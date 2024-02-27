Greenway Health and Luma Health Partner with Patient Connect™ to Enable Patient Self-Service, Reduce Staff Burden, and Improve Healthcare Access

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenway Health , a leading health information technology services provider, announced its strategic partnership with Luma Health, the innovative market-leading Patient Success Platform™ to create Greenway Patient Connect™ powered by Luma.

Greenway Patient Connect is a patient engagement portfolio focused on enabling patients to self-service and reducing the burden on staff to prepare patients for care. The newest solution is powered by automated insights and seamlessly integrated into Greenway's EHR solutions to reduce administrative burdens and costs for healthcare providers, increase practice revenue, and dramatically improve the patient experience.

"The launch of Greenway Patient Connect harnesses the power of AI to improve healthcare practice operational efficiency, increase financial opportunities, and foster a more seamless patient experience," says David Cohen, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Greenway Health. "The integration of Luma Health and Greenway Health is an embodiment of our mission to enable successful providers and empower patients on their individual healthcare journeys."

Greenway Patient Connect supports the three daily elements of the patient experience: Access, Communication, and Readiness. The solution alleviates the need for healthcare staff to manually schedule, change or cancel appointments, recaptures lost revenue by increasing calendar utilization and filling the holes in provider calendars, and reduces waiting room bottlenecks by gathering patient intake and insurance information prior to care visits. For patients, the technology improves the patient journey allowing new and existing patients to book appointments in real time, self-manage and accept waitlist offers, and receive appointment reminders.

"The strategic partnership with Greenway Health brings the power of Luma's Patient Success Platform to the entire Greenway client base," says Aditya Bansod, co-founder and CTO at Luma Health. "We're thrilled that millions of patients will more easily access care, and providers and staff will save countless manual work hours that can be devoted instead to growing their businesses and creating world-class patient experiences."

Greenway Health is a leading health information technology service provider specializing in electronic health records with its flagship Intergy and Prime Suite products. Greenway and its award-winning solutions have been ranked highly in the Best in KLAS awards by KLAS Research, an independent research organization that assesses healthcare vendor performance through independent feedback from users. Additionally, Greenway Health's revenue cycle solution, Greenway Revenue Services, was named the 2023 North American Customer Value Leadership Award in Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Award.

To learn more about Greenway Health and how its solutions benefit providers, visit https://www.greenwayhealth.com .

Greenway Health

Greenway Health provides electronic health records (EHR), practice management, and revenue cycle management solutions that help practices in multiple specialties grow profitably, remain compliant, work more efficiently, and improve patient outcomes. Its team of clinical, financial, and technology experts serves as trusted advisors, committed to enabling successful providers, empowering patients, and building healthier communities. Greenway works with thousands of providers across multiple specialties, translating into millions of lives touched daily by its solutions. For more information on Greenway and its holistic solutions, visit www.greenwayhealth.com , call 877-537-0063, or follow Greenway on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Luma Health

Luma Health was founded on the idea that healthcare should work better for all patients. Luma's Patient Success Platform™ empowers patients and providers to be successful by connecting and orchestrating all the steps in the patient journey, along with all the operational workflows and processes in the healthcare ecosystem. This orchestration is supported by Luma Bedrock™ data-driven best practices, based on more than 700 million data points across more than 80 million patient interactions. Headquartered in San Francisco, Luma serves more than 600 health systems, integrated delivery networks, federally qualified health centers, specialty networks, and clinics across the United States, and today orchestrates the care journeys of more than 50 million patients. For additional information, visit lumahealth.io.

SOURCE Greenway Health