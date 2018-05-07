GreenTree to Report First Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results on May 15, 2018

SHANGHAI, May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. ("GreenTree" or the "Company") (NYSE: GHG), a leading franchised hotel operator in China, today announced that it will report its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, before U.S. markets open on May 15, 2018.
GreenTree's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM on May 15, 2018, U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM on the same day Beijing/Hong Kong Time).
Dial-in numbers for the live conference call are as follows:
|
International
|
1-412-902-4272
|
China
|
4001-201203
|
US
|
1-888-346-8982
|
Hong Kong
|
800-905945 or 852-3018-4992
Participants should ask to join the GreenTree call.
A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call through May 22, 2018.
Dial-in numbers for the replay are as follows:
|
International Dial-in
|
1-412-317-0088
|
U.S. Toll Free
|
1-877-344-7529
|
Passcode:
|
10120243
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at http://ir.998.com.
About GreenTree Hospitality Group. Ltd.
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. ("GreenTree" or the "Company") (NYSE: GHG) is a leading franchised hotel operator in China. As of December 31, 2017, GreenTree had the highest proportion of franchised-and-managed hotels among the top four economy to mid-scale hotel networks in China. In 2017, GreenTree was the fourth largest economy to mid-scale hotel group in China in terms of number of hotels according to China Hospitality Association. The Company has built a strong suite of brands including its flagship "GreenTree Inns" brand as a result of its long-standing dedication to the hospitality industry in China and consistent quality of its services, signature hotel designs, broad geographic coverage and convenient locations. GreenTree has positioned its brands to appeal to value-and-quality-conscious business travelers and leisure travelers.
For more information on GreenTree, please visit http://ir.998.com
GreenTree
Ms. Selina Yang
Phone: +86-21-3617-4886 * 7999
E-mail: ir@998.com
Christensen
In Hong Kong
Ms. Karen Hui
Phone: +852-9266-4140
E-mail: khui@christensenIR.com
In US
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: lbergkamp@ChristensenIR.com
