurant

operating costs (87,814,484) (53,365,650) (7,604,544) (292,122,643) (170,642,273) (24,316,329) Selling and

marketing

expenses (12,026,085) (2,881,942) (410,673) (21,411,730) (8,473,078) (1,207,404) General and

administrative

expenses (11,858,500) (7,023,449) (1,000,833) (33,197,310) (22,802,128) (3,249,277) Other operating

expenses (120,654) (654,777) (93,305) (7,111,308) (2,136,726) (304,481) Other general

expenses - - - - - - Total operating

costs and

expenses (111,819,723) (63,925,818) (9,109,355) (353,842,991) (204,054,205) (29,077,491)













Other operating

income 339,881 157,126 22,390 1,219,013 2,074,964 295,680 Income from

operations 10,304,651 6,873,308 979,439 1,289,178 11,612,945 1,654,832













Interest income

and other, net 147,080 20,746 2,956 454,091 62,528 8,910 Interest expense (735,814) (310) (44) (2,240,392) (310) (44) Gains (losses)

from investment

in equity

securities - - - - - - Other income, net (370,578) (6,028) (859) 79,306 (33,122) (4,720) Income before

income taxes 9,345,339 6,887,716 981,492 (417,817) 11,642,041 1,658,978













Income tax

expense (496,438) (276,704) (39,430) (4,843,969) (1,356,473) (193,296) Income (loss)

before share of

gains in equity

investees 8,848,901 6,611,012 942,062 (5,261,786) 10,285,568 1,465,682













Share of

loss/(income) in

equity investees,

net of tax - - - - - - Net

income(loss) 8,848,901 6,611,012 942,062 (5,261,786) 10,285,568 1,465,682

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Quarter Ended Nine Month Ended

September

30, 2023 September

30, 2024 September

30, 2024 September

30, 2023 September

30, 2024 September

30, 2024

RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$













Operating

activities:











Net (loss)

income 117,393,114 65,211,908 9,292,623 251,896,867 184,768,634 26,329,320













Adjustments to

reconcile net

income to net

cash provided

by operating

activities:











Depreciation

and

amortization 32,167,798 28,690,959 4,088,429 92,487,725 89,170,635 12,706,714 Impairment of

long-lived

assets - - - 2,900,000 - - Share of

(gains) losses

in equity

method

investments 83,027 (405,064) (57,721) 869,910 464,693 66,218 Noncash lease

expense 58,627,753 68,398,682 9,746,734 193,450,844 205,628,129 29,301,774 Loss from

disposal of a

subsidiary - (4,925,221) (701,838) 1,223,952 (5,764,903) (821,492) Interest income (2,025,838) (1,199,222) (170,888) (3,683,748) (6,416,109) (914,288) Bad debt

expenses 18,349,856 12,615,651 1,797,716 37,029,330 34,383,723 4,899,641 (Gains) losses

and impairment

on equity

securities held (365,577) (10,015,229) (1,427,159) 4,434,821 5,409,426 770,837 Loss (gains) on

disposal of

property, plant and

equipment 10,173 332,997 47,452 238,014 (24,783,238) (3,531,583) Foreign

exchange

(gains) losses 819,037 7,449,403 1,061,531 (269,162) (1,314,548) (187,322) Share-based

compensation (11,998) 15,662 2,232 16,594 46,986 6,695 Accounts

receivable (18,632,382) (5,363,153) (764,243) (13,516,688) (13,092,304) (1,865,638) Prepaid rent (129,472) - - (129,472) - - Inventories 637,459 223,113 31,793 8,088,185 15,112,676 2,153,539 Amounts due

from related

parties 3,930,789 2,188,419 311,847 5,559,317 2,488,246 354,572 Other current

assets (5,238,709) (6,330,209) (902,048) (40,136,745) (1,245,258) (177,448) Other assets 1,942,473 (2,775,493) (395,505) 7,889,240 (1,474,535) (210,120) Accounts

payable (19,131,574) (7,758,061) (1,105,515) (29,048,734) (20,318,304) (2,895,335) Amounts due to

related parties 5,053,227 788,969 112,427 3,373,836 (615,685) (87,734) Salary and

welfare payable (1,443,289) (10,164,582) (1,448,441) 5,029,575 (11,588,641) (1,651,368) Deferred

revenue (18,693,576) 17,893,291 2,549,774 (24,552,689) (13,809,645) (1,967,859) Advance from

customers 5,344,742 (706,088) (100,617) 1,686,920 (1,123,375) (160,080) Accrued

expenses and

other current

liabilities 20,585,844 35,754,773 5,095,014 88,392,990 32,469,157 4,626,818 Income tax

