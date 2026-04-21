Research highlights the unique prebiotic effects of aronia berry polyphenols and dual benefit as a low-dose modulator of innate GLP-1.

Key takeaways

ARONVIT® provides a polyphenol-driven prebiotic effect, works as low-dose modulator

It nourishes the growth of beneficial gut bacteria

Specific bioactive in aronia modulates the DPP-IV enzyme, slowing the breakdown of GLP-1 and keeping it active longer to support metabolic wellness.

LOMZA, Poland, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutraceuticals innovator Greenvit Sp. z o.o. introduces its ARONVIT® low-dose, clean-label, concentrated aronia berry extract powder's ability to support gut health. A comprehensive review by Greenvit of multiple recent clinical data studies identifies compounds in aronia berries (Aronia melanocarpa) as potent microbiome modulators capable of supporting gut health. Greenvit will exhibit ARONVIT® at Vitafoods Europe in Barcelona, booth #3B24F as well as at the New Ingredients Zone. Jagoda Dudek, medical biotechnologist and clinical nutritionist for Greenvit will deliver the presentation "Aronia–Microbiota Dialogue: mechanistic insights within the gut ecosystem" at the New Ingredients Theatre on May 5, titled.

Greenvit Debuts ARONVIT® for Gut Health and Microbiota at Vitafoods Europe

Chokeberry polyphenols – the new prebiotics

With digestive health maintaining its status as a primary consumer concern, prebiotic ingredients have reached unprecedented demand. For most consumers, prebiotics have become synonymous with fibers. Prebiotic fiber passes through the upper gastrointestinal tract (GI) undigested and is metabolized through bacterial fermentation primarily in the lower GI. But fiber is not the only pathway for supporting the microbiome and gut health.

"Aronia berries are rich in precision polyphenolic compounds, including anthocyanins, proanthocyanidins, tannins, and other flavonoids that contribute potent antioxidant properties and multiple health benefits, including activity in the GI," professes Rafał Pietruszyński, CEO of Greenvit. "Aronia has a prebiotic effect based on polyphenols. A process similar to fermentation of polyphenols is more slowly and potentially more gently, therefore is associated with less gas production than traditional fiber sources. It is ideal for consumers with limited fiber tolerance, which can cause severe bloating or gastrointestinal discomfort."

Aronia berries are among the fruits richest in antioxidant compounds, and score at the top of the ORAC (Oxygen Radical Absorbance Capacity) scale, a measure of the ability to reduce the radical oxygen molecules that lead to lipid peroxidation and damage of the cellular DNA. ARONVIT® is sourced from the special Nero-Eggert variety of aronia berries, a variety recognized for its high yield of polyphenols.

Polyphenols vs. fibers

"For many consumers, especially those with sensitive digestion, high doses of fiber can cause bloating, cramping, and discomfort," explains Pietruszyński. "This is why many consumers shy away from high-fiber supplements. To get a measurable prebiotic effect from fiber, you often need a large amount, typically 5g to 10g or more per day. ARONVIT® offers a gentle, low-dose solution for microbiome support, making it an ideal choice for consumers seeking better digestive health without the bulk of traditional fibers."

ARONVIT® provides a polyphenol-driven prebiotic effect, working at a much lower dose than traditional sources of fiber, and is significantly more 'gut-friendly' for sensitive consumers, while specifically targeting the growth of elite bacteria, such as Akkermansia muciniphila. "Supplement brands prefer low-dose ingredients because they fit easily into smaller capsules or shots without adding bulk," adds Pietruszyński.

ARONVIT® standardized aronia extract is packed with valuable nutrients and its antioxidant properties are superior. The company uses natural extraction methods—without solvents or other harsh chemicals—to derive the highest content of anthocyanins, proanthocyanidins, and other polyphenols possible.

Microbial Diversity and Selective Prebiotic Effects

Recent studies indicate that aronia anthocyanins significantly modulate the gut landscape. Aronia's polyphenols are not completely absorbed early in digestion, with a significant amount reaching the colon. There, they act as selective fuel for beneficial bacteria, providing secondary metabolite support to help the gut produce beneficial metabolites such as the short-chain fatty acid (SCFA), including the most important one, butyrate. SCFAs, in turn, boost propagation of important beneficial probiotics such as Akkermansia and Bifidobacterium. The result is a more diverse and balanced microbiome.1

Blood sugar support via GLP-1 and enzymatic modulation

A healthy microbiome replete with SCFAse naturally stimulates the L-cells in the gut lining. These L-cells are responsible for secreting intrinsic GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1, a hormone that regulates appetite and blood sugar) in what is called the Incretin Pathway. Aronia's polyphenols help the gut generate its natural GLP-1 more effectively.2

Once GLP-1 is produced, the DPP-IV (dipeptidyl peptidase-4) enzyme typically breaks it down quickly. But according to studies, a specific bioactive compound in aronia—cyanidin 3,5-diglucoside—inhibits the DPP-IV enzyme, stabilizing and slowing the breakdown of GLP-1 and keeping it active longer to support metabolic wellness3. "These findings support the holistic approach of Aronvit for metabolic wellness," notes Pietruszyński.

Pietruszyński refers to polyphenols as "the new frontier in microbiome modulation." He states that, "By interacting directly with gut microbiota to trigger systemic effects, our standardized aronia extract serves as the perfect companion to biotics—supporting both metabolic health and stress resilience in low-dose formulations. We call ARONVIT the 'gentle prebiotic modulator'. It supports healthy glucose metabolism and metabolic balance, reinforces the integrity of the intestinal barrier, helps mitigate the inflammatory response, and nourishes the growth of beneficial gut bacteria. ARONVIT is a gentle, polyphenol-driven modulator for microbiome health."

To learn more- visit us at Vitafoods at Vitafoods Europe in Barcelona, booth #3B24F and at SupplySide East, booth #3B24F.

About Greenvit

Greenvit Sp. Z.o.o. Greenvit is currently the largest producer of aronia extract in the world. The five-generation family company incorporated in 2010 in Zambrów, Poland and specializes in botanical extracts production. Sourcing aronia locally from trusted farmers who cultivate it in pristine surroundings known as the "green lungs of Poland", the Greenvit team consists of dynamic professionals with extensive knowledge and experience in the field of science-backed botanical nutraceutical ingredients worldwide.

For more information, contact:

References

1. Ren, T., et al. (2022). "Modulation of the gut microbiota and lipidomic profiles by black chokeberry (Aronia melanocarpa L.) polyphenols." Frontiers in Nutrition, 9:913729.

2. Miyuki Kozuka, et. al. (2015). "Identification and characterization of a dipeptidyl peptidase IV inhibitor from aronia juice." Biochemical and Biophysical Research Communications. 2015 Sep 25;465(3):433-6.

3. Fujita, A., et al. (2015). "Identification and characterization of a dipeptidyl peptidase IV inhibitor from aronia juice." Biochemical and Biophysical Research Communications, 465(3).

Note: Additional references are available upon request.

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SOURCE Greenvit