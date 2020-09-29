Greenville Technical College Opens Doors to Truist Culinary and Hospitality Innovation Center

GREENVILLE, S.C., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenville Technical College today announced the opening of the Truist Culinary and Hospitality Innovation Center. A $1 million grant from the Truist Foundation to the Greenville Tech Foundation funded renovations for the center and will support educational programs and scholarships for students. The new facility is the anchor tenant for Poe West, a culinary and hospitality-focused development at 556 Perry Ave. in the west Greenville community.

"The Truist Culinary and Hospitality Innovation Center will be a change agent, providing a clear path for upward mobility to many people while giving restaurants and hotels the qualified entry-level employees they need to thrive," said Dr. Keith Miller, president of Greenville Technical College. "In recognition of the Truist Foundation's broad support, we're pleased that the center carries the Truist name. That support and the generosity of other donors will allow us to fulfill our mission of transforming lives through education."

The center aims to match the employment needs of downtown Greenville's restaurants and hotels for entry-level employees with the need of residents of west Greenville for education that prepares them for employment opportunities and success.

The Truist Culinary and Hospitality Innovation Center will offer Quick Jobs programs in server/wait staff, bartending, and cooking and baking skills. These programs allow students to qualify for an entry-level position in a matter of weeks. The center will also offer continuing education for culinary and hospitality professionals close to where they work so that they can grow their skills and qualify for promotions. In addition, features and programming will include personal interest classes, opportunities for team building by businesses centered on cooking and enjoying the results, culinary incubator space, a culinary television segment called Culinary Corner that is featured on WSPA-TV, and a new hospitality and tourism program.

"We're incredibly grateful to all of our donors and especially the Truist Foundation for believing in this project and helping us see it through to completion," said Ann Wright, vice president for advancement with the Greenville Tech Foundation. "Their gifts mean that we can support business and industry in our community while giving students the life-changing tools they need for successful careers."

The 13,000-square-foot facility features a 50-seat studio kitchen, a multipurpose teaching kitchen and three interactive classrooms. One classroom is designed for service, wines and mixology training.

"We're honored to support the Greenville Tech Foundation as they provide neighborhood-based training opportunities for students while developing a skilled workforce for Greenville's restaurant and hospitality industry," said Lynette Bell, president of the Truist Foundation. "The center offers a starting point for people in the culinary and hospitality industry to gain upward economic mobility and access to quality jobs, which aligns with our purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities."

Additional donors include the city of Greenville, Steve Navarro and The Furman Company, Bank of America, John I. Smith Charities, the Daniel-Mickel Foundation, and Lynn Faust. These gifts have provided for renovation, including outfitting of classrooms and facilities where students will obtain the hands-on training they need to qualify for opportunities.

Chef Alan Scheidhauer will serve as director of operations for the new Truist Culinary and Hospitality Innovation Center. He will help ensure nearby residents gain the skills they need to qualify for culinary and hospitality jobs. He will also support the industry with continuing education to create pathways to the college's Culinary Institute of the Carolinas, which offers a full range of professional culinary instruction at the college's Northwest Campus.

"We're delighted to partner with Greenville Tech Foundation and Greenville Technical College to help more people gain better opportunities and advance their culinary and hospitality careers," said Mike Brenan, South Carolina regional president at Truist. "Establishing the Truist Culinary and Hospitality Innovation Center is another way Truist helps individuals and families thrive, leading to stronger communities and a growth economy."

The Greenville Tech Foundation has moved its offices to Poe West, providing a location easily accessible to the college's many partners. Additional tenants of Poe West include Unlocked Coffee, Carolina Bauernhaus Brewery & Winery, LaRue Fine Chocolate, Six & Twenty Distillery, The Junkyard, 80/20 Café and 98 Ventures.

About Greenville Tech Foundation

The Greenville Tech Foundation was established to ensure that the college is able to provide a quality college education at modest costs and to reduce financial barriers to higher education.

About Greenville Technical College

Greenville Technical College (GTC) is a five-campus system where nearly 25,000 students are annually preparing for the strongest careers of today and tomorrow. Established in 1962, the college's mission is to transform students' lives and help the community thrive by providing a world-class, affordable education. With more than 100 curriculum program choices along with short-term training for career and personal development, Greenville Technical College gives employers a ready supply of skilled workers and provides students with an education that will help them succeed.

About Truist Foundation

The Truist Foundation is committed to Truist Financial Corporation's (NYSE: TFC) purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities. Established in 2020, the foundation makes strategic investments in nonprofit organizations to help ensure the communities it serves have more opportunities for a better quality of life. The Truist Foundation's grants and activities focus on leadership development, economic mobility, thriving communities and educational equity. Learn more at Truist.com/Truist-Foundation.