payable (638,107) 20,169,690 2,874,158 50,644,167 11,908,367 1,696,929 Unrecognized

tax benefits 11,569,800 (4,844,361) (690,316) 43,530,199 (11,040,451) (1,573,252) Operating lease

liabilities (54,348,610) (80,036,795) (11,405,152) (179,026,778) (189,805,890) (27,047,123) Other long-term

liabilities (159,947) 6,321,131 900,754 (8,241,312) (1,998,698) (284,812) Deferred taxes (911,201) 7,711,357 1,098,860 (32,243,691) 21,677,657 3,089,041 Net cash

provided by

operating

activities 154,784,812 139,242,527 19,841,901 467,893,467 299,136,745 42,626,644













Investing

activities:











Purchases of

property, plant

and equipment (833,691) (8,771,704) (1,249,958) (72,566,925) (28,965,630) (4,127,569) Purchases of

intangible

assets 185,683 - - (166,598) - - Proceeds from

disposal of

property, plant

and equipment (29,960) 451,660 64,361 14,666,721 140,184,760 19,976,168 Payment for

acquisition of

minority equity - 966,000 137,654 - - - Purchases of a

long-term

investment - (6,800,000) (968,992) - (6,800,000) (968,992) Repayment of

Advances for

acquisitions - - - - - - Purchases of

short-term

investments (150,860,480) - - (202,230,480) - - Proceeds from

short-term

investments 27,211,463 - - 160,854,647 419,362,037 59,758,612 Increase of

long-term time

deposits - - - - (222,230,000) (31,667,522) Proceeds from

disposal of

subsidiaries - 1,307,500 186,317 37,800,000 2,807,500 400,066 Loan to related

parties - - - - (270,000) (38,475) Loan to third

parties - - - - (1,200,000) (170,999) Repayment of

loan from third

parties 135,930 304,111 43,335 14,553,007 5,900,000 840,743 Loan to

fanchisees (6,058,982) (4,050,000) (577,120) (16,033,578) (5,650,000) (805,119) Repayment

from

franchisees 35,127,246 16,489,580 2,349,746 96,248,818 67,466,801 9,613,942 Net cash (used

in) provided by

investing

activities (95,122,791) (102,853) (14,657) 33,125,612 370,605,468 52,810,855













Financing

activities:











Distribution to

the

shareholders - - - - (760,321) (108,345) Repurchase of

ordinary shares - (300,122) (42,767) - (300,122) (42,767) Repayment of

short-term

loans (450,600,000) - - (450,600,000) (117,000,000) (16,672,367) Proceeds from

bank loans 271,400,000 - - 117,000,000 200,000,000 28,499,772 Capital

contribution

from

non-controlling

interest holders (117,000,000) (966,000) (137,654) - (966,000) (137,654) Net cash

provided by

(used in)

financing

activities (296,200,000) (1,266,122) (180,421) (333,600,000) 80,973,557 11,538,639













Effect of

exchange rate

changes on

cash and cash

equivalents and

restricted cash (395,858) 142,062 20,244 (52,807) (2,657,865) (378,743)













Net (decrease)

increase in

cash and cash

equivalents (236,933,837) 138,015,614 19,667,067 167,366,272 748,057,905 106,597,395 Cash and cash

equivalents at

the beginning of

the period 1,138,929,311 1,401,643,004 167,581,976 734,629,202 791,600,712 112,802,199 Cash and cash

equivalents at

the end of the

period 901,995,474 1,539,658,617 187,249,043 901,995,474 1,539,658,617 219,399,594

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

Quarter Ended Nine Month Ended

September

30, 2023 September

30, 2024 September

30, 2024 September

30, 2023 September

30, 2024 September

30, 2024

RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net income 117,393,115 65,211,908 9,292,623 251,896,868 184,768,634 26,329,320













Deduct:











Other operating

income 1,136,022 14,654,068 2,088,188 15,806,939 53,422,304 7,612,617 Interest income and

other, net 13,662,038 7,488,034 1,067,036 31,041,389 27,438,533 3,909,960 Gains from

investment in

equity

securities 365,577 10,015,229 1,427,159 - - - Share of gain in

equity investees,

net of tax - 405,064.00 57,721.00 - - - Other income, net 1,779,998 - - 42,926,246 - -













Add:











