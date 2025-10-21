Greenworks® Commercial Expands OPTIMUS Crew for 2026 with Next-Generation Battery Technology, Robotics, and Advanced Tools

New AiMowBot™, advanced CORE battery systems, next-generation mowers, and pro-grade landscaping tools expand the industry's most powerful all-battery commercial ecosystem

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenworks® Commercial, the battery-first pioneer in commercial outdoor power equipment, announced the 2026 expansion of its Optimus Crew™ lineup, the industry's first comprehensive, battery-first, end-to-end solution designed to keep landscape crews working all day. These new additions build on the platform's unmatched power and productivity to deliver the next generation of robotic automation, energy solutions, and commercial-grade performance across every tool category.

"This year's expansion of the Optimus Crew is about reimagining how professional landscapers work," said Yin Chen, CEO of Greenworks®. "OPTIMUS Crew was built to make life better, delivering smarter, more powerful tools that boost productivity, lower costs, and create a better daily experience for crews."

The 2026 lineup will make its public debut at Equip Exposition 2025, where Greenworks® Commercial will showcase the full range of new products, including AiMowBot™, advanced CORE battery systems, new mower platforms, and next-generation handheld, cutting, and energy solutions. Attendees will be among the first to experience how the expanded Optimus Crew ecosystem enables all-electric crews to work more efficiently than ever before, delivering extended runtime through advanced CORE batteries and mobile energy solutions, increased productivity with RTK-powered robotic mowing and pro-grade tools, and enhanced sustainability through zero-emission, low-noise, low-maintenance operation.

New product highlights include:

Autonomous Efficiency with AiMowBot™ Robotic Mowers

The new AiMowBot™ lineup represents a leap forward in autonomous commercial turf care. Combining state-of-the-art vision and RTK technology, AiMowBot connects easily through a mobile app and can map multiple cutting zones, no-go areas, and transport paths. It then operates autonomously, offering precise and efficient mowing with minimal human intervention, a breakthrough for high-maintenance commercial sites.

Next-Generation Mowers

OptimusZ Series 9 — 72" Ride-on ZTR (OZ972R): 70 HP equivalent power, 36 kWh battery, 14 MPH top speed, 72" fabricated steel deck, up to 8 hours of runtime and 28-acre coverage.

OptimusZ OZ960R Zero-Turn Mower: 65 HP equivalent power, 24 kWh capacity, 16 MPH top speed, 60" deck, 8-hour runtime with 21-acre coverage.

Optimus 82V 22" Self-Propelled Mower (ATM22A): 22" cast-aluminum deck, 16.5K FPM blade tip speed, 6-speed variable drive, adjustable cutting height, low noise and zero emissions.

New Handheld Innovations for 2026

ST131C String Trimmer – 17" cutting swath, ultra-lightweight build, 3-speed variable trigger, and QuikLoad™ 400 spool for rapid line changes.

EC161C Curved Shaft Edger – 8" cutting depth, 2-speed variable trigger, magnesium baseplate for durability, and ergonomic design.

HT401SC Hedge Trimmer – 40" single-sided hedge trimmer with patented Quick-Cut™ system, delivering up to 5000 SPM and anti-jam functionality for cleaner, faster cuts.

Cutting-Edge Cutting Tools

OPS300C Pole Saw – 10" fixed carbon fiber pole saw with 30cc gas-equivalent power, 82 ft/s chain speed, magnesium components, and extended reach for elevated trimming.

OTS350-T4SC Top Handle Chainsaw – 1.8 kW power, IntelliStop™ chain brake, lightweight compact body designed for arborists, and advanced filtration system for cleaner operation.

Blowers Reimagined X-RANGE Platform

The 2026 expansion introduces new X-RANGE backpack and handheld blowers, engineered for maximum power-to-weight efficiency and ultra-quiet operation (65 dB):

BB50XC2 – 50N max blow force with CORE700 batteries.

BB42XC2 – 42N blow force with LED spotlight and cruise control.

BH32XC2 & BH261C – Lightweight handheld blowers offering variable speed and extended runtime.

Battery and Power Systems

CORE360, CORE530 & CORE700 Batteries – Best-in-class power-to-weight ratios with up to 2,500 lifetime charge cycles and 50% faster charging. Built with IPX4 weather resistance for all-season use.

BD201 20.0Ah Backpack Battery – 6,500W rated power, integrated cooling, ergonomic harness, and extended runtime for high-demand applications.

82HP36 & HP400CR Powerheads – Horizontal powerheads with high torque and optional remote control for specialized commercial integrations.

Energy & Charging Solutions

CubeCabinet™ – Durable aluminum, weather-protected housing with IP54 rating and security locking to protect caddies and chargers.

10.2 kWh EnergyCube™ (CUBE10H) – Capable of recharging up to 32 batteries on a single charge. Designed for mobile fleet energy management, enabling all-day work without grid access.

Pressure Washers for Professional Crews

PW82AC – 3100 PSI, 2.1 GPM commercial-grade pressure washer with dual amp versatility and a triplex pump rated for 1,000+ hours.

PW82HYB – 82V hybrid pressure washer with AC/DC switching for maximum flexibility on job sites.

The full 2026 OPTIMUS Crew lineup also includes additional ride-on mower variants and expanded charging solutions designed to support large-scale fleet deployments.

The expanded OPTIMUS Crew lineup will begin rolling out through Greenworks® Commercial dealers and distributors in early 2026. For additional information about Greenworks® Commercial's full product line, dealer locations and updates, visit www.greenworkscommercial.com.

About Greenworks ® Commercial

Charging the industry since 2002, Greenworks® Commercial has exclusively focused on producing products powered by lithium-ion battery technology, continuing to push the boundaries of batteries for the greater good. Delivering complete fleet capabilities with battery-powered equipment tailored for landscaping and tree care professionals, Greenworks® Commercial is setting the standard for commercial-grade, battery-powered outdoor equipment through its nationwide network of servicing dealers. For more information, visit www.greenworkscommercial.com.

