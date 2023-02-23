Greenwich Awards Recognize Comerica Bank for Excellence in Middle Market and Small Business Banking

DALLAS, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Bank announced it has received 17 2022 Greenwich Excellence and Greenwich Best Brand Awards for Middle Market and Small Business Banking. Greenwich Associates is a leading provider of global market intelligence and advisory services to the financial services industry.

The Greenwich Excellence and Greenwich Best Brand Awards are based on interviews with more than 10,000 executives of U.S. companies with sales revenues of $10-$500 million for Middle Market Banking and $1-$10 million for Small Business Banking.

Among the more than 500 U.S. banks evaluated, Comerica ranked among the top banks for Best Brand – Trust for Middle Market Banking and Best Brand – Values Long-Term Relationships for Small Business Banking.

"We are proud to be recognized as a leader in supporting the banking needs for our small business and middle market customers," said Peter Sefzik, Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Banking Officer. "These recognitions reflect our relationship banking approach to understanding and listening to our customers, working collaboratively to help their businesses succeed. We believe it's this strategy that has allowed us to proudly say we are a leading bank for businesses of any size."

Comerica's 2022 Greenwich Excellence Awards:

Middle Market Banking

Best Brand – Trust

Best Brand – Values Long-Term Relationships

Cash Management – Customer Service

Cash Management – Overall Satisfaction

Cash Management – Product Capabilities

Likelihood to Recommend (West)

Overall Satisfaction

Overall Satisfaction (Midwest)

Overall Satisfaction with RM

Small Business Banking

Best Brand – Values Long-Term Relationships

Cash Management – Overall Satisfaction

Cash Management – Overall Satisfaction (West)

Industry Understanding

Overall Satisfaction

Overall Satisfaction (West)

Overall Satisfaction with RM

RM Proactively Provides Advice

The Greenwich Excellence and Greenwich Best Brand Awards are just the latest recognitions of Comerica's commitment to serving business customers. AD PRO recently releases its list of the 29 best banks for small business owners in 2023 and recognized Comerica's Basic Business Checking as one of the best bank accounts for small business with sole proprietors or for start-ups and Comerica's Small business Checking as one of the best bank accounts for small businesses experiencing growth.

About Comerica

Comerica Bank is a subsidiary of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA), a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Michigan, California, Florida and Arizona. Additionally, Comerica has select businesses operating in Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $85.4 billion as of Dec. 31, 2022.