Other operating

expenses 301,169 2,017,978 287,560 8,135,387 4,438,171 632,434 Other general

expenses 11,322,509 - - 27,296,093 11,756,531 1,675,292 Income tax

expenses (benefits) 32,385,239 24,330,641 3,467,089 92,335,322 77,512,335 11,045,419 Share of loss in

equity investees,

net of tax 83,027 - - 869,910 464,693 66,218 Interest expenses 3,740,491 116,161 16,553 13,137,021 4,485,219 639,139 Depreciation and

amortization 32,167,798 28,690,959 4,088,429 92,487,725 89,170,635 12,706,714 Losses from

investment in equity

securities - - - 4,434,821 5,409,426 770,837 Other expense, net - 34,653,121 4,938,030 - 17,862,097 2,545,328 Adjusted EBITDA

(Non-GAAP) 180,449,713 122,458,373 17,450,180 400,818,573 315,006,904 44,888,124



Quarter Ended Nine Month Ended

September

30, 2023 September

30, 2024 September

30, 2024 September

30, 2023 September

30, 2024 September

30, 2024

RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net income 117,393,115 65,211,908 9,292,623 251,896,868 184,768,634 26,329,320













Deduct:











Government

subsidies (net of

25% tax) - 4,374,750 623,397 6,671,305 4,844,636 690,355 Gains from

investment in

equity securities

(net of 25% tax) 274,183 7,511,422 1,070,369 - - - Other income (net

of 25% tax) 1,334,998 - - 32,194,684 - -













Add:











Share-based

compensation (11,998) 15,662 2,232 16,594 46,986 6,695 Losses from

investments in

equity securities

(net of 25% tax) - - - 3,326,116 4,057,070 578,128 Other expense (net

of 25% tax) - 25,989,841 3,703,523 - 13,396,573 1,908,996 One-time fees and

expenses 220,916 658,981 93,904 2,181,773 1,713,989 244,242 Other general

expenses 11,322,509 - - 27,296,093 11,756,531 1,675,292 Income tax

expenses related to

dividend

distribution - 13,496,240 1,923,199 - 13,496,240 1,923,199 Core net income

(Non-GAAP) 127,315,361 93,486,460 13,321,714 245,851,454 224,391,387 31,975,517













Core net income

per ADS

(Non-GAAP)











Class A ordinary

share-basic and

diluted 1.25 0.92 0.13 2.41 2.21 0.31 Class B ordinary

share-basic and

diluted 1.25 0.92 0.13 2.41 2.21 0.31

Hotel Operational Data



September 30,

2023 September 30,

2024 Total hotels in operation: 4,185 4,336 Leased and owned hotels 64 56 Franchised hotels 4,121 4,280 Total hotel rooms in operation 307,010 316,461 Leased and owned hotels 7,093 6,367 Franchised hotels 299,917 310,094 Number of cities 354 351







Quarter Ended September 30,

2023 September 30,

2024 Occupancy rate (as a percentage)



Leased-and-owned hotels 79.0 % 75.9 % Franchised hotels 81.3 % 74.6 % Blended 81.2 % 74.6 % Average daily rate (in RMB)



Leased-and-owned hotels 268 258 Franchised hotels 190 179 Blended 192 181 RevPAR (in RMB)



Leased-and-owned hotels 212 196 Franchised hotels 155 133 Blended 156 135



Number of Hotels in Operation Number of Hotel Rooms in

Operation

September

30, 2023 September

30, 2024 September

30, 2023 September

30, 2024 Mid-to-up-scale 455 527 43,485 49,763 GreenTree Eastern 224 234 23,639 25,245 Deepsleep Hotel 7 7 534 534 Gem 61 91 5,372 8,178 Gya 71 73 5,899 6,071 Vx 92 104 8,041 9,109 Others - 18 - 626 Mid-scale 2,965 2,965 230,655 230,580 GreenTree Inn 2,282 2,336 182,041 184,086 GT Alliance 552 498 39,379 37,366 GreenTree Apartment 20 23 1,308 1,495 Vatica 111 108 7,927 7,633 Others - - - - Economy hotels 765 844 32,870 36,118 Shell 765 844 32,870 36,118 Others - - - - Total 4,185 4,336 307,010 316,461

Restaurant Operational Data



September 30,

2023 September 30,

2024 Total restaurants in operation: 202 182 Leased and owned restaurants 51 22 Franchised restaurants 151 160 Number of cities 66 53 Da Niang Dumplings 167 159 Bellagio 35 23







Quarter Ended 2023 Q3 2024 Q3 ADT



Leased-and-owned restaurants 158 188 Franchised restaurants 101 89 Blended 120 106 AC (in RMB)



Leased-and-owned restaurants 87 100 Franchised restaurants 40 33 Blended 55 46 ADS (in RMB)



Leased-and-owned restaurants 13,785 18,860 Franchised restaurants 4,015 2,950 Blended 6,570 4,891

