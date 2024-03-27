Greenway Health and DrFirst Partner to Improve Medication Adherence and Improve Patient Outcomes through Technology

TAMPA, Fla., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenway Health, a leading health information technology services provider, announced its strategic partnership with health technology pioneer DrFirst to use the power of automation technology to reduce prescription abandonment and improve medication adherence.

The partnership integrates DrFirst's RxInform technology directly into Greenway's Intergy EHR solution, providing a seamless experience for both clinicians and patients. When a clinician prescribes a new medication, the RxInform integration will notify the patient, providing pharmacy information, educational material, cost-saving opportunities, and an option to schedule a pickup reminder. These tools are designed to remove barriers for patients and improve adherence to the prescribed medication.

"Our mission at Greenway Health is to harness the power of technology to evolve the healthcare landscape, enabling successful providers, empowering patients, and building healthier communities," says David Cohen, chief product and technology officer at Greenway Health. "Our partnership with DrFirst is one more way we are advancing technology to allow our clinicians a seamless solution to improve prescription adherence and strengthen patient relationships right on their mobile devices."

Over the past six years, DrFirst's solution has consistently received a satisfaction rate of 95%, receiving over 20 million patient ratings. This positive feedback highlights practitioners' improved connections, enhancing the experience and overall health outcomes for patients.

"It's easy for patients to forget to pick up prescriptions or have questions about the medications they were prescribed at their last office visit," said G. Cameron Deemer, CEO of DrFirst. "Our new partnership with Greenway Health will help thousands of providers close gaps in medication adherence and empower millions of patients with reminders, educational information, and cost-saving resources that put them in control of their care."

Greenway Health is a leading health information technology service provider specializing in electronic health records with its flagship Intergy and Prime Suite products. Greenway and its award-winning solutions have been ranked highly in the Best in KLAS awards by KLAS Research, an independent research organization that assesses healthcare vendor performance through independent feedback from users. Additionally, Greenway Health's revenue cycle solution, Greenway Revenue Services, was named the 2023 North American Customer Value Leadership Award in Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Award.

To learn more about Greenway Health and how its solutions benefit providers, visit https://www.greenwayhealth.com.

About Greenway Health

Greenway Health provides electronic health records (EHR), practice management, and revenue cycle management solutions that help practices in multiple specialties grow profitably, remain compliant, work more efficiently, and improve patient outcomes. Its team of clinical, financial, and technology experts serves as trusted advisors, committed to enabling successful providers, empowering patients, and building healthier communities. Greenway works with thousands of providers across multiple specialties, translating into millions of lives touched daily by its solutions. For more information on Greenway and its holistic solutions, visit www.greenwayhealth.com, call 877-537-0063, or follow Greenway on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About DrFirst

Since 2000, healthcare IT pioneer DrFirst has empowered providers and patients to achieve better health through intelligent medication management. We improve healthcare efficiency and effectiveness by enhancing e-prescribing workflows, improving medication history, optimizing clinical data usability, and helping patients start and stay on therapy. In the last few years, DrFirst has won over 25 awards for excellence and innovation, including winning Gold in the prestigious Edison Awards in 2023, recognizing our game-changing use of AI to streamline time-consuming healthcare workflows and prevent medication errors. Our solutions are used by more than 350,000 prescribers, 71,000 pharmacies, 270 EHRs and health information systems, and over 2,000 hospitals in the U.S. and Canada. To learn more, visit DrFirst.com and follow @DrFirst.

SOURCE Greenway Health