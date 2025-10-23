Greenway Health and Moxe Health Partner to Bring Automated Clinical Data Exchange for Ambulatory EHRs

Integration speeds payer-provider collaboration, reduces manual work, and advances Greenway's Automated Healthcare Practice™ vision

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenway Health, a leading health information technology services provider, and Moxe Health, a leader in healthcare interoperability, today forged a partnership to automate clinical data exchange for ambulatory practices, delivering faster collaboration, less manual work, and more time for patient care.

This integration marks another milestone in Greenway's Automated Healthcare Practice (AHP) vision, with innovations that shift the burden of healthcare administration from people to technology. By embedding automated data exchange directly into Greenway's electronic health record (EHR) workflows, practices can securely and efficiently share clinical data with payers without extra portals, faxing, or manual rework.

With the partnership, Greenway customers can accelerate administrative workflows, improve collaboration with payers and authorized third parties, and refocus staff time on patient care—a meaningful step forward in ambulatory interoperability.

"The future of healthcare demands a more intelligent, interoperable ecosystem; one where automation and technology serve as catalysts for transformation," said Richard Atkin, CEO at Greenway Health. "Our partnership with Moxe exemplifies this vision, streamlining payer-provider collaboration and reducing administrative complexity. By advancing interoperability, we are enabling clinicians to focus on what matters most: delivering exceptional patient care."

With this integration, Greenway customers can:

End the paper chase with no more faxing, uploading, or manual data pulls.

Let automation handle the administrative work so care teams can focus on people, not paperwork.

Build a trusted, transparent data bridge between payers and providers.

Turn interoperability into real progress by reducing delays, errors, and administrative fatigue.

"Interoperability requires connecting the right data with the right requestor at the right time," said Mike Coyne, CEO of Moxe Health. "Through our Enterprise EHR Connection with Greenway, we are improving payer-provider collaboration and delivering the data payers need at scale through a connection providers can trust."

This collaboration reinforces Greenway's commitment to transforming healthcare through automated, AI-enabled, and agentic technologies that reduce friction, improve outcomes, and enable a more connected care ecosystem.

Greenway Health is a leading health information technology service provider specializing in electronic health records. Greenway and its award-winning solutions have been ranked highly in the Best in KLAS awards by KLAS Research, an independent research organization that assesses healthcare vendor performance through independent feedback from users. Additionally, Greenway Health's revenue cycle solution, Greenway Revenue Services, was recognized with Frost & Sullivan's North American Customer Value Leadership Award for Revenue Cycle Management, highlighting its continued excellence in delivering value to healthcare providers and patients. To learn more about Greenway Health and how its solutions benefit providers, visit https://www.greenwayhealth.com.

Greenway Health

Greenway Health provides electronic health records (EHR), practice management, and revenue cycle management solutions that help practices in multiple specialties grow profitably, remain compliant, work more efficiently, and improve patient outcomes. Its team of clinical, financial, and technology experts serves as trusted advisors, committed to enabling successful providers, empowering patients, and building healthier communities. Greenway works with thousands of providers across multiple specialties, translating into millions of lives touched daily by its solutions. For more information on Greenway and its holistic solutions, visit www.greenwayhealth.com, call 877-537-0063, or follow Greenway on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Moxe Health

Moxe connects the healthcare ecosystem with high quality, meaningful clinical data. As the leading EHR neutral interoperability solution, Moxe improves collaboration by simplifying the way providers securely share data and enabling payers to acquire the data they need, when and how they need it. Moxe's API-first approach streamlines the acquisition, management, and delivery of precise data to support payment and operations use cases.

