Greenway Health® Reimagines the Future of Ambulatory Care, Unveils The Automated Healthcare Practice™ at ENGAGE 2025

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenway Health, a leading health information technology provider, today announced the launch of its most transformative innovation yet: The Automated Healthcare Practice, an intelligent, agentic AI-driven ecosystem designed to redefine how ambulatory care is delivered.

Unveiled at Greenway's annual customer event, ENGAGE 2025, the platform represents a fundamental shift in healthcare technology. Unlike traditional systems that layer automation on top of legacy EHRs, The Automated Healthcare Practice is built from the ground up to orchestrate clinical, financial, and patient engagement workflows into a single, intelligent network. The result: less administrative friction, more time for care.

A New Era Begins

Healthcare can't wait, and neither can we. The future of healthcare automation begins this December with the launch of Greenway Clinical Assist 3.0, empowering practices with AI-powered documentation, intelligent chart search, and HCC coding assistance that free clinicians to focus on care.

This isn't a preview—it's progress. Practices adopting Clinical Assist 3.0 now will gain immediate productivity and revenue impact while laying the foundation for a unified, intuitive AI-enabled clinical, patient, and revenue cycle platform designed to deliver measurable results from day one.

Each step forward builds momentum: deliver impact today, strengthen the connection between patients and providers, and redefine what's possible in healthcare. The future is already in motion.

Technology That Amplifies Humanity

Greenway Health's vision centers on "augmented humanity," an AI-by-Design framework in which technology amplifies, rather than replaces, the clinician's role. By automating administrative work and surfacing the right information at the right time, the platform restores the human connection at the heart of care.

"We are at a turning point in healthcare where technology can finally serve people, not the other way around," said Richard Atkin, CEO of Greenway Health. "The Automated Healthcare Practice is our answer to the industry's call for systems that are smarter, simpler, and more human-centric. This isn't incremental change or technology for technology's sake; it's a new way forward."

What Practices Can Expect

Practices adopting The Automated Healthcare Practice will see immediate benefits, including:

Reduced administrative burden

Streamlined scheduling and documentation

Real-time, integrated billing processes

Enhanced patient engagement and communication

Improved operational reliability and transparency

At ENGAGE 2025, attendees were able to explore re-imagined agentic workflows showcasing capabilities such as automated scheduling, AI-powered documentation, real-time billing integration, and advanced engagement tools all built on a secure, cloud-native architecture designed for scalability and continuous innovation.

Customers Validate the Impact

"Finally, the all-in-solution that practices have been longing for. This is a game-changing solution that solves the problems of needing multiple platforms to run a business," said Nanette Parris, practice administrator for Orthopedic Specialists. "This will increase a physician's productivity while enhancing patient care; it will reduce staff inefficiency doing repetitive tasks for the same patient; it will improve lost revenue due to inaccurate insurance information; it will enhance collections; it will decrease all those countless hours of wasted time or hold or checking multiple platforms trying to find an answer to a simple question. Super excited for this product."

A New Standard for the Entire Market

The Automated Healthcare Practice isn't just for Greenway's current customers; it introduces a new category of practice automation for the entire ambulatory care market. This platform offers a compelling alternative for organizations seeking to move beyond legacy systems and embrace a future-ready, AI-driven model. Whether you're a long-time Greenway partner or exploring new solutions, The Automated Healthcare Practice sets a new benchmark for efficiency, intelligence, and patient-centered care.

About Greenway Health

Greenway Health delivers electronic health records (EHR), practice management, and revenue cycle management solutions that help healthcare practices improve efficiency, profitability, and patient outcomes. Recognized by KLAS Research and Frost & Sullivan for excellence in healthcare technology and revenue cycle management, Greenway serves thousands of providers across multiple specialties—touching millions of lives daily.

To learn more, visit https://www.greenwayhealth.com , call 877-537-0063, or follow Greenway on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

