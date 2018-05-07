GreenTree to Report First Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results on May 15, 2018

SHANGHAI, May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. ("GreenTree" or the "Company") (NYSE: GHG), a leading franchised hotel operator in China, today announced that it will report its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, before U.S. markets open on May 15, 2018. 

GreenTree's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM on May 15, 2018, U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM on the same day Beijing/Hong Kong Time).

Dial-in numbers for the live conference call are as follows:

International

1-412-902-4272

China 

4001-201203

US 

1-888-346-8982

Hong Kong 

800-905945 or 852-3018-4992

Participants should ask to join the GreenTree call.

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call through May 22, 2018.

Dial-in numbers for the replay are as follows:

International Dial-in  

1-412-317-0088

U.S. Toll Free

1-877-344-7529

Passcode:

10120243

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at http://ir.998.com.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group. Ltd.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. ("GreenTree" or the "Company") (NYSE: GHG) is a leading franchised hotel operator in China. As of December 31, 2017, GreenTree had the highest proportion of franchised-and-managed hotels among the top four economy to mid-scale hotel networks in China. In 2017, GreenTree was the fourth largest economy to mid-scale hotel group in China in terms of number of hotels according to China Hospitality Association. The Company has built a strong suite of brands including its flagship "GreenTree Inns" brand as a result of its long-standing dedication to the hospitality industry in China and consistent quality of its services, signature hotel designs, broad geographic coverage and convenient locations. GreenTree has positioned its brands to appeal to value-and-quality-conscious business travelers and leisure travelers.

For more information on GreenTree, please visit http://ir.998.com

GreenTree

Ms. Selina Yang
Phone: +86-21-3617-4886 * 7999
E-mail: ir@998.com

Christensen

In Hong Kong
Ms. Karen Hui 
Phone: +852-9266-4140
E-mail: khui@christensenIR.com  

In US 
Ms. Linda Bergkamp 
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: lbergkamp@ChristensenIR.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greentree-to-report-first-quarter-fiscal-year-2018-financial-results-on-may-15-2018-300643359.html

SOURCE GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.

