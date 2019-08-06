Greenville, Spartanburg, And Anderson, SC Area A&W® Restaurants Celebrate National Root Beer Float Day Tuesday, August 6 With Free Floats And Fundraiser For Disabled American Veterans (DAV)

From 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. these restaurants and other participating A&Ws will serve free, small Root Beer Floats, no purchase necessary. Guests will be encouraged to make a donation to DAV.

Visit www.RootBeerFloatDay.com for more information and to make online donations, or search social media using the hashtag #RootBeerFloatDay.

On June 20, A&W became the first American restaurant chain to turn 100. The first frosty mug of Root Beer was served in Lodi, California at a parade honoring World War I veterans. "A&W has a long history of supporting veterans," said Melanie Dyer, Brand Manager Marketing. "With this being our centennial year, National Root Beer Float Day is extra special."

This is A&W's seventh annual National Root Beer Float Day celebration and the third year it has partnered with DAV. A&W and DAV hope to raise $200,000 for the organization, which serves more than one million veterans annually. Fundraising began in late June. The $150,000 A&W raised for DAV in 2018 provided an estimated $6 million in direct benefits to veterans.

Since 2013, A&W has raised more than $800,000 for veterans groups during National Root Beer Float Day.

About A&W

America's first and oldest restaurant chain, A&W Restaurants ranks #4 on Time Magazine's 2018 list of America's best fast-food chains. It still makes Root Beer fresh in each restaurant from real cane sugar, water and a proprietary blend of herbs, bark, spices and berries that are served in a frosty mug along side burgers, fries, chicken tenders and other All American Food® favorites. There are nearly 1,000 locations worldwide.

About DAV

DAV empowers veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity. It is dedicated to a single purpose: fulfilling our promises to the men and women who served. DAV does this by ensuring that veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them; fighting for the interests of America's injured heroes on Capitol Hill; providing employment resources to veterans and their families and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life. DAV, a non-profit organization with more than 1 million members, was founded in 1920 and chartered by the U.S. Congress in 1932. Learn more at www.dav.org.

